Gaze and gesture: the power of moving portraits

Robert Wilson: Moving Portraits presents a collection of remarkable video portraits by the celebrated New York artist, designer, and director Robert Wilson.

Acclaimed as a radical and innovative creative force in theatre and opera, he currently has multiple works in production the world over. From a play that lasts for seven days to a 12-hour silent opera, Wilson is renowned for challenging creative norms and blurring the boundaries between forms and genres. In 1990, Wilson established the legendary Watermill Center on Long Island just outside New York. It is described as ‘a laboratory for the arts and humanities providing a global community the time, space, and freedom to create and inspire’. Artists in any discipline can apply for a year-long residency at Watermill.

These moving portraits extend Wilson’s study of the power of the performer, through body language, gaze, and gesture, that has informed his ground-breaking durational theatre productions and later video works. ‘Since the beginning of my career in the theatre I have been fascinated with stillness and the movement that is in stillness…’ says Wilson in the book of the exhibition.

Many of the elements that inform his stylised and highly inventive theatre and opera productions are incorporated into these video portraits. Lighting, costume, make-up, choreography, set design, and soundscapes are brought together to create slow-moving tableaux in a collection of portraiture for a new age.

An exhibition five years in the making

On show at the Art Gallery of South Australia, Moving Portraits is curated by AGSA’s director Rhana Devenport, an avowed follower of Wilson’s work for many years. This exhibition has been in discussion for some five years, and it’s finally here in an Australian exclusive. The accompanying book to Robert Wilson: Moving Portraits includes a thoughtful essay by Devenport and a lengthy interview with the artist.

While Robert ‘Hurricane Bob’ Wilson is not here for the show, he is represented by Chris Green, one of his key video producers. Green has collaborated with Wilson for over 20 years and can share many insightful anecdotes about the man and the artist.

For each of these moving portraits, Green worked with Wilson and the creative team to bring the subject to life on the screen. Each portrait took a full day of filming followed by two weeks in post-production.

Green is also president of the Robert Wilson Arts Foundation, which oversees the artist’s private art collection comprising over 10,000 pieces. Speaking at a Symposium to mark the opening of the exhibition, Green said Wilson is ‘the single busiest individual I have ever met’.

Robert Wilson, born Waco, Texas, 1941, Brad Pitt, Actor, 2004, HD video, music by Michael Galasso, voice and text by Christopher Knowles; Courtesy of RW Work Ltd.

The works on display at AGSA are not new but they have never before been seen in Australia, with the exception of one work that was shown previously in Perth. While powerful as a whole, individually they reveal the way video art and the technology used to create it has evolved in recent years. For example, the rather arresting image of Brad Pitt in socks and boxer shorts was made in 2004 and filmed in high definition. HD may have been cutting edge technology at the time but 18 years is a lifetime in the evolution of technology and video has moved on considerably. While the clarity of the images in Moving Portraits is still very good, an astute observer will notice the difference in the larger projections between those in HD and the resolution we see today in 4K and 8K formats.

One of Wilson’s trademarks is his precision with light and this gives the portraits an almost translucent quality. It also gives them a timelessness evocative of the great black and white Hollywood portraits of the 1930s and ‘40s. Wilson really is a ‘conjurer of light’ as Green says, creating the illusion that there is nothing between the viewer and the image.

While most of the portraits are of famous faces including Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Isabella Rossellini, and Robert Downey Jr, the collection includes a few intriguing animal portraits – as well as one of Norman Paul Fleming, a motor mechanic, and the only ‘not known’ person in the exhibition.

Green tells the story of Fleming’s opportunity to step into the spotlight. They were on location to shoot a portrait of actor Sharon Stone in a collectible car. Stone didn’t arrive, so rather than waste all the expense of the crew and equipment they asked Fleming to pose for the cameras. The resulting portrait is powerful in its intensity and in its marked contrast from the highly stylised imagery of the celebrity pictures.

The sound of portraiture

Each portrait in the exhibition is accompanied by its own unique soundtrack. These recordings encompass a wide range of musical styles along with a mix of spoken word recordings. Some of these are voiced by Robert Wilson himself and others by the person in the image. These soundtracks should create a more immersive experience for the viewer but unfortunately many are difficult to hear clearly. With numerous portraits in an open gallery space and each playing its own audio, the soundtracks seem to merge and muddle together. Even with the directional speakers hanging above the gallery space that are designed to create ‘showers’ of sound, there is still a noticeable lack of audio clarity. The hard slate floor further confuses the sound. This is a great shame because the audio really does tell the story of the work and is an intrinsic part of the image.

