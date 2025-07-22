Parenting in the arts: NAVA sets some workplace rules

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) is inviting artists, arts workers and organisational members (aka those big arts companies that employ us), to join an online consultation on parenting in the arts. Your conversations will be a key part of updating their Code of Practice for Visual Arts, Craft and Design (the Code) to include good practices around parents working in the arts, craft and design sector.

What has been the trigger for this focus?

Penelope Benton, Executive Director NAVA, tells ArtsHub that parenting and caring responsibilities were consistently raised throughout the 2020–2022 consultation period for the major Code revision. ‘While we ran out of time and resources to include everything at that time, we captured a list of outstanding issues raised by the sector for future inclusion. Parenting and Carers have remained at the top of that list,’ explains Benton.

She continues: ‘For too long, the sector has operated on the assumption that artists and arts workers don’t have caring responsibilities. That simply isn’t the reality and it leaves many behind. If we’re serious about inclusion and equity, we need to design our systems from the assumption that everyone has responsibilities, and build flexibility and care into our policies, programs, and budgets.’

Parenting: what’s on the table?

Benton says that the new section within the Code will, ‘include practical and flexible recommendations that apply across contexts, whether someone works from home, in studios, collectives, or organisational settings. These might include guidance on how to communicate parenting responsibilities, how to structure flexible timelines, what to budget for (e.g. childcare, accessible accommodation), and how to create environments that welcome and accommodate parents and their children where appropriate.

‘The section will also highlight resources already available, such as Artist-Parents which is currently listed in the Code’s recommended resources.’

Benton adds that the Code is a living, collaborative document. ‘We want it to evolve in step with the sector and reflect the realities faced by those working in it.’

She says that the issue affects artists’ access to key career-building opportunities like residencies, exhibitions, and interstate programs that often require travel. ‘Without adequate support, artist parents are forced to choose between their practice and their responsibilities.’ She continues, ‘Artist fees are often too small to cover the cost of childcare or to bring children or other family members with them.’

Benton says that NAVA has observed through it sector conversations that ‘taking time out of their practice to raise children or care for others has meant they’re considered “emerging” later in life, excluding them from many under-30 opportunities and funding categories.’ This is a huge repercussion that is largely not spoken about.

Parenting challenges to be discussed

Among the concerns and challenges raised:

The high cost of childcare, especially during residencies, exhibitions, or professional development programs that require travel.

Lack of funding support to bring children or family members, or to arrange alternative care while away.

Project timelines that don’t account for school holidays or family routines.

Assumptions that all artists are available at short notice, after hours, or can work without interruption.

Career progression delays – artists often step away from practice during intense parenting or caring years, only to find they are no longer eligible for “emerging artist” opportunities because they are over 30.

Organisations have also shared that they often don’t know how to proactively support artist parents and carers, or what to include in budgets to make projects more inclusive.

All these topics will be broached in the open, online forum.

The difference between parenting and carers

While this update of the Code is focused on artist parents, NAVA recognizes that there are many carers (including disability support, elder care, partners, guardian responsibilities and community care) who face similar constraints and disadvantages in the workplace.

Benton says that NAVA intends, ‘to give space to the unique needs and responsibilities of both,’ and will be conducting separate consultations in the near future.

She adds: ‘That section will be developed alongside this one, with the aim of finalising both by the end of 2025, depending on the outcomes of consultation. While parenting and caring roles overlap, we’ve separated the processes to ensure each gets the attention it needs.’

How to join the consultation

The session will be presented via Zoom (online) and will be an hour long. You will need to register that you will attend the session.

Save the date for Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 9.30am AWST, 11.00am ACST, 11.30am AEST. Captioning and Auslan Interpretation will be available.

NAVA says that the purpose is to hear many points of view. ‘The session will begin with short guest presentations offering provocations drawn from lived experience, projects or ways of working. Participants will then move into breakout groups for focused discussion before returning to the main group to share reflections.’

NAVA Organisational Members are invited to share with appropriate team members. The new section in the Code will be delivered by the end of 2025, depending on the consultation process. It will remain open to future revision.

