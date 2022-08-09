How a life at NIDA helped shape Australian talent

NIDA in the 1990’s produced a group of great actors, strong women and men who were soon playing leading roles in Australia and abroad. Jacquie McKenzie was a petite and handsome young actor who would often ask for a helpful comment on her work in a play production. ‘Come on, Clarkie, don’t fuck about. Tell me exactly what you thought’ – and I did.

There was Susie Porter and Sacha Horler, Robin McLeavy, Miranda Otto, Susan Prior and Annalise Phillips. Cate Blanchett and Essie Davis played mother and daughter in a NIDA production of Sophocles’ Electra with Daniel Lapaine, who moved to Hollywood after playing a leading role in Muriel’s Wedding … while Olivia Pigeot, whom I remember as a funny and sexy Australian Lucille Ball, reignited her career after creating a family.

Of the men, David James, Felix and Rory Williamson (sons of a famous father), Ian Stenlake and Grant Bowler all became leading men, and Sam Worthington is now an international Hollywood ‘star’. Craig Ilott became an award-winning director and teacher, while Reg Cribb has written successful plays and screenplays.

Nick Brown has played leading roles in the popular Australian television series Underbelly, Packed to the Rafters and Home and Away. He’s the first Indian/Australian man to become a Play School presenter. Nick also appeared with Australian Sri Lankan NIDA graduate Monroe Reimers in the acclaimed 2019 Sri Lankan epic, Counting and Cracking. A fine actor, singer and songwriter, Nick has played major roles in Bollywood movies and onstage in Jesus Christ Superstar in India. He believes there is more spontaneity in Bollywood, where movies often go into production without a complete script.

When I’m in India, I always ask for a script and I get a ‘narration’ instead. You’ll get the script on the day of the shoot often. While in Australia or America it will never happen like that. That’s what we can learn from Bollywood – to be more spontaneous and take risks. Indians can perhaps learn to be more organised and ordered like in Australia. Saying that, I love working in both the industries and can adapt to both styles.

Jenny Kent began her acting career in television and taught acting at NIDA and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) before deciding film was her true path. After working with the controversial Danish film writer-director Lars von Trier, Jenny directed a short film called Monster, which was well received at film festivals all over the world. In 2014 she wrote and directed another international success, the full-length horror film The Babadook, in which a single mother, still haunted by the violent death of her husband, battles a terrifying bogeyman that may or may not be the product of her son’s paranoia. It’s a scary film beautifully acted by Essie Davis with Ben Winspear as the deceased husband.

The young Cate Blanchett in her NIDA days. Image supplied.

Jenny’s second film The Nightingale is the story of a young convict girl who pursues a British officer through the Tasmanian wilderness seeking revenge for an unspeakable crime against her family. Again the acting is superb, and so too the cinematography, with its atmospheric rendering of the wilderness and the midland plains of Tasmania. The film is shockingly violent and perhaps longer than necessary but it remains one of the most perceptive accounts of where power lay in Tasmanian convict society.

We tried to ensure all the NIDA courses offered not only training for the profession, but an education for life. Stephen Jackson cut the ribbon and was the first student to enter the new NIDA building in 1987. After graduation I lost track of his career but 30 years later, he sent me a message saying he was now married with two children and enjoying a successful career in information technology. ‘Was it a strange transition?’ I asked him.

Not at all. NIDA provided me with the discipline, imaginative skills and work ethic required to be a success at anything. As a NIDA student you are working with remarkable classmates and extraordinary teachers … Elizabeth Butcher, the admin staff and all the tutors were our extended family. I made lifelong friends. When Keith Bain and Betty Williams passed there was genuine grief. We loved them and what they gave to us so generously. We had quality theatrical experiences often unequalled in the professional sphere. The best theatre I have seen was at NIDA. I hope you realise the many graduates, like myself, that appreciate what you achieved in making NIDA one of the best drama schools in the world.

What made NIDA one of the best drama schools in the world?

In March 1999 Hansard records that the Australian Senate congratulated NIDA on its great contribution to enriching Australian culture over the past 40 years and called upon the government ‘to continue to promote the artistic talents of Australians by ensuring adequate financial support for NIDA in the future’. With a new building on Anzac Parade and exceptionally talented staff and students, NIDA had developed a system of theatre training based on a clear philosophy that informed both teaching and play productions. Each course took staff and students on an exciting journey from school to the profession.

The Teaching Program was integrated with the Play Production Program so that all classwork related to the plays in production. A new audition process ensured NIDA attracted and enrolled the most talented students from the 2000 or so applications received each year from every part of the country – a process that diversified the student population to include Asian and Indigenous students. All the pieces adhered together to transform NIDA into a unique Australian institution that by the end of the decade was recognised as one of the best theatre schools in the world.

L-R: Colin Friels, Judy Davis and Tom Burlinson at NIDA. Image supplied.

