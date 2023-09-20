Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall on the birth of their new musical

Keir Nuttall and Kate Miller-Heidke are visibly nervous. And understandably so. It’s the day before the first ever preview of the brand new musical show, Bananaland. Partners in life and creatively, the pair, who already share a real life child, have those new parent vibes. They’re about to see their latest baby takes its first steps and there’s every chance of course that it could fall flat on its face.

Indeed, it’s not only the first preview, it will also be the first time the cast have ever had a proper run through in the space, or so director Simon Phillips will tell the assembled crowd before the opening curtain.

It’ll be a judicious address by Phillips, making a special case for the audience to be kind, as this is all very, very new and it could all go horribly wrong.

Back to the previous day and Nuttall and Miller-Heidke mention Phillips’ planned speech and are hoping it will help. But if they’re so trepidatious, why do it? Why put themselves through the agony?

Yes, they have so many runs and accolades on the board, both individually and together. Yes, they have one of the country’s most experienced and successful directors bringing their work to life. And, yes, it’s in a festival environment, where surely audiences are more predisposed to welcome something new and, if nothing else, give artistic innovators points for trying?

But it is a new and original musical, and such beasts don’t have the most fantastic track record in Australia. Even two of our brightest musical theatre stars, Tim Minchin and Eddie Perfect, have more often than not hit their pay dirt with adaptations of already successful works – Minchin with Matilda the Musical, of course, and Perfect about to see his score for Beetlejuice head for Melbourne.

Miller-Heidke and Nuttall themselves have a similar pedigree. Their last collaboration with Phillips was when the trio worked with PJ Hogan to adapt his film hit Muriel’s Wedding into a musical. And that went pretty well for them, it has to be said. The show was a critical success, picking up a slew of nominations and awards, including Best Original Score at the 2018 Helpmann Awards.

So again… why an original musical and why now? Miller-Heidke says that was actually the attraction. ‘After Muriel we had this deep hankering to make something from the ground up, where we had complete autonomy and control over the characters – not a known property.’

Like so many creatives she and Nuttall found themselves with a more time on their hands during the pandemic and that’s when Nuttall began to write. In rather a sweet reversal of the norm, he would nip off to a café of a morning pretending to catch up on emails, but was secretly working on a germ of an idea they’d had for some time.

With a young child in the home, like many parents, Nuttall and Miller-Heidke had found themselves ‘watching endless Wiggles with our young son, but wanting to lift the veil somehow. We were desperate to know what was going on backstage,’ she says.

‘We knew that Lachy and Emma had just broken up. Why? Why did they not have a micro expression of heartache? Where are the chinks in their armour?’

Nuttall adds, ‘Every kind of music has hiding and revealing of yourself. But with The Wiggles, say, they’re not doing their job if they let too much of that in. And yet, they’re still very, very good at what they do.’

Growing the idea

So, this all planted a seed. ‘I was really excited about that idea of a fictionalised origin story of a children’s band, similar to The Wiggles. In our case, they start off as a very earnest, angry political punk band who want to change the world. And they’re terrible. They’re unintentionally hilarious,’ says Nuttall.

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall. Photo: Jo Duck.

‘I started writing,’ he says, ‘and I didn’t tell Kate that I’d started writing it. And then after about six months I was brave enough to show her.

Her reaction was to laugh out loud at every page, she says. ‘Keir would say I’m quite a harsh critic and that’s probably true… but it felt like a very fresh, new sort of voice, which I suppose it is. And I found it extremely funny and playful, and absurd, but also with a lot of heart and believable characters.’

The next set of eyes belonged to Simon Phillips, as one of their most trusted collaborators. ‘He has such an astute sense of what’s funny and how to make something funny. And also what is moving,’ says Miller-Heidke.

When Phillips immediately said he was interested in directing Bananaland, that’s when they knew they ‘had something’ they say. From there the script went to Louise Bezzina at the Brisbane Festival and her support was pivotal. ‘It was an incredible creative commitment for them. And then [QPAC Executive Director] John Kotzas and QPAC came on, and they’ve really given us full creative freedom with three decent length workshops,’ says Nuttall.

