How COVID-response online arts are still thriving

COVID-19 saw a huge shift as in-person events were forced to pivot to become online arts events.

As Darwin Aboriginal Arts Fair (DAAF) Foundation Executive Director Claire Summers recalls the early weeks of the pandemic, when she and her team worked overtime to take their massive annual arts event online, the memories still spark a strong response.

‘I think we’ve only just stopped twitching from the experience,’ she laughs.

But that process of transforming one of the nation’s most prominent Aboriginal art fairs into a completely online event has since reaped huge rewards for both artists and the Aboriginal art market as a whole.

‘That first year online [in August 2020] we made $2.6 million in sales for artists and Art Centres,’ Summers explains. This marked only a slight drop in sales from the previous year ($2.8 million).

‘Our second entirely online event in 2021 made $3.1 million,’ continues Summers. ‘And this year, our hybrid (in-person and online) art fair achieved a record-breaking $4.3 million.’

DAAF’s sustained momentum through what was an unprecedented crisis for the sector owes a lot to the organisation’s swift transition to online. The move raised crucial dollars for artists and Art Centres, and also helped lift the sector’s skills in an area in which it had been lagging.

‘Before the pandemic, we actually had an Aboriginal arts industry struggling with digital formats,’ Summers tells ArtsHub. ‘Many Art Centres didn’t have great online sales capacity and, generally speaking, had limited skills in that area.

‘So, as part of DAAF’s move online, we knew we had to invest heavily in mentoring support to ready Art Centres for the new formats,’ she continues.

‘We did a lot of intensive one-on-one work, and that investment – by us and other Aboriginal Art Centre peak bodies – has resulted in an important strengthening of digital acumen across the board.

‘Now, even some of the country’s most remotely located Art Centres have strong online footprints – including on social media – and that will have ongoing benefits for them in attracting new buyers long-term,’ Summers says.

Digital platforms have sparked new eras for some

In retrospect, DAAF’s ‘overnight’ transformation to the digital space sparked a completely new era for the Aboriginal art sector, and DAAF is now positioning itself as a hybrid event for the foreseeable future.

DAAF’s first digital and in-person art fair was presented in August 2022 as a three-day online experience, in conjunction with its traditional in-person marketplace and exhibition in Darwin.

It proved record-breaking in a number of ways: ‘We broke sales records by over a million dollars,’ Summers says. ‘We also had a record 77 Art Centres participating, 1800 artists represented and over 8000 artworks from all parts of Australia exhibited.’

That said, DAAF’s 2022’s online sales figures were considerably down on 2020/21 levels – with $860,000 in online sales in 2022 compared to $3.1 million in 2021.

But Summers is undeterred: ‘We’re not worried about the drop in unique online visitors, because we know the online platform is attracting new audiences and expanding our reach in new ways,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘Our audience surveys reveal 87% of the fair’s online attendees intend to visit the fair in person at some point in the future based on their initial online experience,’ she continues. ‘So, there’s a whole strategy around that kind of engagement we can work with now.’

Online spaces widening access

Another COVID-inspired platform currently honing its strategy for the longer term is one that wasn’t expected to last much longer than the pandemic’s initial lockdowns.

‘We thought it would last a few weeks or maybe a few months at most,’ says Chris Howlett, Co-Founder of Australian Digital Concert Hall (ADCH).

The platform was originally launched as Melbourne Digital Concert Hall (MDCH) by cellist Howlett and arts manager Adele Schonhardt in March 2020 as a way to save classical musicians’ livelihoods from collapsing as the nation entered the pandemic.

But their quick response stopgap measure, which connects audiences the world over with a plethora of classical music concerts by Australian musicians via live online streaming, is proving it has legs for the long-term future.

Howlett says that while audience numbers peaked during COVID lockdowns, the content is still engaging plenty of people.

‘I think we’ve hit our baseline in terms of audience numbers now, and they are still strong,’ he says.

As people’s lives return to normal and ADCH’s sales plateau to a steady level, evidence is starting to show a dovetailing of audiences’ online and in-person behaviours.

‘Just like any art form, our audiences follow the genres they are most passionate about,’ Howlett explains. ‘For example, we have a lady in Dingo Bay who buys a ticket to every single piano recital we put on because she is completely devoted to classical piano.’

Pianist Berta Brozgul performing an Australian Digital Concert Hall (ADCH) recital. Image: Courtesy ADCH.

This apparent aligning of online and in-person demographics seems a positive sign for sustained online arts engagement. Despite the apparent similarities between in-person and online arts choices, however, Howlett believes there’s an important difference between what they offer – and it’s all about access.

‘Fundamentally, what we are doing is about connecting art to audiences,’ he says. ‘We are bringing more arts experiences closer to more people than was possible before – 34% of our demographic is located in regional Australia, which I think says a lot.

‘We also have some audience members who live with disability who can’t readily get out to the theatre. So, the online arts space is providing these people with the kind of access to art that they have always wanted, but couldn’t get before.’

Price points of online shifting financial barriers

Dismantling geographical and physical barriers to in-person theatre experiences is an edge the online space has sharply in its favour. But Howlett believes his platform’s affordable ticket prices are also helping widen access to the arts.

‘There is evidence to suggest the next few years are going to be tough for people, so I think our comparably low price point will play a role there,’ he says.

‘I also think people are more exploratory in their decisions with online shows due to the price points,’ he continues. ‘They are more likely to take a chance on an unknown, because if they don’t like it, it’s less of a loss.’

For Summers at DAAF, the lower financial barriers of the organisation’s online platforms are proving as advantageous for art buyers as they are for the artists involved.

‘When airfares were $2,000 return from Darwin to Sydney, some artists simply could not afford to attend the fair in-person this year,’ she says.

‘That’s another reason our new hybrid model is so important. This year it meant these artists could still have a meaningful presence at DAAF and not lose income. But those artists who could still afford to travel, could be there again to have those catch-ups and conversations they were yearning for after the past two years of not being able to do that.’

Evidently, DAAF’s new hybrid model is allowing the best of both worlds for artists and audiences. However, its new flexibility still comes at a price.

‘The maintenance of this IT infrastructure is not cheap. It’s basically equivalent to venue hire and exhibition build fees. So, to maintain both platforms, we need to make sure we continue achieving growth in visitors and sales,’ Summers says, signaling that this new era of hybrid arts requires revenue growth (as well as audience engagement) to shore up its long-term viability.