Robert Wilson, born Waco, Texas, 1941, Isabella Rossellini, Actor, 2005, HD video, music by Henri Rene and His Orchestra, voice by Robert Wilson; Courtesy of RW Work Ltd.

The cartoon-like image of Isabella Rossellini mimicking the Japanese manga heroine Sailor Girl with bright yellow pigtails, a blue and white dress, and red tights, immediately catches your attention. You stare at the portrait entranced by the strength of the image, and then she moves. This 2005 work is accompanied by a voice recording of Wilson and music by Henri Rene and His Orchestra.

Lady Gaga is another poster girl for the exhibition in a dramatic re-imagining of an iconic portrait of Mademoiselle Caroline Rivière painted by the French Neoclassical artist Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres. Standing in a formal pose, and dressed in a full-length white gown, long gloves, and a fur stole, Lady Gaga is entrancing. A single tear running down her cheek makes this 2013 work a beautiful embodiment of sadness. Even the tinkling of her earrings can be heard if you listen closely. And it is the fluttering of a solitary snow goose overhead that reminds us these are indeed moving portraits.

Another portrait of Gaga shows her in a recreation of The Death of Marat, a 1793 painting by Jacques-Louis Davidthat really defined the French Revolution. The soundtrack includes Gaga reading the words of the Marquis de Sade with music by Michael Galasso.

One of my personal favourites shows burlesque artist Dita von Teese, nearly naked on a swing, with a soundtrack featuring the 1950s movie star Ethel Merman. One of the most moving of the moving portraits in the exhibition shows world-renowned ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov posing as Saint Sebastian with a bloody wound acknowledging his martyrdom. And the Rocky Mountain Elk, from 2019, is incredibly striking in the intimacy of its gaze.

Robert Wilson, born Waco, Texas, 1941, BORIS, Porcupine, 2006, HD video, music by Bernard Hermann; Courtesy of RW Work Ltd.

If there was voting for a people’s choice award, I’d say Boris the too-cute porcupine would be a likely winner. Green says Wilson ‘talks a lot about the animal spirit’ and this empathic understanding shines through in these animal portraits. This concern for animals is shared by Green who has been the Executive Director of Harvard Law School’s Animal Law and Policy Program for the last seven years, alongside his work with Wilson and his own filmmaking career.

Multi-layered images

Wilson’s video portraits are multi-layered, capturing the essence of the story or personality of the sitter, and often referring to a key moment in the cultural vocabulary. The restrained portrait of Princess Caroline of Monaco has clear echoes of her mother, Grace Kelly, in one of her most famous roles for Alfred Hitchcock.

These moving portraits blend time-based cinematography with the ‘frozen moment’ of traditional still photography and the disciplines of portraiture. Each video runs for a few minutes and then loops imperceptibly to play again. The movements in the moving portraits are subtle rather than dramatic – you have to hold your gaze sometimes to see the movement. And is that a real-life blinking of the eye or an animation in post-production? These are fascinating questions in a world where so much of what we see isn’t what it appears to be at all.

It is one of those curious intellectual conundrums that while the ‘moving’ element sets these works apart from traditional paintings, the essential stillness of portraiture is very much of the essence here. Green says that Lady Gaga astonishingly held her pose for 11 hours! And as Wilson says in the excellent book accompanying the exhibition, this still life is a real life.

The portraits have been grouped under eight themes: Nocturnes, The Long Shadow of Happy Days, Soul Mountain, Characters & Archetypes, The Sacred Covenant, Gods of Our Time, Past Lives, and The Averted Gaze. I’m not sure that 23 works really warrant so many themes; indeed, I think thematic groupings can be a distraction from the inherent power of the works. They are so strong and dramatic that they really don’t need these thematic signposts.

Each set of portraits is displayed alongside pieces from AGSA’s own collection. These juxtapositions are designed to spark a ‘conversation’ between the works and be ‘touchstones’ for the viewer. While I see the rationale in this curatorial decision it is, to me, unnecessary. Again, these portraits are so powerful that they really deserve to stand alone and just allow the viewer to have the time and space to hold their gaze.

That said, the pieces chosen by Devenport do highlight works that are rarely seen and some new works that are new additions to the Gallery. It’s a tragedy that only about 2% of AGSA’s collection is actually on display at any one time, a dilemma facing most institutions. And it’s good to see some local connections in the pieces selected as touchstones. The Brad Pitt portrait, for example, is displayed with the 2009 work Plastic Gun by Adelaide artist Narelle Autio.

Robert Wilson: Moving portraits is an Australian exclusive for AGSA and showing until 3 October 2022.