Melbourne Fringe cooks up a creative storm

Described as ‘an opportunity for the people of Melbourne to come together and to cook food and to have a conversation with an artist’, the Melbourne Fringe Festival feature event Cooked offers up more than just a free feed accompanied by entertainment during the cost of living crisis: it’s an opportunity to subvert Australian stereotypes while celebrating the cultural ties that connect us.

‘We’re trying to explode that myth, if you like, that the barbecue is the space for white, Aussie, middle-aged blokes to burn a sausage,’ explains Melbourne Fringe Creative Director Simon Abrahams.

‘Instead, we’re saying: people have been cooking food over open flames for thousands of generations on this land, and in cultures all over the world. So we wanted to bring the people of Melbourne together to break bread together – literally.’

Bonding over food and entertainment

Cooked at Federation Square is Melbourne Fringe’s 2024 Civic Commission project, and features a purpose-built dining and performance space designed by Mikhail Savin Rodrick Projects, with a working barbecue designed by artist Mike Hewson.

Blending public dining with live performance, and hosted by culinary mavericks Long Prawn and collaborators, the project kicks off on 1 October with the free event Seasoning the Grill, a First Nations cook-up and smoke out, and runs for the duration of the Fringe.

Describing the concept of Cooked, Abrahams says: ‘On the one hand we’re presenting quite an experimental work with contemporary dance by Harrison Ritchie-Jones and Deep Soulful Sweats, and site-responsive theatre by David Williams – quite experimental contemporary artists. On the other hand, the people of Melbourne will probably have no idea that they’re engaging with art. They’re there for the food,’ Abrahams laughs.

‘The food will be free – and we’re also doing free sessions for artists, so we’ll be feeding the artists of Melbourne as well – but for the general public, they’re coming in to eat a sausage. And, of course, in doing that, they’re actually taking a step into an artwork and into a conversation and co-creating art, even though they’re not necessarily going to have a clue that that’s what they’re doing.’

Nor is Cooked the only work at Fringe to be exploring a food-based theme, with the likes of Pony Cam’s Feast at The Substation (described as ‘a night of appetite and excess’ featuring ‘unforgivable transgressions performed with the utmost care’) and Stirring the Pot: A Feast of Erotic Storytelling and Performance at The Wheeler Centre also featured in the 2024 Fringe Festival program.

Art of and for Melbourne

First held in 1983, before there was even a Melbourne Festival for there to be a Fringe of, Melbourne Fringe’s heart and soul has always been its independent artists. The Fringe is an open access festival and this year features almost 470 events taking place across Melbourne and its suburbs.

As with Sydney Fringe, the Festival Director and CEO of which, Kerri Glasscock, recently told ArtsHub that 80% of the festival’s program consists of works by NSW artists, Melbourne Fringe is very much a festival by, of and for the city it calls home.

‘There are 386 Victorian events in this year’s program, and there are 468 events in total. So, 82% of our events are Victorian and we are absolutely celebrating the artists of this city. And why wouldn’t we? Melbourne is full of incredible, interesting, engaged independent artists. The independent scene has always flourished here, and so we’ve got an incredibly strong contemporary dance program this year, for example, and an equally strong theatre and contemporary performance program, because those artists are here in Melbourne – we don’t need to import them from somewhere else,’ Abrahams enthuses.

Which is not to say Melbourne Fringe is unwelcoming of interstate and international artists.

‘We’re focused on showing really interesting, new, engaged work, and this year about 10% of works are from interstate and another 10% are from overseas. There’s quite a bit from New Zealand, which is not a surprise, but also there are shows from Taiwan, where we have a big partnership, and we’ve also got work from Korea, from Singapore, the UK and the States. It’s a super-interesting mix of artists,’ he says.

Capturing the zeitgeist

One of the benefits of an open access festival like Melbourne Fringe lies in identifying the cultural trends that emerge from the participating artists’ shared passions and concerns. The zeitgeist this year includes some familiar themes – works exploring gender identity and sexuality remain strong, for instance, and similarly works with a strong feminist theme. But among the 468 events featured in the 2024 Melbourne Fringe program, some fascinating artistic undercurrents are now visible.

Nostalgia for the 1990s and even the Noughties is back in a big way, as evidenced by such works as GRRRL Power, a celebration of the Riot Grrl movement, and Comedy Collective’s 90s Never Ends.

‘Everything old is new again. As younger generations get older, they’re always fascinated by the past, perhaps because we look back at them as a simpler time,’ Abrahams suggests.

The rise of Spotify and other streaming services, whether musical or visual, have perhaps enabled such nostalgia, he adds. ‘Because we’re able to discover things so easily at the click of a button, it allows us to look backwards, partly with nostalgia for those of us that remember [those times], but also partly with discovery.’

A significant number of new works created by artists aged 55 and older is another cultural thread that runs through this year’s Melbourne Fringe program.

‘It’s busting the myth that Melbourne Fringe is a place only for the young and the emerging, you know? Whereas, in fact, of course there are artists who are proudly and deliberately always on the fringe – and this year there’s a lot of really experienced and senior artists creating work very deliberately in a Melbourne Fringe context, because Fringe is a place for risk-taking, no matter what your age is,’ says Abrahams.

‘And in this ageist world and ageist society that we live in, we also want to celebrate older bodies. Our job at Melbourne Fringe is always about celebrating voices in the margins. And some people – particularly women, older women – are invisible in our culture and so we really want to shine a light on some of those incredible people,’ he adds.

The 42nd Melbourne Fringe Festival runs from 1-20 October 2024.