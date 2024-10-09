Navigating depression: 5 essential tips for creative artists

Creative artists’ relationship with depression is a perennial topic. While some data analysis confirms that artists are more prone to depression, there is equally strong evidence to the contrary.

Splitting the hairs of various studies is of little comfort to those suffering from depression. Even if not clinically diagnosed, creative burnout is common. Unique to the creative artist’s experience of depression is the overlap between their professional, personal and creative identities. A disruption leaves them more radically destabilised for others with more ‘standard’ jobs.

Below are five evidence-based tips for managing depression as a creative artist. Remember that if depressive episodes are prolonged or overwhelming, reaching out for professional help is always an option.

1. Change your relationship to creating

Taking the occasional sabbatical from ‘work’ is fundamental to any working adult, but creative artists can often become lost in the daily grind of productivity. Even if taking a break feels daunting or impossible, using your creative practice to make something with zero pressure is essential.

The joy you once found in creative work may have diminished due to life stressors. Finding a way back to a joyful practice begins with creating material that serves a single purpose: cultivating your own pleasure and fulfilment.

This can be difficult for some who struggle with feelings of unworthiness. Another option is to create work as a gift for someone else. Generosity helps rewire the brain and can alleviate symptoms of overwhelm.

2. Establish a routine

Freelance lifestyles can become chaotic reactions to the most pressing deadline. Eventually, this will lead to feelings of being overwhelmed. If you’ve experienced this for weeks or months at a time, you are highly vulnerable to depression.

Creating firm boundaries between your work and personal life, and establishing a routine will help. Try to go easy on yourself by giving yourself more time than you need to accomplish tasks. Also, avoid placing a routine around output (‘I must finish this piece by this deadline’), instead place it by time (‘I will work on the piece for two hours every day’). You will not be equally productive every day. Be kind and make room for variability.

3. Take breaks when needed

As evidenced by the latest international campaign for ‘mental health hacks’, even allowing mini-breaks throughout the day can help maintain your energy. Switching to four-day weeks or allowing for a long weekend once a month can also assist. Aim to fill this time with something that engages the body (unless your creative practice is already utilising your body!), such as walking, exercising or spending time in nature.

4. Set small, achievable goals

Many people criticise themselves for how ‘little’ they achieve in a day, but greatly underestimate how much they can achieve in five years. Reduce your workload down to achievable micro goals. Aim to meet just one ‘mission critical’ item per day. If that means letting some stakeholders know that your project will be delivered a little late, contact them and let them know professionally.

5. Balancing your artistic identity and self-worth

Many creatives tie their self-worth to their output. When depression hits and productivity slows, this can lead to feelings of failure or inadequacy. Separating your sense of self from your art is essential for wellbeing and a sustainable practice. Spend time refocusing on other areas of your life to help derive your identity from other places.

Beyond Blue offers 24/7 support for those experiencing mental health trouble. LifeLine offers crisis support.