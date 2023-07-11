Future promises while celebrating our architectural heritage    

Open House started life some 30 years ago in London, when 800 sites in the city were recognised as having both significance and historical value. Its founder, Victoria Thornton, had the idea that opening up historical sites freely to the public at certain times during the year would both create a sense of pride and public interest, as well as importantly ensuring their survival. Brisbane Open House began in 2010 as part of a broader movement that now involves over 60 cities across the world.

Malcolm Middleton, formerly Brisbane’s Chief Architect, has chaired the organisation in Brisbane since 2011 and tells ArtsHub: ‘Open House is an annual celebration of architecture, good design, urbanism and allied interest that is a one-off free event held annually over a weekend. The event has grown steadily over those years and before COVID we reached a peak of 120 buildings in the program with over 85,000 visits.’

He adds: ‘Architecture and design are the cultural backbone of Brisbane, shaping our city’s identity and enhancing our quality of life. Open House plays a crucial role in celebrating and showcasing the value of these disciplines, inviting everyone to appreciate the beauty and significance of our built environment.’

Middleton emphasises that the focus of Open House is about good architecture and that it is not just solely a heritage program: ‘Contemporary architecture is very much a focus of the program,’ he says, ‘though at least half of this year’s program would be considered to have a heritage component. And interestingly, over the years, a lot of the heritage of the city has also been associated with renewal and adaptive use.’

2023 Iconic Precinct

One significant relationship for Open House this year is with Herston Health & Heritage, its 2023 Iconic Precinct partner. This precinct is situated within the Herston Quarter, a 5.2-hectare site that is being redeveloped and managed by master developer, Australian Unity. Herston Health & Heritage encompasses five separate entities, including many buildings that are of significant value to Brisbane and represent a remarkable example of Queensland’s heritage.

Chris Mattes, Development Director of Herston Quarter for Australian Unity, tells ArtsHub: ‘A core component of our work to date has been the redevelopment and restoration of three primary heritage assets, including the Lady Lamington Nurses’ Home and Towers, the Edith Cavell Building and the Lady Norman Building.’

Edith Cavell Building, Herston Health & Heritage precinct. Image: Supplied by Brisbane Open House.

He continues: ‘We were invited by the Open House initiative to open our doors to the Edith Cavell Building last year after restoration was complete. We found it an interesting process to really observe the people who were coming through who had a connection to the place, and thinking about the social fabric of place.

‘It was intriguing’ he says. ‘We thought this time we would involve our broader precinct partners, the next evolution of the process. In terms of its operation, the precinct is more established now, so its visibility is more widely acknowledged and this allows us to run a more compelling weekend event.’

The 2023 initiative includes opening the doors to the University of Queensland Mayne Medical School, the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and Pathology Queensland – all part of the Herston Health & Heritage site.

A weekend of discovery

The 80 buildings, spaces and structures across Greater Brisbane included in the program are geographically divided into clusters of suburbs. This is for ease of reference in the program, also enabling visitors to choose an area that they can explore self-guided and mostly on foot. This makes it user and family friendly, exploring at one’s own pace.

Unsurprisingly, many city sites are clustered closely together. Sites and buildings are open at various times during the weekend. A number of venues have guided tours; opening up areas that may not normally be publicly accessible or may usually require a ticketed entry. Middleton cites Queensland Performing Art Centre’s (QPAC) backstage tours, the new Queensland Ballet studios in the renovated heritage Thomas Dixon Centre and the Queen Elizabeth II Courts of Law as examples. Such tours have proved so popular they are mostly fully booked.

Middleton says: ‘One of the interesting partnerships we’ve developed over the last couple of years is with the Queensland Omnibus and Coach Society (QOCS). They provide some free ‘hop on and hop off’ bus routes around the city using old-style buses. This year there will also be a loop from the city to the Herston precinct and we’re really hopeful that will be a popular journey.’

Famously providing the steel for the Story Bridge in 1935, BlueScope is one of Open House’s newest partners. Specification Manager Queensland, Sheree Taylor, says: ‘Being a part of Brisbane Open House fills us with excitement as we have the opportunity to showcase the enduring strength, versatility and aesthetic appeal of steel in our built environment.’

Thomas Dixon Building, Brisbane. Photo: Chris Wardle.

The company became involved with Open House through its membership of the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA): ‘We realised that we had aligned values to Open House in terms of the importance of design in shaping and being part of the ecosystem of local communities,’ says Taylor. ‘Open House allows us to have more connection to the local community, a sense of pride in our business and the role we play in shaping iconic projects within Brisbane.’

Knowledge and curiosity

Middleton, Mattes and Taylor all agree that people visit first out of curiosity, but in increasing numbers to explore their own history and the built environment. Middleton says: ‘The event is about seeking pride, knowledge and curiosity. People are always keen to know about their city. They always find something in the program that is new to them.’

He continues: ‘Most people visit two or three things and select sites not previously visited. Many of the public buildings and heritage places on our list can be visited in the normal course of daily life, but they generally are not. When you have a weekend that is focused on these things, people make the effort to go and see them.’

Mattes tells ArtsHub: ‘The primary benefit for us in opening the doors of the heritage buildings at Herston is to give people the ability to quench their natural curiosity, especially in the area of medicine.’

Taylor says: ‘Open House allows you to have insight into a world you may never realise existed. To expand your horizons by being a tourist in your own city and to be able to take a sneak peek into a world outside your own.’

The future of our heritage

Middleton is keen to point out the number of contemporary buildings that are included in Open House. Recent architectural developments and the regeneration of heritage sites, alongside innovative cutting edge contemporary architecture, are opening up new precincts and reinvigorating many suburbs and inner city blocks.

He mentions the beautifully revitalised Howard Smith Wharves with their mix of old and new; the fully restored Princess Theatre in Woolloongabba, a beautiful space for concerts, and the nearly completed QPAC (Queensland Performing Arts Centre) theatre, with its spectacular design.

Heritage Lanes, Brisbane. Image: Supplied by Brisbane Open House.

Heritage Lanes by Mirvac, a component of the new Suncorp headquarters on George Street, is another highlight, giving a unique insight into how contemporary design can appear to blend quite seamlessly with heritage architecture.

‘One of the most interesting developments this year is the Jubilee Hotel,’ Middleton says. ‘It has a magnificent makeover of the old heritage pump with a contemporary new space at the back, and a big office building that is built around it. A very challenging, impressive design.’

READ: When the money is given back… something is terribly wrong

An architect by background, Mattes also points to Brisbane’s new and contemporary architecture. He says: ‘The way that contemporary architects interface between the heritage aspects of a building and commercial office towers, for example with the Jubilee Hotel, would have been unheard of 10 or 15 years ago. These are very exciting spaces that will stand the test of time.’

He continues: ‘Brisbane has certainly taken that step change into the sophisticated architectural building typology use arena. And that is where we need to be. We are going there before the Olympic Games in 2032 and will certainly be regarded as a world-class city by then, if not before.’

Middleton says: ‘We are also working more on trying to build precincts. Last year, we had our first precinct in the glorious Fish Lane, plus we opened up some rooftops in private developments. This year we have the Herston precinct and we could also develop precincts at the Port of Brisbane, New Farm, St Lucia and at Southbank and West End,’ he concludes.

Brisbane Open House is on throughout Greater Brisbane on Saturday 15 and Sunday 17 July.