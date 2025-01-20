How Sydney’s cultural festivals cultivate a sense of hope and optimism for Australia’s future

Multiculturalism is central to Australia’s identity, with more than half the population coming from overseas or having parents who did.

Most Australians view multiculturalism positively. However, many others experience a declining sense of belonging and ongoing discrimination. When surveyed in 2024, one in three migrants from non-English-speaking backgrounds reported dealing with racial, ethnic or religious discrimination in the past 12 months.

In this context, cultural festivals present a valuable opportunity. They help remove barriers between different communities and build understanding across cultures.

We studied two cultural festivals in Sydney, the Africultures Festival and the New Beginnings Festival, to investigate the impact they had on communities.

Through interviews and surveys, we found cultural festivals are meaningful to the people they celebrate and enriching for non-migrants who attend them. These events help cultivate a sense of hope and optimism for Australia’s future as a multicultural society.

A chance for cultural enrichment

The Africultures Festival has been held each year since 2009. Led by a passionate all-women African-Australian committee, this event connects African communities with the broader Australian public.

The New Beginnings Festival is organised by the not-for-profit organisation Settlement Services International. It celebrates the diversity of migrant, refugee, multicultural and First Nations communities with themes of home, belonging, resilience and creativity.

Both festivals present unique opportunities for the general public to learn about different cultures and traditions. And for those whose cultures are being celebrated, they offer space to express one’s cultural identity and counteract negative stereotypes.

At the Africultures Festival, visitors can eat traditional foods, dance to African beats and even partake in African drumming workshops. As individuals from different backgrounds dance side-by-side, cultural barriers begin to dissolve.

The New Beginnings Festival features music, dance, visual arts, crafts and cuisine, celebrating the creativity and cultural heritage of artists and communities from diverse backgrounds.

As one attendee at New Beginnings told us:

You feel that you’re sharing your culture and art and your background in a new society and with new people. They will learn about it […] they will become interested and maybe it can change their mind about […] migrants and refugees. So they challenge themselves and they think that: ‘Oh, it’s not all about what media says and all about what politicians say. It’s about the depth of the culture’.

Apart from appreciating different cultures, these shared experiences also help remind people of what they have in common. They do more than entertain; they promote cultural understanding and personal growth.

Community building and connections

For migrant communities, in particular, we found cultural festivals create three levels of connection.

Preserving ethnic roots

Festivals such as Africultures allow migrants to celebrate and showcase their cultural traditions and heritage. This helps strengthen their sense of belonging in Australia, allowing them to feel more ‘at home’.

One attendee at New Beginnings said:

It just makes you feel like you’re in your own country […] You stay in another part of the world, far away, but still you can have part of your country and part of yourself. So your identity is still there and many people see you.

Bonding between migrant groups

Gatherings such as New Beginnings bring migrants from diverse backgrounds together. Despite coming from different countries and cultural backgrounds, attendees can connect over the shared journeys of settlement and adapting to life in Australia.

One attendee at New Beginnings said:

Because I’m an immigrant I have more similarities with [other migrant attendees] and I feel attracted to them as we have gone through the same thing.

Bridging gaps with the wider Australian community

Cultural festivals help establish meaningful connections between migrant and non-migrant Australians. At Africultures, nearly all of the Africans we surveyed (96.7%) said the event left them feeling more positive about other cultural groups.

For non-migrants, the festival allowed them to feel more connected to people from diverse backgrounds. Our findings suggest it also encouraged many of them to become open to different viewpoints.

One non-migrant attendee at Africultures told us:

I hope Australia can be a welcoming place for others. It is wonderful to experience other cultures and I hope that everyone can call Australia home.

Empowering entrepreneurs and artists

Beyond the wellbeing and personal growth aspects, cultural festivals also help migrants build their careers and businesses.

At last year’s Africultures Festival, we found nearly half the attendees spent more than $75 at food and market stalls, directly supporting small business owners from migrant backgrounds.

Similarly, New Beginnings offers business owners and artists opportunities to showcase their work, meet potential customers and build professional networks.

Performers, too, highlight the career opportunities these festivals provide. One told us:

[Africultures has] given me the hope that I have a chance to expand my music to a whole lot of different audiences.

Such festivals have been stepping stones for notable successes. Yellow Wiggle Tsehay began performing at the Africultures Festival. Little Lagos, a Nigerian restaurant in Sydney’s Inner West, also got its start there in the form of a stall.

Shaping Australia

Cultural festivals are more than just celebrations. They are powerful tools for shaping a more inclusive Australia. By bringing people together to share their stories, food, music and traditions, these events help strengthen and connect communities.

The most impactful cultural festivals actively engage with and respond to the needs and aspirations of the communities they represent. They provide meaningful opportunities for cultural and ethnic minorities to share their experiences, ensuring their perspectives shape the direction of the event.

When festivals focus on these values, they become catalysts for a more united, inclusive Australia – one where everyone feels they belong.

Najmeh Hassanli, Senior Lecturer at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney and Pavlina Jasovska, Senior Lecturer in International Business & Strategy, University of Technology Sydney.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.