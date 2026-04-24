Meanjin: QUT appoints ‘establishing editor’ for literary journal

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has appointed Dr Ashley Hay as Establishing Editor of Meanjin, as the journal begins a new chapter under the custodianship of QUT.

A former editor of Griffith Review and a respected figure in Australia’s literary publishing community, Hay will guide Meanjin‘s transition to its new home over the next 12 months. In addition to overseeing publication of new writing, she will help establish the journal’s ongoing operations and support recruitment of a permanent editor.

Hay said the appointment carries both responsibility and excitement.

‘There’s an extraordinary privilege in being invited to help establish a well-known and highly regarded journal in a new home. We’re looking forward to being back in touch with Meanjin‘s readers and writers, and to re-establishing partnerships while we build new connections and opportunities as well.’

Meanjin will resume regular publication of new work online later this year, with a physical edition planned for late 2026 to mark the journal’s 85th volume.

QUT is currently establishing Meanjin‘s editorial advisory board and broader governance structures, with further announcements expected in coming months.

QUT became the new custodian of Meanjin in January, bringing the embattled publication back to Brisbane some 80 years after it relocated to Melbourne.

QUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil said at the time: ‘QUT is delighted to bring Meanjin home to Meanjin/Magandjin – the lands of the Turrbal and Yugara peoples – where the journal was founded and where our Gardens Point campus now stands.

‘Since its foundation by Clem Christesen in Brisbane in 1940, Meanjin has been instrumental in shaping Australian literary and intellectual culture.

‘It has provided a vital platform for critical discussion, a showcase of emerging writers and a valuable training ground for leading Australian publishers and editors. We are honoured to be entrusted with the legacy of this cultural icon.’

Recruitment for a permanent editor will follow, with that appointment anticipated before the end of 2026.

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