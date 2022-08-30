How the arts assist with healthy ageing

Every Friday, former dancer Paris Wages connects people with the joy of movement through her Dance for Parkinson’s (Dance for PD) class at the YMCA in Melbourne’s Hawthorn.

For one of her regular attendees, who is quite frail, the classes reignite his passion for ballroom dancing.

‘You put on Glenn Miller and he switches on like a light bulb and that beautiful muscle memory just switches back on,’ she said.

The research-backed classes for people living with Parkinson’s disease had their genesis in New York in 2001 and are now offered in 25 countries.

Wages, who was a professional dancer in San Francisco, launched the first Dance for PD class in Victoria in 2014.

Eight years later, five of her original participants are still with her. She now runs two classes a week in Hawthorn as well as organising free events such as a Dance for PD workshops and performance annually.

Participants in Paris Wages’ Dance for Parkinson’s class. Image supplied.

While it might seem limiting working with people who have mobility issues and who are not professional dancers, Wages said that on the contrary: ‘Those restrictions enable you to be even more creative. You have to think outside the box: are you going to make a theme? Are you going to find music that might suit that generation? How do you add artistry?’

For Wages it’s all part of the fun. That and the friendships forged going out for coffee at a bakery with her regulars after class. ‘We have naughty desserts and yummy coffee and talk about all kinds of things.’

Theatre shaped by memory loss

In another example of how the arts is assisting people with the ageing process, the stories of seven people in the early stages of dementia were recently shared in a Sydney performance of To Whom I May Concern (TWIMC).

The performance, which combined the power of live music and theatre, was a collaboration between Group Homes Australia, the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the University of NSW (UNSW), and Dementia Australia.

Tamar Krebs, founder of Group Homes Australia, was inspired to bring the production to Australia after reading about it during the 2020 lockdown.

The play is the brainchild of Maureen Matthews PhD, a registered nurse in New York, who asked an early-stage support group what it was like to live with Alzheimer’s disease or any other illness that causes memory loss and confusion.

Their responses became the script for the first performance of To Whom I May Concern in 2006. Since then, it has been performed in cities across North America.

Krebs said: ‘We all know people living with dementia but we don’t talk about how people live with the diagnosis. The whole production of TWIMC is telling their lived experience through verbatim theatre. Then having music intertwined to express what the words don’t.’

After completing an online facilitator training course with Matthews, Krebs forged ahead with making the first production happen.

Seven participants, spread across NSW, met for gatherings on Zoom and over 10 weeks they explored different themes including noticing brain changes, getting a diagnosis, sharing the diagnosis with family and friends, and adapting.

‘There were some incredible heart-breaking stories and some incredible heart-warming stories,’ said Krebs. ‘Many of them shared a very similar story of doctors skirting around the diagnosis and the ambivalence and ambiguity of knowing something is wrong but not having a name to it.’

While it was not meant to be a support group, Krebs said the effect of sharing stories drew the group together.

‘It creates beautiful friendships – the bond of being able to be heard around an area which is so not spoken about.’

Artworks speak to us as we age

Linking people living with dementia and art is becoming a regular part of public programming by galleries around Australia.

In Canberra the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has been offering its Art with Friends sessions since 2007.

The program is designed to be both social and creative, engaging with the National Gallery’s collection through discussion of three or four artworks and art making.

Groups are kept deliberately small. When they reach 10 people the group is divided in half.

The National Gallery of Australia’s Art and Dementia program, Kamberri/Canberra. Image supplied.

Pre-COVID the gallery also ran classes for people visiting from residential aged care facilities.

After experimenting with online classes during 2020, it began offering a 75-minute national online version in 2021, which is attended by about 20 people across Australia.

The NGA has also taken the lead in helping regional and metro galleries to introduce their own art and dementia programs. It offers a two-day outreach training workshop which includes the facilitation of arts and health partnerships and communication techniques demonstrated in a tour each day of the workshop. The most recent gallery to undertake the workshop was the Murray Art Museum Albury.

Venturing confidently into challenging territory

Naturally, all these art-led initiatives come with benefits and challenges for both participants and facilitators.

On the challenging side there’s the emotional toll when participants pass away or experience a rapid downward spiral, something Paris Wages knows only too well.

‘Unfortunately, I’ve seen people who can’t make it to class anymore and I visit them in their nursing home and I see that spiral. It kills me,’ Wages said.

As a mentor for others, she said one of the hardest aspects for new teachers is tailoring the classes to include everyone from the person in a wheelchair who can’t stand to the able-bodied person who wants to push themselves.

Newbie teachers often make classes too hard or too fast and they can also grapple with the improvisation component, which is vital for improving certain neurological connections in the brain.

In facilitating the TWIMC production,Krebs said it was important the gatherings didn’t stray into being a support or advice-based group. It’s also about being aware of boundaries. ‘If someone is sharing and they become emotional – how do you facilitate supporting them after the gathering?’

Then there was the challenge of helping people with short-term memory loss to stick to a schedule, which resulted in sending four reminders to each participant about the upcoming gatherings.

Adriane Boag, Program Producer, Access and Inclusion at the NGA, found mastering communication techniques an all-important in running art and dementia programs. ‘A successful class is when everyone in the group has spoken more than the artist educator,’ she told ArtsHub.

Artist educators begin by asking the class what they see when they look at an artwork, focussing on the moment rather than memory, asking open-ended questions and allowing participants time to consider their response and speak.

‘It’s understanding that people can’t always say what they mean. If they repeat something it might be because they feel they haven’t been understood the first time,’ she said.

People often experienced grief when they were no longer able to attend the classes because they couldn’t get to the gallery independently. As Boag explained: ‘So online classes actually were a way for people to keep coming.’

The next stage of its national online offering has involved working with 10 regional galleries and their collections. From September Boag envisages introducing the fun of ‘travelling’ to different places via the regional collections. ‘So we might say, “where shall we go today?” Queensland, because it’s warm there.’