How to create exciting and accessible tactile tours

Francois Jacobs from Arts Access Victoria says that the inclusion of tactile tours in museums, art galleries and stage shows has been welcomed by the disability community, as it ‘can really bring a performance or exhibition to life’.

‘Tactile tours are a specialised guided experience designed for individuals with sensory impairments, such as those who are blind or have low vision,’ explains Jacobs. ‘During a tactile tour, participants have the opportunity to explore and engage with objects, artworks or exhibits through touch, sound and other senses.

‘The audience is hungry for things like this, but has been left excluded for far too long,’ he says. ‘An exciting tactile tour goes beyond touch – it engages emotions, curiosity and creativity.’

Jacobs believes that the key to a successful tactile tour is collaborating with experts, as well as the community with lived experience. This ensures that the experience is meaningful and safe for participants.

A tactile tour can allow people to fill in the gaps

Blind arts critic, Olivia Muscat, has attended a variety of tactile tours both in Australia and overseas. She says that the size of the venue or stage production doesn’t always guarantee that a tour will be an exceptional experience.

‘I’ve been to much smaller productions and they are always much more fun,’ says Muscat. ‘Usually, a cast member will come and chat with you. Or you really get to touch a lot of different things and spend a long time with stuff that is important in the show.’

Attending a tactile tour and walking around the stage enables Muscat to gain important context before seeing a production.

‘My brain is always trying to fill in the gaps of what I am not seeing,’ she says. ‘It is less of a cognitive load knowing the orientation of a stage or set before seeing a show.’

‘This may mean creating tactile labels with raised text or braille – or offering verbal descriptions during the tour.’ Image: Ramona, Unsplash.

Muscat says she has noticed a trend of audio describers and tactile tour leaders being worried about spoilers. While she understands their concern, she stresses that allowing blind or low vision people to touch objects that are important to the production allows the plot ‘to unfold more easily’.

It can also provide an opportunity to discover details that may be difficult to convey via audio description.

‘You could describe a fabulous piece of clothing to within an inch of its life, but I still might be picturing it wrong,’ says Muscat. ‘There is nothing like getting something in your own hands and feeling the fabric. Feeling how it falls and how it might move on a person.’

Finding opportunities to connect with audiences

The Artistic Director of Dancenorth Australia, Kyle Page, has been exploring how the company’s contemporary dance productions can be made more accessible and inclusive for audiences.

‘We recently offered our first formal tactile tour as part of Wayfinder’s international premiere in Hong Kong and it was such a powerful experience we have committed to doing many more of them,’ says Page. ‘For a long time, we have been curious to unearth ways in which we can bring the audience closer to the ideas, themes and energy of our work. Tactile tours provide the perfect avenue.’

Wayfinder is currently on a national tour of Australia, including Perth Festival. At the Mona Foma Festival, Dancenorth offered audience members the opportunity to book into a free tactile tour. One hour before the show began, participants were led backstage to touch the textile artwork and costumes created by Japanese-Australian visual artist Hiromi Tango.

‘Wayfinder’. Image: Amber Haines.

Tango worked with the community of Gurambilbarra/Townsville to finger-knit textiles sourced from local second-hand shops. The opportunity to enable audience members to interact with these artworks greatly appealed to Tango.

‘Often I use traditional art-making methods that I learned from my family in Japan – paper, textiles, colour, performative ritual, sound and even aroma are all things that I carry with me from my traditional upbringing in regional Japan,’ says Tango. ‘These have all been used to create tactile, immersive installations.’

Practical tips to consider when designing a tactile tour

Muscat says that designing a tactile tour should be a curated experience that is well-structured and ordered.

‘You’ve got to strike the right balance between enough essential information and not too much,’ she says. ‘There is nothing quite as exhausting as going on a tactile tour and having thing after thing thrown at you.’

Respecting people’s personal space is also extremely important, especially for anyone who is blind or has low vision. This includes offering the participant the choice to touch objects.

‘I’ve been in too many situations where someone just grabs my hand,’ says Muscat. ‘I think it is also important to let people know what they will be feeling, because it may be something that they don’t want to feel.’

Jacobs advises that tactile tours don’t have to be expensive. He has outlined the following steps for artists and organisations to consider when designing a tactile tour:

1. Understand your audience

Identify your target audience. Does it include blind, low-vision or multisensory participants? Consider their preferences, interests and prior experiences with tactile tours.

2. Select interesting artworks or objects

Choose artworks, exhibits or objects that lend themselves well to touch. Prioritise pieces with interesting textures, shapes and details.

3. Collaborate with experts

Work with accessibility experts, artists and educators. They will advise you of best practices for creating meaningful tactile experiences.

4. Pre-tour preparation

Consider the communication needs of the tour participants. This may mean providing information about the tour in braille, large print or audio.

5. Tactile elements

Ensure the safety and durability of tactile elements. For delicate objects, you may consider creating tactile replicas or models of artworks.

6. Guided tours

Offer guided tours led by knowledgeable facilitators. The guide should be able to describe the tactile features, artistic intent and historical context of each object. The guide should also encourage questions and discussions.

7. Multi-sensory engagement

Consider how you may incorporate other senses. This could include playing relevant music or sounds – using scents related to the theme or adjusting lighting for ambience.

8. Tactile labels and descriptions

Ensure that you understand the communication preferences of the participants. This may mean creating tactile labels with raised text or braille – or offering verbal descriptions during the tour.

9. Interactive stations

To ensure autonomy and independence, set up stations where participants can freely explore materials. Include tools, samples or props related to the artworks or production.

10. Safety and comfort

Ensure safe navigation within the space. This is especially important if there are uneven surfaces, stairs or obstacles to navigate. Provide seating or resting areas.

11. Feedback and iteration

After the tour, collect feedback from participants. Continual improvements should be based on any insights gathered.