Elizabeth Butcher continued to look after the day-to-day administration of the school. She was responsible for finance and fundraising … Elizabeth had the amazing ability to pitch a proposal in a way that transformed a modest project into something on which the entire future of Australian theatre depended. Whenever a new project was in the offing I prepared the ammunition and trusted Elizabeth to fire the gun, particularly at politicians, public servants, board members and business people. Her aim was deadly and invariably on target. She raised millions of dollars for NIDA.

As the Director of NIDA, I was responsible for the art and education. I determined artistic policy, taught classes, directed productions, played a major role in selecting students and documented all the courses for government accreditation. I was responsible for the Play Production Program … [and] was ultimately responsible for casting the plays, although this usually meant accepting proposals from the Head of Acting, so my job was simply to assure students that the leading roles had not necessarily gone to the ‘best’ actors. If they had a small part in one play, they would be given a more demanding role in the next. Plays were selected to provide the actors with a progression from familiar to more challenging work. At every step, formal classwork was closely linked to the plays in rehearsal.

Acting remained the central course. It set out to teach young artists how to transform their voice, their body, their emotional life and their thinking according to the demands of the character they were playing and the play’s imaginary world – exactly what Professor Henry Higgins tries to achieve in George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. Shaw knew what acting was all about; a performer himself, he also taught acting at the London Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and bequeathed the rights to his best-known play to his old school.

NIDA begins its campaign for a new life

Shortly before the 1980 Federal election NIDA’s administrator Elizabeth Butcher and I had dinner with Judge Tom Waddell and his wife Thea, skilled networkers and patrons of the arts. One of the guests was Bob Ellicott, then Minister for the Arts in Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser’s government. The Minister spoke enthusiastically about the Australian Film Festival he had recently attended in New York.

As he named each film, Elizabeth pointed out that nearly every leading actor was a NIDA graduate – and a great many other cast members as well: Caddie, directed by Don Crombie, with Helen Morse (who won an Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actress in a leading role); Picnic at Hanging Rock with Garry McDonald, John Jarratt, Tony Llewellyn Jones and Ingrid Mason; Phar Lap with Tom Burlinson, Robert Grubb, Judy Davis and Peter Whitford; My Brilliant Career with Judy Davis; Summer City with John Jarratt, Steve Bisley and Mel Gibson; the first Mad Max, also with Mel and Steve; Newsfront with Wendy Hughes and Drew Forsythe; The Man from Snowy River with Tom Burlinson; Alvin Purple with Christine Amor and Penne Hackforth-Jones; David Williamson’s The Removalists with Kate Fitzpatrick, John Hargreaves and Martin Harris; Don’s Party with Pat Bishop, Jeanie Drynan and Harold Hopkins; and Angela Punch McGregor in The Chant of Jimmy Blacksmith and We of the Never Never. Also, many of the leading actors in the high-rating TV series Bellbird, Matlock Police, Number 96, Rafferty’s Rules and Blue Heelers were NIDA graduates.

Elizabeth warned the Minister:

You might not be seeing these wonderful Australian film and television actors anymore because NIDA can’t go on teaching with the level of support we receive from the Australia Council. There is no money for either equipment or a decent building and we have no access to capital funds from either the State or the Federal Government.

Elizabeth pointed out that NIDA was a Commonwealth, not a State, responsibility, so Ellicott’s Department should have been paying more attention to the appalling buildings in which the school operated, in a collection of ramshackle huts once connected to the nearby Randwick Racecourse, the lack of proper equipment and the deteriorating morale of staff and students. The Minister took note and soon came out to see NIDA for himself, bringing with him Tony Staley, the Minister for Posts and Telegraphs.

We showed the ministers a rehearsal in the run-down army huts – the rooms so small that students had dented and broken the walls in vigorous movement classes. We showed them the minuscule library with insufficient space for furniture, the courtyard covered with rotting figs, the theatre air conditioner that could not be used during performances, and the dangerous, outdated theatre equipment. They were surprised to see 20 boys fighting to get into the single shower after a particularly sweaty dance class, and students constructing scenery in the courtyard because the workshop was too small.

No doubt on the recommendation of his ministers, Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser accepted our invitation to present travelling scholarships to two Greek-Australian acting students: Arky Michael and Stan Kouros. All NIDA students were asked, whatever their political leanings, to attend and, given the stakes, they agreed to be on their best behaviour. While the presentation was taking place inside the Old Tin Shed theatre, a group of university demonstrators started banging on the walls, making the speeches inaudible. Arky Michael excused himself and marched outside. Seizing their loudhailer, he told the demonstrators this was his day, the Prime Minister was there because of him, and they should all ‘fuck off’. Which they did.

This is an edited extract from An Eye for Talent: A Life at NIDA by former Director John Clark, published by Coach House Books (a new imprint of Currency Press devoted to publishing reflections by Australia’s performing arts greats). RRP $39.99.