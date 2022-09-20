Instrumental change: Dealing with music’s growing garbage pile

The piano tuner has refused to come back. ‘Not until you get a new one,’ he said.

Our 1960s-era Korean-made ‘Hans Büchtmann’ upright, installed in the living room after being rolled along the street from a neighbour understandably keen to be rid of it, has passed the point of no return. Repairs would be a waste of money, said the piano man. ‘The action is shot. It won’t stay in tune. It’s toast’.

But what to do with this 200+ kilogram hunk of musical junk?

A few decades ago, I could have donated it to a piano-breaking competition and watched it be smashed to bits. But events like that seem to have fallen out of fashion. The Guinness World Record for hacking a piano into pieces small enough to fit through a letterbox slot stands at 1 minute, 34 seconds, by the way.

I could pay to have it trucked to the nearest landfill site, but my conscience (and pocket, to be honest) won’t allow it.

Could I shove it on the nature strip in the middle of the night? Set it alight? Hardly seems the neighbourly thing to do.

Discarded, unplayable and unloved musical instruments aren’t the biggest environmental problem facing our planet but in times when we’ve all got to do our bit, it’s a problem that nevertheless needs to be solved.

What should we be doing with those pummelled remnants of a drum kit? The electric guitar with a broken neck? The leaky Chinese saxophone at the back of the cupboard? The DJ set-up gathering dust in the garage?

For some advice, ArtsHub asked Patricia Alessi, who runs the Perth-based Curate Recycle Instrument Project, a not-for-profit that collects and repurposes broken or discarded musical instruments and associated musical waste – everything from guitar strings to glockenspiels.

Artworks in progress at Curate Recycle Instrument Project. Photo: Supplied

‘We recently had someone who brought in a violin that a child had deliberately put under the wheel of her parents’ SUV. She hated violin lessons so much,’ Alessi told ArtsHub. ‘But even then, it was still a violin. The gut reaction is not to throw it into the bin. So, they brought it to us, and we made something new out of it.’

Since 2019, Curate has kept over 1,500 instruments out of landfill sites. Instead, instruments have been turned into art projects, insect hotels, greeting cards, pinwheels and clocks.

A well-made instrument can usually be repaired and have a long useful life, Alessi explained.

Occasionally, Curate strikes gold with its donations. Most recently, it was donated a guitar made by a prominent Japanese luthier. It was quickly recognised, restrung and is now being used in performances again.

‘But we’re in the situation now where you have stores like Aldi selling violins and flutes for children to learn on,’ Alessi said. ‘Rather than buying a second-hand instrument as they should, parents will often buy one of these and only later find out it isn’t fit-for-purpose or capable of being repaired. You’re left with something that looks like a musical instrument but isn’t.’

Artwork in progress at Curate Recycle Instrument Project. Photo: Supplied

Even low-end instruments like those can have new lives, however. A cheap violin or student guitar can be turned into a planter box. They can also become a canvas for an artist in Curate’s The Act Belong Commit Recycle Instrument Project, a series of workshops that provide a safe space for participants to get creative with musical instruments they may never have encountered before.

‘Recently, we heard from an elderly lady whose husband had passed away,’ Alessi added. ‘She gave us two beautiful accordions that we’ve put on display. Some things you just have to look after.’

Move it and lose it

Facebook Marketplace or eBay can be your friend when it’s time to move out an instrument that’s fallen out of favour. Working instruments are relatively easy to move if priced realistically and there are enthusiastic communities always interested in old electronic keyboards, guitar amplifiers and DJ equipment.

Broken or hard-to-repair instruments are a much harder sell, however. Pianos and organs especially. ‘Chances are the instrument won’t have been properly stored or maintained and so they’re not desirable,’ Sydney-based musician and writer Yvonne Frindle told ArtsHub. ‘Even a free piano is never free: there’s the cost of the mover and the tuning.’

Rehome

If it’s a solid, playable instrument, contact Resound. Established after the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, Resound matches donated musical instruments with musicians, schools and music students who have lost theirs in bushfires and floods. Recipients have included individual professional, amateur and student musicians, as well as programs in public schools and private music schools.

Repurpose

Your done-with instruments don’t need to be in working condition to have a new life. Recycling centres will take instruments on the understanding that they will be snapped up for decorators and bar owners keen for something eye-catching to hang on the wall or turn into a lighting fixture.

Old pianos can be mined for good-quality wooden panelling and ornamental features that woodworkers can use in other projects. Contact your local Men’s Shed to see if anyone is looking for material.

Recycle

Majority metal instruments that are too far gone for any other purpose can be taken directly to your local metals recycler or picked up from your kerb if your local council operates a metals recovery scheme. Your clapped-out vibraphone or bent-out-of-shape trombone just might become part of the next Australian-built hybrid vehicle.

Curate’s The Act Belong Commit Recycle Instrument Project workshops will be held at Djinda Boodja, Waterford, WA, 27 – 29 September, with special guest artist Tabatha Davison on hand to guide and inspire. Entry is free for the workshops; however, RSVP is essential