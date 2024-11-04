Is a four-day work week viable in the arts?

Four-day work weeks are becoming increasingly common in Australia. Most recently, Medibank announced it would transition to a four-day week. Even schools are beginning to trial more flexible timetables. But could a four-day working week prove viable for artistic jobs?

Creative professionals are more likely to work outside of a standard nine-to-five, especially given nighttime and weekend events. This is part of the reason that the field is more prone to burnout or other adverse mental health issues.

Still, those professionals lucky enough to be salaried likely benefit from time off in lieu programs or mandated hours. Freelance professionals, on the other hand, are more likely to feel the pinch of an unstable timetable.

Benefits of a four-day work week are undeniable

For those in doubt, the global findings are almost universally positive. Employers and employees experienced increases in motivation and overall productivity with no drop in revenue. Employees generally report less stress, burnout and work-family conflict.

For freelance creatives, creating four-day work weeks can be a tough ask. Improving strategies on placing boundaries is an excellent first step. Careful planning and time management is essential. While many companies have dedicated human resource staff, many creatives miss out on the benefits of having professionals mandate and protect employees from overworking.

The arts will inevitably follow as the rest of the country continues to move towards flexible working hours.