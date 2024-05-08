News

Is Substack changing the lives of Australian writers?

Australian writers are flocking to the popular platform, which promises to centre the experience of the writer and reader.
8 May 2024
David Burton
Writers are flocking to Substack, which promises to monetise their content. Substack. Image is a red background covered in black dots. In front of it stands an older white man wearing an eye patch over his right eye, a grey suit and tie. His left hand is resting on his jacket button and he is waving with his right.

Salman Rushdie is writing his next novel on Substack, joining 17,000 other paid writers on the platform. Image: WikiCommons.

You’ve probably already heard of Substack, a platform set to overtake Facebook and X in its cultural influence. Part blogging platform and part social media experience, Substack has been embraced by writers, illustrators and even comedians to grow and speak to their audience. In 2024, countless high-profile Australian writers, including Charlotte Wood, Clementine Ford and Bri Lee joined the platform. As of March, the site was hosting more than 17,000 paid writers.

They join other high-profile international writers such as Elizabeth Gilbert, George Saunders and Salman Rushdie (who has committed to writing an entire novel on the platform). These writers can regularly communicate with their subscribers, sending emails straight to readers’ inboxes.

Chris Best, Jairaj Sethi and Hamish McKenzie, the co-founders of Substack, set out to provide a space for writers to host their own ‘media empires’ in 2017. Their early, aggressive strategy to court high-profile writers on the platform created a profound impact. Substack targeted investigative journalists, literary authors, and comic book writers and artists. Offering writers the chance to publish their work independently has shaken up journalism, fiction and mainstream comics ever since.

Now, Substack is at a vital tipping point. It is in the midst of navigating its first large-scale, public scandal, and some are criticising its financial model. Very little seems to truly challenge the platform’s growth, which has become the default blogging site for most working writers. For Australian writers, Substack may become the default platform for sharing their work for the foreseeable future.

Clementine Ford is among dozens of high-profile Australian writers who are publishing on Substack. Image: Supplied.

How much money do writers make on Substack?

As of 2024, the top 10 publishers are making more than $25 million between them annually. That number has quadrupled in just two years. But it’s important to remain clear-eyed about Substack’s financial model. 

Anyone can publish on Substack free of charge. All publishers also have the option to monetise their content, with most writers charging around $5 a month or $50 a year for regular access to their newsletters. Paying subscribers usually get a bonus: the ability to access the writer’s entire archive, receive bonus posts or comment on their posts. 

Substack takes 10% of all subscription earnings. All transactions are handled by a third-party company, Stripe, which takes a further 3%, and a 30 cents transaction fee for each subscriber. That’s not a small slice of the pie: the Financial Times estimates fees eat just over 20% of a writer’s income on Substack.

Some writers are paid advances or commissions through Substack Pro, a program accessible by invitation only. Users have complained about the platform favouring high-profile authors.

Most writers’ income is entirely dependent on the size of their audience. Substack’s refusal to buy into the endless chase of Google search engine optimisation (SEO) means short-circuiting so much of the click-bait capitalism of contemporary journalism. It also means that all of the independent writers’ growth is organic. The vast majority of publishers on the platform are nowhere near making a living from the platform, but can supplement their income and nurture an audience that they can build over time.

Does Substack support Nazis?

Late last year, The Atlantic published a piece by Jonathan M Katz titled Substack Has a Nazi Problem. Katz pointed at the platform’s ‘lax content moderation’ as a gateway for white nationalists. 

‘An informal search of the Substack website and of extremist Telegram channels that circulate Substack posts turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack – many of them apparently started in the past year,’ Katz stated. ‘These are, to be sure, a tiny fraction of the newsletters… But to overlook white nationalist newsletters on Substack as marginal or harmless would be a mistake.’

The piece became a breaking point in a critical mass of questions about Substack and its content moderation. The co-founders eventually published a piece in response, standing by their ‘decentralised approach to content moderation’.

‘We don’t think that censorship (including through demonetising publications) makes the problem go away,’ said co-founder Hamish McKenzie. ‘In fact, it makes it worse.’

Many writers weren’t reassured by the response, including journalist Mike Masnick. Masnick called out Substack for falling into the classic “Nazi bar” scenario: ‘If you’re not kicking out Nazis, you get the reputation as “the Nazi bar” even if you, yourself, don’t like Nazis.’

Some journalists left for Substack’s competitors, such as Ghost and Beehiiv. But Substack’s accessible interface and its completely free starting point means it remains the market leader. 

Six months after The Atlantic’s inciting post, Substack has largely weathered the storm of its first major public critique. However, for some writers, Substack’s lack of content moderation is too similar to the lack of safety on platforms such as Facebook and X. 

In a similar fashion to those platforms, some users see Substack’s growing popularity as lethal to its quality of content. The “honeymoon period” may be over for Substack, just as Twitter and Facebook’s content and discourse has long withered on the vine.

Charlotte Wood has begun an “experiment” on Substack and is charging for her work. Photo: Henry Simmons.

Should I start a Substack?

Substack’s appeal is undeniable. It is one of the easiest ways for anyone to start a blog free of charge. Substack’s clean design and simple interface are a welcome reprieve in a market that demands all freelance artists commit to a lush portfolio website. It is also straightforward to turn on monetisation. 

However, the platform does have its limits. Its design is immovable. It has no translation services for languages other than English. Its lack of SEO plug-ins means that all audience growth must be organic. Writers with pre-existing audiences do well on Substack. 

The New Yorker satirised the average Substack writer best: ‘Twice a week, I’ll post unedited first drafts of essays with almost plausible premises, such as a semiotic deconstruction of memetics relating to Only Murders in the Building, whimsical listicles and, everyone’s favourite, lots of diaristic navel-gazing.’

Most writers celebrate Substack’s ease and ability to connect directly with readers in a way external to other social media platforms. There’s certainly no doubt: the platform is here to stay. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

