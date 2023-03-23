How Patch Theatre plans to enrich Adelaide’s arts ecology

Patch Theatre’s new home in inner suburban Adelaide is not just an important next step for the established South Australian children’s company – it has ramifications for the sector as a whole.

Patch, which has been making professional theatre for four- to eight-year-old children and their families since 1972, recently moved into a new space in Kent Town, just outside the Adelaide CBD.

As well as providing office space and meeting rooms, the building includes on-site storage for all of Patch’s equipment, props and costumes, representing a significant saving on warehouse and storage costs for the company every year.

Equally importantly, the building features an on-site rehearsal space that Patch has already begun making available to other artists and companies.

‘Rehearsal spaces in Adelaide are like hens’ teeth,’ says Geoff Cobham, Patch Theatre’s Artistic Director.

The nine by nine-metre rehearsal room is available for other Adelaide artists and arts organisations to hire, supporting the development of new South Australian work, while also providing an additional income stream for Patch Theatre.

Sasha Zahra, Patch’s Creative Producer, notes that the company will naturally be using the rehearsal space itself throughout the year.

‘But when we’re not using it, to be able to offer it at reasonable prices to our sector is also something we’re really excited about. We have a sliding scale of rates for artists, so independent artists will be able to be supported to be in the space.’ she says.

Patch Theatre’s new rehearsal space. Photo: Andrew Beveridge.

‘We love making art, and having artists in the space is really enriching, whether it’s our own work or [someone else’s]. We’ve already hired it out and we’ve got a couple more [bookings] coming up,’ Zahra adds.

Penny Camens, Patch’s General Manager, notes that the very nature of Patch Theatre’s new headquarters will help facilitate a stronger sense of community in the already collegiate Adelaide arts sector.

‘There’s something about this being a cottage too, it does feel like a home,’ she explains.

Zahra agrees, adding: ‘It feels like a home that we could be in for a while, where we can say “This is our new headquarters,” and we can share that in the same way that you open your home to people. There’s something really lovely about that.’

Camens is equally excited about the opportunities the company’s new home represents for Patch Theatre itself.

‘I think it’s going to streamline a lot of our workflow. There’s a lot of collaboration that happens [in this company] and being able to literally walk across the hallway to get onto the various different elements that bleed from one project into another – instead of having to drive somewhere – will be really helpful,’ she says.

‘Also, for our marketing team and our development team to be able to be really connected in with the creation of the work as well, it’s going to be a real boon for us – just to have a better understanding of the work,’ Camens says.

Cobham says the new space will benefit Patch enormously by allowing the company to focus on its art-making.

‘Normally we would drive an hour to a rehearsal space in Port Adelaide, or down at the Hopgood Theatre – they’re the two spaces we could afford that were big enough that we could do our work in – and that’s two hours out of everyone who’s working on that project’s day to drive back and forth,’ he explains.

Having the company’s storage on-site in the same building as the rehearsal space will further streamline the development of new work, Cobham adds.

‘It means that when we forget the cable that controls the thing… we’ve filled the truck up with stuff and driven it to the rehearsal room, so if we forget one thing then someone’s got to go back for an hour! So just the savings in time and more time spent in the rehearsal room, will be incredible,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Having everything located on the one site also represents a financial saving for the company, Cobham continues.

‘Every time we used another rehearsal space, we spent $1000 on truck hire just to move everything, so that’s $4000 a year already saved,’ he says.

Streamlined developments

Having the company’s own rehearsal space on-site will also streamline the development and rehearsal of new productions, Camens says.

‘We’ll be able to be more flexible with development timelines now. Often, we’re doing it on quite a tight schedule and you have to get all of the artistic team available at that time. You have to get the venue or the rehearsal space available – we just have more flexibility now,’ she explains.

The scarcity of rehearsal spaces in Adelaide to date has previously meant that companies have had to work around venue availability rather than artist availability, Cobham notes.

‘You had to go, “Oh, we have to rehearse those weeks,” but now we can rehearse when everyone’s available,’ he says.

The Patch Theatre team celebrate moving into their new home. Photo: Andrew Beveridge.

The speed with which Patch has been making work in recent years – including school shows, theatre productions and its increasingly popular interactive installations such as ZOOOM (which embarks on a US and Canadian tour later this year, followed by a South Australian tour) was a major reason behind the company’s decision to relocate to Kent Town.

As Cobham explains: ‘We’d just got to the point where we’d made four shows in four years, which is a lot. The usual gestation [period] for our work – because we’re a devising company; we don’t work with books or scripts – is that it takes about 18 months to devise a show properly. That’s the proper minimum amount and we’ve been doing them in 12 months. So we take a lot of shortcuts. But we ended up with four shows really quickly and our storage space was [already full].

‘We were like, “Oh, when that one comes back from tour it no longer fits the space!” So we’ve been desperately looking around for storage and we couldn’t find anything. Then we just lucked on to this place, which is 63 King William Street in Kent Town. And it’s amazing because it has what every man-child wants. A shed!’ he laughs.