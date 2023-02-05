Keeping it genuine: running a gallery in the NT

Running a commercial gallery in any environment is a challenge. Doing it in the Northern Territory is especially so. RAFT artspace has survived 22 years and two locations (and a brief stint in Hobart as RAFT South). It first opened in Larrakia/Darwin in 2001 – where it presented more than 150 exhibitions – before moving to Mparntwe/Alice Springs in 2010.

Now, however, Founder and Director Dallas Gold has decided to pull back and close the doors on the usual commercial cycle.

‘It’s been brewing for a while,’ Gold tell ArtsHub of his decision. ‘I suppose I felt that I couldn’t do what I set out to do without too much compromise.

‘If I can’t keep raising the bar and doing my job better, I would rather not do it. Attempting to respond to an important “movement” in art, sales are not the primary driver for me, whereas for a lot of galleries it is about who they sell, and who they sell to,’ he continues.

‘You have to see a painting as more than a painting; it is about knowledge.’

But Gold is not giving up altogether. He will maintain the space for project-based exhibitions and events that will have a more immersive and experimental feel, he says.

‘I was quite resolved to finish RAFT and walk away, but I was in the space with the recent show of the work by the Tennant Creek Brio, Taking Care of Business, and it is so incredible that I have decided to keep it on,’ says Gold. ‘I want to make site-specific and immersive shows with artists, not some white fella idea, but for it to be artist-led.’

Gold ended up in Darwin after a background in restaurants and small business. ‘I was trying to find a space to show a body of work I witnessed being made, Two Laws, One Big Spirit, a conversation on paintings by Rusty Peters and Peter Adsett in 2000,’ he recalls. ‘I didn’t find a space but miraculously a show dropped out of the program at 24HR Art (later rebranded as Northern Centre for Contemporary Art, NCCA) at a significant time. I lost the show, but the gallery idea gained momentum when Freddie Timms and Rusty said, “why don’t you open a gallery?”‘

And so, with the support of fellow artist Adsett, RAFT drifted into life – as did that first exhibition, 4 Men – 4 Paintings.

‘No one was really showing Aboriginal art as contemporary art at the time – only a few like [curator] Hetti Perkins and Brenda Croft etc. But really, in the commercial gallery world, there was not a great deal going on, especially in Darwin.

‘For us, it was about responding in the context of it being made, and Darwin being close to the Kimberleys, Tiwi Islands and Arnhem Land.

‘I have always questioned my role and what I am doing. The only way I have justified what I am doing – which can be perceived as making money off Aboriginal art – is to do a proper job and to have shows with some significance, and a long-lasting legacy to promote artist messages,’ Gold says.

You have to see a painting as more than a painting; it is about knowledge. Dallas Gold, RAFT artspace

Changes in the Aboriginal art market

Gold says the commercial Aboriginal art scene is ‘hugely different’ today, than when RAFT started two decades ago.

‘More and more, you are competing with other galleries for artists’ works. Last year I found it really hard to get shows; so l felt this was the right time to shift it up.’

But the commercialisation of Aboriginal art had already started adding pressures to the gallery during its Darwin days.

‘I was starting to get a bit cynical about what was happening – it felt like a bit of a cargo cult with lots of people coming up for a buying frenzy around the Telstras [NATSIAA Awards held each August], and the rest of the year was a real struggle. We had great shows, but getting a response was difficult’, says Gold.

‘Telstra time got really ugly with people in tugs-of-war over the works. Then after them, I would not even make rent for the next five months.’

It was a visit down to Desert Mob in September after the awards that was the catalyst for moving the gallery to Alice Springs in 2010.

‘It’s a beautiful event and lot of artists come into Alice for it. Telstra had become really corporate and people had stopped coming. When I first moved to Darwin in the 90s, it was a genuine celebration of Indigenous culture with a sea of black and white people, but the whole tone changed over time.

