Language, hospitality and discomfort in the work of Mithu Sen

Bengal-born, New Delhi-based artist Mithu Sen’s latest solo exhibition at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) is a dense, multilayered mind map that draws from her past two decades of practice.

ACCA is once again transformed, moulded to the breadth of works presented in Mithu Sen: mOTHERTONGUE. It’s worth mentioning how well these works inhabit the space, considering Sen’s works are oftentimes critical towards institutions and their structures of organisation.

How to be a SUCKessful artist (2019) is one example shown in mOTHERTONGUE, where Sen uses the stereotypes of being a South Asian female artist against those who rely on them, bringing into question these flat and convenient characteristics.

Another is Aphasia (2016), a performance lecture at Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York for Asia Contemporary Art Week. This takes the form of a tongue in cheek experiment to encapsulate her practice within the constraints of a nine-minute presentation, imposed by event organisers.

In both works, Sen uses what she refers to as ‘un-language’ – constructed gibberish, which challenges ideas of the exotic other.

During a floor talk at ACCA, Moscow-born academic Irina Aristarkhova, who has written extensively on Sen’s practice, highlighted how mOTHERTONGUE interrogates language and hospitality.

Aristarkhova said: ‘I think curatorial and museum perspectives are acknowledging the importance of creating welcoming spaces for artists who deal with these difficult topics… Things like radical hospitality, in relation to issues of hostility and tolerance, are met with on a larger scale.’

Read: TarraWarra Biennial 2023: an experience of Indigenous-led relationships

In many ways, Sen’s works tread a thin line to challenge the rules of the host (in this case an art institution), while allowing them to indulge in her radical approaches. It’s a difficult balance that’s being constantly explored in mOTHERTONGUE and, in a later section, brings forth questions around the marketability of art and identity.

mOTHERTONGUE is presented in partnership with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in India, which will soon acquire one of Sen’s major commissions for ACCA.

Aristarkhova continued: ‘One of the hardest things to think about when you’re invited into someone’s house is the anxiety of being a bad guest. Sen is not only not afraid of being an uncomfortable guest, but, to use the colloquial term, she’s “going there”.’

mOTHER I SPELL YOU WRONG (2023) has been commissioned specifically for the ACCA exhibition and includes 31 ink drawings and phrases. Both the title of the installation and the exhibition are visualised as dripping text in black ink, with the exception of the starting letter ‘m’ in red.

A poet who has gained success early in her career – but refuses to be defined by it – Sen’s words and phrases are broken and disjointed intentionally through their arrangement. The opposite of typography, which seeks to make language more legible, mOTHER I SPELL YOU WRONG requires viewers to put in effort to dissect.

Mithu Sen, ‘mOTHER I SPELL YOU WRONG’ 2023, installation view, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, 2023. Courtesy the artist. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

Aristarkhova explained: ‘There is a certain magic that operates in Sen’s works for me… Her work grounds me precisely because it acknowledges the amount of effort that goes into communication and listening to the other. And where else to start this conversation about being acknowledged, or not, if not in the moment of birth.’

This sense of belonging and un-belonging is especially prominent in another video work that sees Sen taking her mythological persona to an orphanage for young girls. I have only one language, it is not mine (2014) is described as a ‘fantasy film on a reality set’ where Sen plays the character Margo with her invented language. Unable to understand each other, Sen and the girls, who speak Malayalam, base their communication purely on their interactions.

In this case, it’s the ambiguity that sparks curiosity and imagination, without relying on the preconceptions of ‘who are you?’ and ‘who am I?’. This sense of a clear-cut identity is one that Sen has constantly tried to avoid.

Identity vs identifier

A poet, artist and performer (among many things), Sen refuses to be defined by a ‘style’ or ‘oeuvre’.

In an earlier video with Art Dubai, Sen says: ‘Skill is a trap for me. The more and more I become a master of something – create a style, an identity – that really bothers me because there’s a tendency for people to say, “You’re a good drawing artist, you are a feminist, you are from the global south”… As a living person, why should I define my identity when I’m constantly evolving?’

This intentional pushback is methodologically presented in a series of works at ACCA, including BYEBYEPRODUCTS !! BUYBUYPRODUCTS !! (2020) and Museum Piece #4 – (un)drawing (2018).

In the former, Sen uses AI to source data of how her works are being represented online, which reflects a ‘signature style’. The works, with deeply mythological motifs rendered in red ink, are ones most readily desired by consumers.

It recalls the common narrative presented in auction house catalogues, which often praise works by artists of Asian descent as “masterfully blending the east and west” – as if the former is what makes them unique, but the latter is what makes them “good”.

Mithu Sen, ‘mOTHERTONGUE’, installation view, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, 2023. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

This constant remaking of oneself is also evident in Sen’s use of language, and the idea of the m-othertongue. In her April floor talk, Aristarkhova raised an important point on discomfort: ‘Why would someone who is so accomplished in language refuse [her]self the comfort of that mother tongue? Through my conversations with Sen, I realised that this ability to constantly trip oneself, to make oneself uncomfortable, is about working with a cultural code.

‘In Sen’s work, we can see how this is done productively, with humour and experimentation across many mediums. You notice she is working towards another world, another code and another language,’ said Aristarkhova.

Even with its tech gadgets, spinning cabinet displays (MOU [Museums of unbelongings]) and LED strips, mOTHERTONGUE also feels incredibly bodily.

Videos and installations fire up like neurons to communicate recurring thoughts in Sen’s practice; others are more physical, like her sculptural works with teeth and hair.

Mithu Sen, ‘MOU (Museum of unbelongings)’ 2023, installation view, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, 2023. Courtesy the artist, supported by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi. Photo: Andrew Curtis.

The materiality of her works is further amplified in Until you 206 (2021-22) and Unlynching: You never one piece (2017). Both speak to physical and psychological experiences of violence that operate on a continuum, rather than a stagnant point in time.

With multiple touch points that prompt self-reflection and scrutiny, it’s no surprise that mOTHERTONGUE will require viewers spend some time to work through the exhibition and fully digest it. To a great extent, the power of Sen’s works lies in this lingering provocation.

P.S. Don’t forget to check out a series of seemingly empty displays, Museum Piece #1: (un)do’s & (un)dont’s (2018), which can be viewed by projecting flashlights onto the etched glass.

Mithu Sen: mOTHERTONGUE is on view at ACCA until 18 June, as part of ACCA’s International series of annual solo exhibitions.

Curated by Max Delany and presented in partnership with Kieran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).