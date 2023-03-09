One year on: Lismore Gallery Director on recovery

Lismore Regional Gallery (LRG) recently faced a milestone in its recovery.

Twelve months since the Northern Rivers floods peaked two metres higher than any previous data (28 February 2022) – inundating the Gallery and leaving its Collection encrusted with mud – the anniversary was marked by the return of the first 170 restored artworks. They were unloaded into storage at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, which will be the temporary custodian of Lismore’s Collection for the immediate future.

This bittersweet moment is a reminder of the incredible loss experienced by Lismore (it appears that only about 40% of the Collection will be saved) but is also testament to how solutions for restoration have been navigated.

Ashleigh Ralph, Director, Lismore Regional Gallery, says, ‘I guess, over the past 12 months, we have been recovering personally as well as with the gallery. Lismore itself has been really slow to recover. There are maybe only 20 businesses in the CBD that have come back.’

Ralph adds that she is unsure exactly when the Gallery will reopen in the ‘conventional’ sense.

LRG’s Collection was insured for $2 million, Ralph tells ArtsHub, with $1 million of that being for the Hannah Cabinet alone. ‘Because we are a council facility, the building didn’t make the cut for being insured. Most of the council infrastructure was destroyed, and they only had a limited amount of insurance. So we’ve had to apply for funding to fix the Gallery,’ she explains.

‘The Federal Government has provided money for cultural infrastructure, which is great, but it’s just to return the buildings back to the way they were. Which is half the issue – because they weren’t really floodproof, so it’s quite an expensive insurance claim.’

She says they have applied for funding to conduct a feasibility study, ‘to figure out our options for the Gallery building itself and the possibility of moving the Gallery elsewhere but, most importantly, having an off-site storage space for the Permanent Collection.’

They are also looking at ‘emergency equipment, not just for the Gallery, but for the museum and other organisations in the Northern Rivers – because we weren’t the only organisation affected. We will talk about that study over the next year. Until then, the Gallery will be rebuilt or refurbished where it is.’

One year on from the devastating floods, the situation is still very raw and real; things are far from normal and a range of challenges are ever-present, every day.

However, the last 12 months has also allowed time for reflection, and some learnings that may help other members of the sector when facing similar occurrences in the future.

Letting go

Ralphs says one of the hardest things, as Gallery Director, was letting go of those artworks that couldn’t be restored, ‘after a year of negotiating back and forth with the conservators and insurance [brokers] about what we could and couldn’t save – and having to make some really hard decisions’.

International Conservation Services (ICS) began working on the salvage, and then restoration project within days – arguably hours – of the incident.

There have also been many discussions around the kind of legacy or history of the experiences left in the object – do you try to return it to a pristine condition to pretend that nothing’s ever happened?

Ralph says the Hannah Cabinet was fully immersed in the floodwaters. ‘It’s an incredible work of craftsmanship and it will be restored to its former glory, but it will still hold small traces of the flood. I think it’s important not to completely try to fix and pretend that nothing happened.

‘There was a painting that the conservators couldn’t save. But they noticed that there was another painting behind it, which they could possibly save. So hopefully we can learn more about that in the coming months.’

Understanding the parameters of care

Trauma in these situations can make decision-making hard, and the levels of exhaustion make it even harder to find clarity on a daily basis.

Ralphs says the Gallery team have been ‘receiving support, not just psychological support, but support in terms of really big strategic decisions that are on the table’.

She continues: ‘My team did an incredible job to make the decisions in the moment. And we don’t regret any decision that we made. And I know the conservators would agree.’

Ralph adds that around 40 people came to help in that critical period. ‘Devastatingly, a lot of the people who came to help us, their homes were destroyed, and most were volunteers, which is really difficult to comprehend.’

Ralph says in situations like this, ‘you have to consider your team within the kind of disaster management [framework],’ adding that many have left the area in the past year. ‘While this was a resilient community, I think this catastrophic flood actually was the last hit for a lot of people.’

To keep the community who have remained engaged, and to start that journey of healing, Ralph says, ‘We’ve been working on off-site activations while the Gallery is being rebuilt. Post disaster, it was really messy, because we didn’t know where to put that energy.’

Getting the answers – and support quickly

Like many regional galleries, Lismore Regional Gallery is a Council facility and its staff work in a local government context, which traditionally can mean slow decision-making. So when answers and sign-offs need to happen fast, how do you navigate that situation?

Talking about disaster preparedness and response at the Regional Public Galleries Conference in Bega. L-R: Ashleigh Ralph (Lismore Regional Gallery), Rachel Kent (Bundanon) and Brett Addlington (M&GNSW). Image: Courtesy M&GNSW.

Ralph says, ‘I can’t say that we were supported by the Council fully. We were often reminded that we weren’t a priority, which is fine, but it doesn’t help you to move forward with what you can do, and control what you can control. It’s really difficult being a Council organisation in moments like this to react and respond quickly, for what you need.’

She adds that in the past year the Council has been through three general managers, and many staff.

