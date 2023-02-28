Meet the Artists, a visionary exhibition at the State Library of Queensland

The State Library of Queensland’s (SLQ) Meet the Artists exhibition highlights a major collection of visual artist interviews funded by art collector and philanthropist, James C Sourris. The project commenced over a dozen years ago, with interviewers chosen for their familiarity with, and in-depth knowledge of, the work of each individual artist. The interviews showcase leading artists and art world figures who have lived or exhibited in Queensland and are filmed with great attention to detail in high-quality recordings.

State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald says, ‘The James C Sourris Collection of Artist Interviews is a Queensland-based project of international significance. It is unlike any other in the country, harnessing the power of film to document and preserve the historically important, ensuring future generations will understand the contribution of these remarkable artists.’

Exhibition curator, Julie Ewington, tells ArtsHub: ‘Starting in 2010, this project is ongoing and is of enormous value for the information it provides. It was designed primarily to record artists in their own words. The heroes and heroines of this exhibition are 35 in-depth, very extensive, film interviews with living artists.’

She continues: ‘All of these interviews are freely available on the SLQ’s website, but this exhibition brings together all of them so far, while highlighting some, and drawing attention to the Library’s important role in collating this very valuable information.’

All of the artist interviews are available for viewing in the exhibition gallery on a large-scale interactive wall projection. There are three versions of each interview – a 10-minute, 30-minute or the full in-depth 60-minute version. It is the first time that all the interviews have been exhibited and they can be accessed by visitors via a touchscreen.

Highlighting some of the Queensland artists

Eight artists have been featured in Meet the Artists exhibition, chosen by Ewington, an authority on contemporary Australian art. Highlighted are the diversity of art practices and the different regions where the artists live and work, and the age groups and genders. There is a balance of four male and four female artists, including Vernon Ah Kee, Luke Roberts, Fiona Foley, Judith Wright, Leonard Brown, Anne Wallace, Sandra Selig and Eugene Carchesio.

These featured artists grew up across Queensland in Cairns, Cloncurry, Mareeba, Ayr, Innisfail, Alpha, Charleville, Roma, K’gari/Fraser Island, Tewantin and Brisbane. Their practices range from painting to drawing, printmaking, sculpture, installation, film, photography, soundscapes, performance art and Russian icon drawing.

The exhibition reveals the experiences that have inspired these artists. To complement their filmed interviews, each has contributed striking artworks from their private collection that best illustrate their work and style, often with unique curiosities and objects from their studios. Additionally, new works have been contributed. Four cinematic viewing rooms offer audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the individual stories.

Ewington says, ‘This is an ongoing project managed by State Library’s Queensland Memory. This is not an art show so much as a show about different kinds of knowledge – the knowledge that you get from film and the artists’ own words.’

Judith Wright and an artistic pirouette

Judith Wright is keen to share her story and information about her practice with ArtsHub. She transforms mannequins, costumes and other strange oddities found in antique stores, as well as creating surreal installations that fuse the otherworldly and the ordinary. There is a strong theatricality to her work. She says that, as a young girl, ‘I lived in a whole imaginary world and I think that my art practice was informed by that. It has gone full circle now – and is circular rather than linear. It seems to have a volition of its own that allows the work to be finished by the viewer.’

Judith Wright installation. Image: Joe Ruckli.

Judith Wright installation. Image: Joe Ruckli.

Wright is full of praise for Meet the Artists, the curator and SLQ: ‘I think this show is most important because it gives an insight into a deeper understanding of artistic practice and what influences artists.’

She continues: ‘One rarely has an exhibition that gives such information – a source of knowledge that will endure along with the art itself.’

Luke Roberts from Alpha to Alice

Luke Roberts agrees with Wright, saying, ‘This project has established a much-needed Queensland cultural voice with the recording of personal testimonies from Queensland artists.

‘Storytelling is a big part of creating a culture and humans need to create our mythologies about who we are – a huge part of making art.’

'Luke's World' by Luke Roberts. Image: Joe Ruckli.

‘Luke’s World’ by Luke Roberts. Image: Joe Ruckli.

Roberts grew up in Alpha, a small central Queensland town, as a gay Catholic man in the 50s, which he admits was a struggle, made more difficult by wanting to be an artist. ‘I had this hunger for wanting to know where we came from. I identified with the rejected and the unique, and with the special, and with the odd and with the curious,’ he says.

His artistic practice centres on photographic performance with examples included in the exhibition of his ephemera, including postcards of his 1970s performance persona, Alice Jitterbug. Luke’s World, a photographic work from his Alpha Station/Alphaville project, has been produced especially for the exhibition.

Featured artists

Vernon Ah Kee has been drawing since his childhood in Innisfail and Cairns and did his first interview for this project in 2010. With peers and as a member of the Kuku Yalandji, Waanji, Yidinji, Koko Berrin and Gugu Yimithirr peoples, he founded proppaNOW, the urban Aboriginal contemporary art collective, in 2003. He was recently awarded the Jane Lombard Prize for Art and Social Justice.

First Nations artist, Fiona Foley, is one of Australia’s leading public art makers who has spent decades challenging preconceptions about Indigenous art and fighting for a space for urban Aboriginal artists. Her work spans several diverse art practices from painting and sculpture, through installation, film and photography to printmaking and set design.

Eugene Carchesio is a self-taught contemporary artist, having originally studied architecture. He is known for his watercolours and minimalist constructions, including a love of working with matchboxes. He is also an experimental musician, playing close attention to shadow, light and sound in his art practice.

Brought up in Brisbane, Anne Wallace’s realistic paintings evoke her love of pop culture, 1950s Hollywood films and crime noir. She uses music in her creative process and traces her mid-century aesthetic back to a happy childhood in the suburbs.

Leonard Brown is a Blake Prize-winning artist whose great love is painting. His minimalist abstract oils are a world away from his Russian icon paintings, each style demanding fastidious techniques. Examples of both are on display in the exhibition, along with tools used in his studio for both types of painting.

Sandra Selig – Case of materials. Image: Joe Ruckli.

Contemporary Brisbane artist Sandra Selig uses experimental artforms that intersect with both science and music. She is renowned for her intricate thread installations that follow precise mathematical measurements. Her Cut Poems, made out of old science textbooks and her Wind-Assisted Drawings, allowing the wind to move the paper against the pen, are included as exhibits.

Meet the Artists is a delightful thought-provoking exhibition that highlights the imagination and creativity of these artists, offering a deeper insight into their personal stories and their work practices.

Meet the Artists is showing at the SLQ daily until 9 July 2023 and is a free exhibition.