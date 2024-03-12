Major new museum show unshackles convict stories from myth

It is often said that a defining feature of our times is that some of the world’s most stable democracies are under growing and unprecedented threat.



As extremist politicians rise to the top levels and waves of disinformation spread at record speed, it’s a time when, after years of taking democratic freedoms for granted, many people are realising those freedoms could just as easily be taken away from them.

As a major new exhibition at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) points out, the road to creating a democratic society is one often paved with a revolutionary fight and is commonly led by ordinary men and women who band together to push for great change.

The Unshackled: The True Convict Story exhibition, now on at TMAG, reveals how many convict workers in colonial Australia travelled a similar road and, through their fiery political activism, played a significant role in shaping the nation’s democracy.

Links between past and present media-savvy freedom fighters

For an exhibition firmly focused on the past, it’s interesting to see that Unshackled is built largely around new forms of media – such as interactive animated portraits and large-scale film projections – which it uses to bring its 18th and 19th subjects to life.

For the project’s lead researcher, Monash University School of Media, Film and Journalism Associate Professor Tony Moore, the show’s digital and new media focus is a deliberate choice to reflect the idea that while these colonial convicts may have lived 200 years ago, their protest methods differ little from those still being used by Australian political activists today.

To illustrate his point, Moore links the actions of 18th century Scottish martyr convict Thomas Muir – who was a social activist lawyer sent to Australia for 14 years transportation as a punishment for his crimes of sedition against the British government – to those of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the present day.

‘Like Assange, Muir was a young, charismatic figure who was well-connected with people in the media, and he was someone obsessed with the power of the media to organise working people around his causes, which included calling out government corruption and pushing for democratic reforms such as universal suffrage,’ Moore explains.

‘Muir would routinely distribute [activist] information calling for democratic change as unstamped print media in the post,’ he continues.

Moore says that, in those days, special licences were required to publish this kind of mass media information, but says, ‘It was kind of like the internet is now. People did it anyway.’ He draws a strong parallel between Thomas Muir’s media activism 200 years ago, and Julian Assange’s internet-driven media activism today.

Read: The controversies of ‘political art’ exploring war and violence

Unlike Assange, however, when Muir faced his transportation and imprisonment time, he did so with a certain amount of special privilege on account of him being a “gentleman convict”.

‘Muir was actually given a piece of land in Sydney, because he was a political prisoner and gentleman convict,’ Moore explains.



‘But when he arrived in Sydney [in 1793], he immediately got involved in defending some of his fellow political prisoners against allegations being made by the New South Wales Corps – the military in charge of convicts – at the time,’ he adds.

‘He wrote lots of letters and was very active in trying to overturn what he and his collaborators saw to be oppressive and unfair, monopolistic systems of trade in the early colony.’



And while the fate of his 21st century counterpart, Assange, remains in doubt, Muir’s imprisonment story ended in a series of daring escapes.

‘Muir managed to get smuggled onto a ship bound for America in 1796,’ Moore explains.

‘He eventually made it to Mexico where he was arrested by the Spanish who thought he was a British spy. He was then sent to Spain to be tried for that crime, but that ship was attacked by the British.

‘He actually lost one of his eyes during that attack,’ Moore adds. ‘So that’s why many of the depictions we have of him show him with a patch over one eye.’

But Muir’s fugitive escapades did not end there. Despite being injured and exhausted from his experiences, he made it to revolutionary France in 1797 where he served as an adviser to Napoleon, before dying of “old wounds” in 1799, aged 33.

Bust of Thomas Muir by Scottish artist Alexander Stoddart (2009). Part of Unshackled: The True Convict Story, on loan from Museum of Australian Democracy (MOAD). Image: Supplied.

Democracy in colonial Australia: a radical proposition

While Muir’s epic story of adventure in the late 18th century is a scintillating tale, it also serves as a reminder of how threatening democracies were to so many governments at that time.

As Moore explains, ‘Democracy was a radical proposition in the 1790s, make no mistake about it.

‘And Muir is one of the first great political martyrs transported to Australia who advocates for democracy and becomes a benchmark for what follows in this country.’

But alongside this celebrated figure, there are also around 3600 other political prisoners, who, like Muir, were transported to Australia as convicts for their crimes of protesting for democratic reform and, as Unshackled demonstrates, these men and women also played a large role in shaping Australia’s modern day democracy.

‘Our research shows how the actions of these convicts once they arrived in Australia contributed to the nation’s early union movements and helped the push for greater democratic rights,’ Moore says, adding that these findings owe a lot to the unprecedented access that the project’s researchers had to large numbers of UNESCO-listed convict records held by Libraries Tasmania.

‘There is an incredible amount of documentation [in these convict records] around these convicts’ organised actions,’ Moore says.

‘So, by analysing those [big data] records, we have been able to show the extent to which these early political actions – like strikes, “go-slows” and organised protests – helped pave the way for more democratic systems to emerge in this country.’

Finally, Moore say the project’s researcher have also studied the resistance actions of First Nations Peoples against invading colonisers at the time, finding that, despite convicts being used by the state to dispossess First Nations people, some First Nations resistance actions were taken in collaboration with convict workers or convict escapees.

‘We’ve found evidence that some First Nations people were interacting with convicts to organise concerted actions against their oppressors, while some Irish political prisoners [in Australia] noted that the same forces of colonisation visited on their own homeland were being visited on Australian Aborigines with devastating consequences,’ concludes Moore.

Unshackled: The True Convict Story at Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG), runs until 28 July 2024, before touring nationally and internationally (to the UK and Ireland) from September 2024 to 2026.

Unshackled: The True Convict Story is based on a four-year Australian Research Council (ARC) funded research project entitled Conviction Politics, which has been led by Monash University and Roar Film, with additional funding from project partners.