‘It’s gone through many iterations and changed dramatically over the course of the workshops,’ adds Miller-Heidke.

The show’s lead protagonist is Ruby Semblance (played by Max McKenna), frontwoman of an “Onstage Conceptual Art/Music Oriented Happening” (never call it a band) called Kitty Litter, which unwittingly finds itself a whole new audience of pre-pubescents. She is passionate about her beliefs and hates the idea of selling out or compromising – even in her relationship with her sister Karen (Georgina Hopson), which forms the emotional core of the show.

‘Ruby has the best intentions, but it’s very, very didactic… and so the colour palette of the show starts in black and white, and gets more and more coloured,’ says Nuttall.

So, a bit like The Wizard of Oz then? Black and white to colour, ruby (slippers) and so on?

‘I didn’t think of ruby slippers!’ says Nuttall, but the pair say that several references to Dorothy (not the Dinosaur…) were deliberate.

Politics are clearly important to Nuttall and Miller-Heidke. There is one Gen X character in the show who Nutall says represents the mainstream, right wing.

L-R: Georgina Hopson, Ruby Semblance, Joe Kalou and Maxwell Simon in ‘Bananaland’. Photo: Jo Duck.

But he’s swift to add that this isn’t the show’s focus. ‘It’s not a political show, I didn’t want it to be didactic, because it’s actually a call for humanism. The idea is you get to the end and think, “Well, did they sell out for the money? Or was she forced to do this out of circumstance?” It’s not a polemic, it’s something to discuss,’ he says.

But there’s a greater goal than any of that.

‘Our really overarching principle was: is it funny? Is it moving? Is it entertaining?’ says Miller-Heidke.

Trying something new

As mentioned, original Australian musical theatre shows, not adapted from other sources, are something of a rarity. Miller-Heidke and Nuttall are buoyed by the recent success of The Melbourne Theatre Company’s Bloom and say they too have tried to create something a bit different.

‘I think that a lot of music theatre is quite prescriptive and formulaic. And this one isn’t. We’ve had to find, through trial and error, what works and what doesn’t. And I think as a result it is different to anything I’ve seen before,’ says Miller-Heidke.

‘It’s essentially the “hero’s journey” and that was fascinating actually, to write a long, long form thing and find that it came out naturally as that,’ adds Nuttall.

‘And at one point I didn’t think we had an Act Two, which was like the worst three months of my life, but then we cracked that.’

Miller-Heidke adds, ‘So much music theatre is almost fetishising the individual, what they want and how they’re going to get that. Yes, we have superstar Max McKenna leading the cast, but it’s really more about the collective. And I think that came from our yearning to be a part of an audience during COVID. And to lose yourself…’

They give huge credit to the entire cast – ‘We’re working with these actors who are all just at the top of their game and they have so much to offer,’ says Miller-Heidke – and creative team, which includes Simone Romaniuk (production and costumes) and Ben Hughes (lights). But their admiration for Phillips clearly knows no bounds. ‘We’ve worked with him on a few things – Shakespeares and Muriel – and he’s just always unflappably positive. He’s very, very protective of the people that he works with, regardless of what they’re going through or how they’re behaving. He has a real duty of care to his collaborators,’ says Nuttall.

‘There’s never been a more emotionally disciplined person,’ adds Miller-Heidke.

With the strength of this partnership, future collaborations are surely on the cards. We do have plans for the next one,’ says Miller-Heidke, ‘but for now we do feel as though we could never ever write a song again!’

The music in Bananaland spans genres. ‘It walks a delicate tightrope,’ says Miller-Heidke. ‘There are three different strands of music – the inane catchy children’s songs, the bombastic over the top Kitty Litter songs and the other songs made for the more introspective moments where we get to see the characters’ emotions.’

‘I just want to make people laugh and cry and laugh again. And that’s it,’ says Miller-Heidke.

‘Yes, we just wanted this to be the kind of show we’d like to see, and I think it is that,’ concludes Nuttall.

Spoiler alert: for this viewer, it does all of that and more… ArtsHub‘s review to come soon.

Bananaland is now playing at QPAC, Brisbane and runs until 1 October.

The writer visited Brisbane as a guest of Brisbane Festival.