‘There was the collectors’ dinner on the verandah [at the Awards ceremony] and then everyone else. And then to see the disparity getting worse out in the communities… I felt like I was in the middle of people trophy hunting, and then going home to my wife who works in Indigenous health and hearing about her day with 30 people living in a house and dirt poor. There was something really earthing about coming to Alice Springs,’ he says.

Gold adds that the art centres have also developed dramatically over that 20-year period, which is both amazing and exciting, but also alarming.

He says that one of their problems is retaining staff. ‘People go out to work with art centres and have no idea of the environment [at first], and who is a good art dealer. It usually takes couple of years to work it out.’

He is, however, optimistic about the engagement coming out of regional galleries, both in borrowing artworks to show and working with their own communities.

‘There are also a lot of young Indigenous curators coming through, and their narrative is really different – it’s a First Nations narrative and that’s exciting.

Installation view, RAFT artspace, Alice Springs. Image: Supplied.

Finding genuine connections

Gold says that while there is ‘more in-your-face racism in Alice’, there is a lot more to the place than the negative stories. ‘There are also plenty of great people quietly doing inspiring work in Alice; it is a microcosm of the nation,’ he says, adding it is ‘earthing’.

‘In lots of ways, Larrakia has accepted people from the outside pre-contact; they’ve traded with their neighbours for hundreds of years. There is also more optimism for people in Darwin who have gone through the education system, which means a lot more Aboriginal people are academics and doctors – so it’s really diverse. It is not as in your face as here [in Alice Springs].’

One of the key cultural events making the calendar in Alice Springs is the annual light and art festival, Parrtjima. Gold says that it does draw people into the gallery. ‘I was curious what the artists felt, why they are happy to project [their artworks] on that incredible [mountain] range and they were really into it.

‘The way art centres produce [the art] and get it out it has become a bit of a machine. Artists will embrace any technology available to take ownership of the context and get their story out, and that is what I found interesting,’ he explains.

More generally, however, ‘there have been successive dodgy decisions stuffing things up,’ he says, adding that ‘when you are dealing with people and their art and culture you have to take on those issues also’.

‘They wanted to have the National Gallery of First Nations art, but won’t listen to traditional owners where to put it – so they were off to a bad start.’

Gold believes the new gallery is needed, but ‘in a way that celebrates Indigenous culture, not just as tourist attraction, but to revitalise Mob. It is currently being treated as an infrastructure project, when it could be amazing’.

Challenges for the arts in the Top End

Gold says the biggest challenge for the Aboriginal arts sector in the territory continues to be funding.

‘Art centres could always do with more funding. Culture is passed down through an art centre, but also, some art centres are the only service in a community, so they became multifaceted in what they deliver, managing many aspects of artists’ lives, such as funerals. They are not supported as much as they should be for this role.’

Read: A national body for First Nations arts and culture

The other great challenge for this country, he says, is ‘really listening’ to First Nations people.

‘The Voice is really important. And to keep an open mind to see past the negative stuff – it’s just a symptom. You need a Voice to get to the other truth-telling and treaty – it is a first step. A Voice would help with the current situation in Alice Springs. Intervention made things worse; this could also make things worse. It is important to allow Aboriginal people to own [the conversation].’

Tips for running a gallery in the territory

‘If you go to a community, go to give, don’t go to take. Too many people come and go, so Aboriginal people won’t lend themselves straightaway. Too many people just go to take.

‘I’d [also] tell people to forget what they think they know; it is not as it appears and all the negative press – it is way deeper than that. We all should be very proud. Working here has “grown me up”, it has taught me humility. It’s taught me so many things and the more you learn, the more you realise you know nothing. I am still in awe of Indigenous culture and I am still hopeful.’

In terms of running a gallery, Gold says: ‘I am a big believer in being naïve. You wouldn’t do half of what you do if you knew. My whole career as a working person has been to just do it. This is the first time I have stopped to intellectualise it.’

Excited by what comes next for this community of artists, he believes it should be about trying ‘something different… to create a space of possibility, and see what happens’.