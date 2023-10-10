How we can get Australians to read more

Recently, Australia Reads presented VOLUME symposium, an online discussion aimed at unpacking Australia’s reading engagement. In an earlier story, ArtsHub took a dive into the chewy question raised: Is reading in crisis?

Now, ArtsHub captures some of the ideas raised across VOLUME aimed at reversing the situation, and how – as a sector and population – we may identify opportunities to bring reading back into our lives.

Where are the opportunity for strengthening literacy?

The VOLUME symposium was held a week after Creative Australia tabled its National Arts Participation Survey 2022 (NAPS), which, along with other research, showed that reading and literacy across all Australians has dropped significantly, and continues on a downward swing.

However, the organisation’s earlier survey – the National Reading Survey (NRS) – noted: ‘Occasional readers can become frequent readers by reading 10 minutes before bed every night. At the average rate of 300 words per minute, they will read 90,000 words (average length of a novel) a month, and so at least 12 books a year.’

This finding shows that there are still grounds for optimism about shaping reading habits. Head of Australia Reads, Anna Burkey, reported that readers say they are less likely to suffer loneliness and depression, and that almost half add that they get a better night’s sleep when they read (52%), indicating that they find it a good way to “switch off” and have some “me time”.

Read: Why reading books is good for your well-being and care

Burkey also cited statistics that have found reading leads to a 20% reduction in mortality rates, and that during the pandemic people turned to reading, a shift reflected in an increase in book sales. Burkey said such data presents a great opportunity to forge stronger partnerships with the healthcare sector, for example, to pair resources.

Burkey said that perhaps the most optimistic figure in the NRS, however, is: ‘87% believe in the importance of reading, whether they are active readers or not’, adding she is keen to turn belief into action.

Children sharing the experience of reading together is key. Image: Shutterstock.

How can we improve youth literacy?

One of the positive outcomes of technology is that social media platforms have opened up a new way to share dialogue around reading. ‘Young people feel comfortable to share in these spaces, and there is a positive peer pressure (“everyone’s reading – I will too”) that is emerging on things like BookTok,’ said Burkey.

Anita Planchon, Director, Strategy and Engagement, Libraries Tasmania, said: ‘The internet is amplifying the behaviour of peer recommendation, and is creating a peer culture to read. So we need to ask: what specific practical things can we do, day to day, right now? And what national programs can tap into that?’

Jess Scully, who moderated the Symposium, put it simply: ‘The key is getting kids talking to each other and embedding a culture of reading.’

Burkey added that graphic novels, for example, have become the fourth biggest sales category and almost a third of readers today turn to audio books. She also noted that the NAPS data found that 73% of younger Australians, aged 15 to 34, are now reading for pleasure.

While all this sounds positive, challenges remain.

CEO of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, Ben Bowen said that in order to bring reading into children’s worlds, we need to think outside the box. He shared the reading experience of his son, who he described as hyperactive. ‘The movement thing was hindering his reading. It infuriated me that my son had to move around the space to tell a story. But he needed it, so we started to go out and move with his reader. I don’t think it is a gender thing; I think it is a characteristic thing, and it is about finding the individual way for kids to engage with books.’

Speaking on a panel with Bowen, Professor Robyn Ewing AM, co-Director, CREATE Centre, agreed: ‘We want to ensure that we equip educators, so that they can deliver a structured approach to literacy without making it boring, and allow young readers to see their lives reflected in reading.’

She added that we need to do more work in modelling reading programs, especially in early learning centres, to ‘allow kids to read what they want to read’.

‘One of the strongest indicators of the future success of a child is whether they read for pleasure, regardless of their social class or background,’ continued Burkey. ‘Did you know that a three-year-old who can name their favourite book will be a better reader at the age of seven? And, once at school, students who get independent reading time are more likely to enjoy books for fun outside of school, and are more likely to make that choice?’

Ewing agreed: ‘The form of modelling educators in early learning centres choose is really important. The point that children need to see themselves in the stories, and books shared with them, as well the opportunity to see their own language being used in early learning centres, is key. This means that we need to ensure our educators have quality texts and a variety of reading material.’

Read: Kids and reading, here, now and for the future

In order to get these partnerships for greater connection across the line (be they within the healthcare or early childhood care sectors), Burkey said, ‘We need to talk the language of those partners and pitch to them relevant programs. So we will need to have a nice consistent message to pitch to them in their worlds, and to take to federal and corporate supporters. We have the research to back it up, but we need to adapt our message.’

Being seen reading helps normalises the idea of picking up a book. Image: Shutterstock.

The importance of visibility

Across the symposium, one of the key trajectories identified to advance was to ‘increase the visibility and conversation of reading in our society’.

Burkey made the point that change for a next generation starts with ourselves. ‘Kids who see adults reading model their behaviour on that habit. To be visibly reading normalises it; for example, for a teacher to be reading a book when the kids come into class, or at a party talking about “what are you reading now?”

‘The more conversations and activities for reading outside traditional reading spaces – in the pub, the doctor’s surgery, around the dinner table – the more we talk, the further embedded in society reading is,’ Burkey continued.

Regearing current read programs for greater impact

While visibility is one thing, Burkey said that scale remains a big challenge. ‘There are so many successful reading programs with impact, but they are usually delivered by individuals, a small organisation or a group. For those programs that work well – that track and build reading behaviours – we should be looking at investing in them and scaling them up.’

Elaborating, she talked of making it possible for all to ‘have access to centralised resources made by experts (and proven successful), to then be able to adapt them locally, so that there is a nice mix of something national and delivered locally’.

Burkey said that this kind of modelling means that the wheel is not constantly being reinvented, and that ‘those on the ground connecting with readers can focus on that connection, and are not trying to create every type of program’.

This taps into a reality of resourcing pressures. Burkley said, ‘School libraries are under constant threat with cuts to budgets and specialised staff, and public libraries have huge pressures to support their communities across many services.’ She also made note of the recent rise in censoring or banning story times.

Read: Libraries as hubs for change post pandemic

The NAPS data also showed that respondents (across all Australians) with an income below $40,000 are the least likely to read for pleasure (61% compared to 73% of those earning $100,000 or more), underscoring that access and equity are constant challenges.

Ewing noted that one in six children in Australia is living in poverty, and that such children ‘don’t always have the opportunity to have time with parents and caregivers to read together, and do not have access to quality literature, or their own books’.

Burkey cited another statistic to further sell this point. ‘Reading for just half an hour a week means we are 57% more likely to have a greater awareness of other cultures. It promotes empathy and expands our world,’ she said. That also taps into a personal sense of acceptance, and greater mental health.

Planchon suggested that there is a simple way to start tackling the roadblocks. ‘One of the things a library can do is to think about different ways to provide access – opening hours is one thing, but going out and reaching out is just as important.’

She continued: ‘One of the important roles of libraries is trying to break down the stigma around literacy, and increase skills in a way that fits in with the complex and busy lives of people by providing support for them to crack the code – like reading the bus timetable – and how they can leap from there into reading for pleasure, or listening to stories as an entry point. I love this idea of different sorts of literacy and engagement, and to try and access that as a collective institution of libraries.’

Burkey concluded: ‘A key factor in harnessing and growing these statistics and ideas is autonomy – our own choice in how, and what we read. And it is something to consider when we are designing engagement campaigns for this new future.’

VOLUME was presented online, Thursday 21 September 2023 by Reading Australia, with support from Creative Australia. To watch the full program.