‘There’s a lot that’s happening with the councillors themselves, which is distracting from the work that we all need to get done. We have had better support from the State Government, and still do, even just to pick up the phone and ask for advice. Luckily, we are in the art sector where there’s a whole load of support.’

Triaging offers of help

In the aftermath of a flood, Ralph says that you are trying to assess what has to be done first and then try to make sense of the inundation of offers of support.

Brett Adlington of Museums and Galleries NSW (who lives in the Northern Rivers region and was immediately on hand to help Ralph and her team) explains, ‘Between our organisations, we’ve got a lot of requests and offers for help, and it’s very hard to sort of triage what that is and what are tangible offers.’

Ralph adds: ‘In the immediate crisis, what is good to know is that you have the support behind you, and that you can feel that everyone’s ready and willing to help. But it’s difficult to answer and say, “This is how you can help.” It’s more about telling us how you can help. Reflecting back, I think it would be good to hear offers of help a few months down the track, while we just get our house in order first. Because we’re fielding a lot of calls from media, family, friends and council and so on.’

She gives a nod to Create NSW for its support. When the floods peaked on Monday 28 February, ‘That was the first day that we kind of knew what the impact was going to be. By the Friday, they made a site visit with us to determine the state of the Collection, which I think is phenomenal.’

Collegiate ways we can help in crisis

Ralph says sector support has been incredible, making mention of just a few projects and organisations, ‘like NERAM [New England Regional Art Museum] through fundraising, without letting us know, and then just saying “What are your bank details?”, which is great because we don’t have to negotiate anything; and the AGNSW [Art Gallery of NSW], which has provided curatorial support for making those tough decisions with our Collection. Grafton Regional Gallery took some of our exhibitions as well, and we also worked on an artist residency program with The Corridor Project’.

She continues, ‘People offered staffing support too, but a lot of that couldn’t be taken up. I think that’s an interesting one because there was that sense of “Where will the staff have jobs going forward?”’

Ralph says that another way of supporting the Gallery is the secondment of staff.

‘It would be good to have support resources come to us, whether that’s someone in your Collections team who can come and just support our very small team of 3.5 full-time staff, working on the Collection, or bringing someone into support the Public Programs Officer to produce programs, so it’s not too heavy on them. There are lots of ways to support by bringing your team to the location.’

Ralph says another challenge has been keeping staff on during the year-long (and expected to be longer) closure of the Gallery. ‘We’ve definitely had to fight to keep our team, and reinforce how important it was for the Gallery to continue without the building – which is a lot about creative recovery through workshops and activities and activations, and just having fun as well for the community.’

Creative recovery is key to a community

Recently, Ralph and her team have been producing off-site programming and pop-up activations. ‘It was about providing different opportunities for artists to showcase their work, without being in the building. We’re working with those artists who were flood affected and who had exhibitions planned at the Gallery… It has been amazing for the community to have a place to come and do something different. And we’re thinking about how we’re going to program in the Gallery when we do move back.’

Last month, the Gallery moved into a new pop-up space, which will present 10 exhibitions and a series of public programs with support from the Australia Council for the Arts and Create NSW.

Among the off-site projects are LRG Nights and the Collage Club, as well as new projects such as SITE LAB, a temporary project delivered in partnership with Arts Northern Rivers.

Ralph says of the Collage Club. ‘We have an artist facilitator for that, and that’s been running every week since the flood. It brings many different people to the Art Gallery site to sit and connect and share stories. And we have guests artists every month for that now, which provides local artists an opportunity to get paid and connect with the community through that practice.’

Artist Aris Prabawa with a section of his large-scale drawing ‘Nature Resist’. The 164 x 315cm work miraculously survived the 2022 Lismore flood that inundated Prabawa’s home. Photo: Mia Forrest.

‘It’s fitting that our pop-up space opens with Aris Prabawa’s exhibition, Flame of Power, which speaks to a diversity of experiences in Lismore and beyond,’ says Ralph.

Opening this weekend (11 March) artist Hiromi Tango, known for her collaborative sensory installations, will delivery Hiromi Hotel: Rainbow, a project inviting community involvement.

Tango has worked with the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and mental health researcher Dr Emma Burrows and is applying theories about the ways colour, playful spaces, and movement can influence mood.

‘Moving forward,’ Ralph continues, ‘we have to think about our program for the seasons. We definitely can’t have the Archibald during a wet season. We’re being responsive and attentive to our location, and how we can program for that. But we can do other really ground-breaking projects.

‘I think with a more open format exhibition spaces, and an amazing community engagement program, I think creating more permanent spaces for that exchange will be important because we are aware that the recovery process for our region will take a long time, if not forever,’ she concludes.

Lismore Regional Gallery had a floodplan in place, which was geared towards a 100-year flood, or 12 metres. Last year the waters rose to 14.7 metres. Ralph had been in the role as the Gallery Director for just seven months at the time.

Ashleigh Ralph spoke at the Regional Public Galleries Conference held in Bega on 2-3 March. Images of flood damage were deliberately not shown. ArtsHub has respected that decision for this article.

Lismore Regional Gallery‘s pop-up space is located at 46 Magellan Street, Lismore.