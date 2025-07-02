Book review: Your Friend and Mine, Jessica Dettmann

Jessica Dettmann’s latest novel, Your Friend and Mine, offers nothing unfamiliar to those who have read her previous novels, with the same witty insights into human connections for which she’s become known. It’s hilarious one moment and a second later will have you breaking out into tears.

It follows the protagonist Margot, a woman in her early 40s, working with her husband in their restaurant and watching Taylor Swift with her son, Augie. Twenty years earlier, her best friend Tess died from ovarian cancer and left a letter to Margot for 20 years in the future – the present day – to convince Margot to go on the London trip they never experienced together.

Throughout the novel, we learn about and explore Tess’ world alongside Margot, and Tess’ stepbrother Leo. Tess’ letters to Margot are beautifully written (if at times rude) and the adventures she takes them on slowly start to unravel Margot’s perception of her own life.

It’s hard to not agree with Tess when she is annoyed at Margot, who ditched their plans together because she met a boy. Throughout the whole book, Margot lacks a backbone except for when she’s angry with Tess. She abandoned her dreams and ambitions to be with Johnny and appears time and time again to let him walk over her.

Additionally, the cover does the book a complete disservice; it conveys a narrative of lighthearted explorations, with a colour palette evocative of easy beach reading, but it’s much heavier than that and deserves something more fitting.

So, don’t let the bright summer colours confuse you; this is a book about friendships, grief and the reality of long-term relationships. You’ll tear through it, but you’ll still have to pause from time to time to have a bit of a cry.

Your Friend and Mine, Jessica Dettmann

Publisher: Allen & Unwin (Atlantic Books)

ISBN: 9781922928061

Format: Paperback

Pages: 384pp

Release date: 1 July 2025

RRP: $32.99