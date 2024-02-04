Library workshops offering respite through making

Hands-on craft activities can be an effective way to declutter the mind, and local libraries often offer free workshops that are accessible for all kinds of crafters. These can range from knitting to scrapbooking, embroidery, upcycled crafts and more, with craft supplies provided.

For example, the Hawkesbury Library (NSW) hosts a free Knit with Friends event every last Friday of the month, creating blankets for those in need over a cuppa. The Library also offers a special Puppy Dog Tales session every Thursday across February and March, where kids can each spend 10 minutes reading to a specialised reading dog.

Over in Waverley Library (NSW), special workshops are held in conjunction with Mardi Gras (16 February to 3 March). Events include Embroider your Pride workshop on 27 February, Queer Collage Making on 29 February and Jewellery Making Workshop on 1 March with Mardi Gras-themed beads provided. For families, the Library will be hosting the Rainbow Families Craft Morning on 17 February and more.

Craft and Conversation is a monthly program held by the Point Cook Library, providing a space to socialise and materials to create a complete craft project that can be taken home. The next one will be on 13 February, free.

Libraries after dark events are also popular, with each iteration offering different activities, from craft to well-being, films, games and more. Dandenong Library (Vic) runs Mend It Workshops, Pressed Flower Cards Workshops, and even Sushi Making Workshops through its Libraries At Dusk initiative. While Civic Centre Library (SA) hosts Art Nights for ages 16 and above every Thursday. The events are free and self-guided, drawing inspiration from books in the library.

Libraries Tasmania, with 50 locations across the state, has Craft and Conversation, Craft After Dark, LEGO Club, Repair Café and more. Check out the list of events on offer.

The State Library of Queensland has an array of sessions for children and young people, including Challenge accepted!, a hands-on series of projects that encourage collaboration between family members. The Library also offers craft-related upskilling workshops, including Intro to Procreate (101), Laser Cutter Induction, Sewing Machine Induction and more.

In WA, Mandurah Library runs monthly Made by Me Craft Classes, Girrawheen Library hosts a community-led group, Do-Your-Own Craft 2024, and Armadale Library is the hub for Armadale Crafters.

If you’re wondering what’s in your local area, check out the events section on your library website. Libraries will also often list their workshops on Eventbrite for public registration.

Read: Local knitters’ solution for restless hands

For those who prefer to get crafty at home, many libraries have partnerships with Creativebug, an online recourse for high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos. Library members can access these free of charge, including through Yarra Libraries (Vic) and Port Phillip Library Service (Vic).