How data is democratising access to culture and entertainment

Fever is a global discovery platform for culture and live entertainment, backed by stringent marketing strategies to help content producers or IP (Intellectual Property) owners generate greater demand for their events.

What Fever excels at is its ability to lean into behavioural data to help companies and creatives analyse the market and opportunities, says Sean Morris, General Manager, Fever (ANZ). He tells ArtsHub: ‘If you think about Uber and Netflix, they are five or 10 years ahead of where the rest of the industry is in terms of the use of data.

‘What Fever saw was a fantastic opportunity to bring a tech-led approach and create a consolidated platform where you can look at the data end to end – from customer awareness and the Secret Media Network through to how they engage and make decisions on the platform,’ says Morris.

It doesn’t end there. Fever offers multiple touch points that help track behavioural data throughout the full journey, including ‘post-event rate your experience’ surveys.

What brings Fever closer to the ‘Netflix of Live Experiences’ is that it will also customise and personalise content to users on the platform.

Morris continues that tapping into data also ‘helps creatives and producers create better, more relevant experiences and do so with less risk’.

‘This data is the key to how we fulfil our mission in democratising access to culture and live entertainment. On the creative side, it helps them create more experiences and scale them up into new geographies; and on the consider side, we bring things that are relevant to users in their city so they can experience them.’

Meeting the expectations of the experience economy

Apart from being a strategic partner to companies and creatives, Fever Originals are events co-produced in-house, such as its Candlelight Concerts, Murder Mysteries and more. Fever (ANZ) Regional Manager Philippe Mallet says when it comes to co-production, what Fever looks for is quality content and the potential for expansion.

For example, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been popular in the US and Europe, but had not been done in Australia before. Fever looked at the potential of targeting demographics in specific cities, and adjusted the experience to improve ratings.

On the topic of what improves the quality of immersive experiences, Mallet says: ‘The format needs to continue to evolve as people’s interests grow around experiential and interactive content. We can’t stay at the same level so we’re always seeking to be innovative – if you don’t, the demand will drop and someone will come up with something more interesting.‘

But there are a few things that Mallet says will always be relevant. It’s the quality of the cast, level of interactivity and ensuring that the experience meets the expectations of visitors, who have based their decision on the marketing material.

Morris adds: ‘I think the key here is to listen to your audience. You get out of an Uber and it asks you to rate the experience. Fever does the same – through that rating you can learn so much and it becomes this constant iteration of improvement.

‘The power of Fever is that we run tens of thousands of events worldwide, so that cycling of iterations is 10,000 times faster than if someone was holding one music festival a year.’

Different city? Different vibe

‘The creative experience market is massively underdeveloped [in Australia] and there is an enormous amount of white space. We see a big blocker to growth in the sector is a lack of data, because it’s really hard to say whether an exhibition is going to do well in Melbourne, for example, without that data.

While there is no lack of touring and travelling shows in the arts, Fever uses its wide-reaching net to capture how audience expectations and experiences may differ in new geographies.

Even within Australia, Fever has found discrepancies depending on the city in which the event is being presented. Mallet says: ‘We’ve had one experience that was in Sydney and we brought to Melbourne, but ratings were 0.5 points lower out of five… Something like Van Gogh we see hardly any variability, but more niche events and those targeted to specific demographics will see it more.’

Again, it comes down to audience expectations. Mallet says commercial and independent events often have to compete with publicly-funded events, where there are ‘expectations of very high quality with very low ticket price’. Essentially, this means having geographies with high government funding in arts and cultural events creates pickier audiences.

A successful start-up in uncertain times

Fever was founded by Spanish entrepreneur Pep Gomez in 2011. Last year after a US$227 million (AU$348 million) investment round, the global live entertainment tech start-up is now valued at over US$1 billion (AU$1.5 billion).

Morris says it’s a ‘testament to the scalable platform that we’ve built’.

He continues: ‘In a scalable model with a global footprint around 150 cities worldwide, it means that, for example if Australia is in lockdown, we can still get data from London and share these learnings across to event producers in Australia [when it reopens]. In what is the biggest economic crisis of our lifetime and COVID, Fever has grown so much simply because it’s able to eat its own cake.’

Mallet says from an investor’s perspective, it’s about risk management and having a sustainable model for returns.

This long-term vision also benefits producers, Morris adds. ‘Our mindset is to build long-term relationships, where we both win only if we both grow. When we sit down with a producer, we’re not talking about “Hey, can we take 10% of your ticket sales?” We’re actually saying, “Where do you want to grow and how can we support you?”

