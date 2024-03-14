Forming amicable relations between adversarial nations through art

The current exhibitions Taring Padi: Tanah Tumpah Darah at Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM) in Brisbane and Voice Against Reason at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara (Museum MACAN) are among a long line of bilateral art exchanges between Australia and Indonesia that began with the first Asia Pacific Triennial in 1993. Aaron Seeto, outgoing Museum MACAN director and former Curatorial Manager of Asian and Pacific Art at the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), speaks to this cross geographical and cultural communication by describing Voice Against Reason as, ‘…more than just an exhibition, but a dynamic engagement between artists, artworks and audiences’.

Grounded in compassion

Having emerged from an age of corruption and cronyism under the Bjelke-Petersen Government (1968 – 1987), in the early 1990s QAG extended a curatorial hand to Indonesian artists including Henri Dono, FX Harsono and Dadang Christanto. This preceded the demise of the Suharto Government, an associated declaration of independence from East Timor, and a subsequent intervention by the Australian military. The latter significantly impacted the rapport between Australia and its neighbours in the late 1990s, who regarded the efforts as, at best, interference from ‘an awkward slab of Europe’ in Southeast Asia.

Irrespective of fraught political relationships, Indonesian artists have flourished within the Australian museums and galleries sector. The cultural landscape has been enriched with their affecting testimonies, often conveyed with consummate craftsmanship. The exquisite paintings and cutouts by Jumaadi are a primary example.

After moving from East Java to Sydney in late 1996, he completed both a Bachelor and Master of Fine Arts at the prestigious National Art School in Sydney. He has since held over 35 solo shows and contributed to group exhibitions staged in the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the National Gallery of Australia.

Currently, Bundanon Art Museum is presenting a survey of his work, titled Ayang-ayang. Among the most striking is an ongoing series of buffalo hides he has been making since 2018, which investigate the relationships between people and nature.

Triumphant homecomings

Voice Against Reason includes new works commissioned by Seeto, as well as major recent works by artists from across the Asia region, including Australia. Jumaadi is also among the 24 artists exhibiting in the show.

The artist tells ArtsHub, ‘I was approached by the former director, Aaron Seeto, to discuss some potential commissioned work. A large painting and a performance. The performance was the shadow play – Oyong-oyong Ayang-ayang.’

It’s listed in the exhibition catalogue as Sirkus di Tanah Pengasingan: Oyong-oyong Ayang-ayang (Shadows from the Land of Exiles), a collaboration with The Shadow Factory. This collective of artists and musicians resides at Rumah Seni Pecantinga, an East Javanese studio Jumaadi founded prior to his emigration.

The story salutes 823 independence fighters who were involved in an “Communist uprising” and subsequently exiled from Indonesia in 1926. While detained in the purpose-built Dutch Boven Digoel concentration camp, in present day Western Papua, the independence fighters fashioned a range of found objects, from hoe blades to cutlery, into a gamelan. They became known as the “Digulis” after the Digul River, upon which the prisoners were required to sail for three days to reach civilisation.

In 1943, 524 of the Digulis were relocated to the Cowra Prisoners of War and Internment Camp in New South Wales. This reflected concerns held by the then exiled Dutch East Indies government that the Japanese occupiers might release the inmates of their camps.

Jumaadi says, ‘The Digulis were detained on Australian land during the World War II. I have known this story for a long time now, soon after I landed in Australia… The newspaper also published a couple of poems written by detainees.

‘Those poems later inspired the way I understand the Australian landscape.’

Read: Strengthening connections between Australia and Indonesia

The Digulis also brought their musical ensemble with them. Reflective of their resourcefulness, this tale of resilience is told by Jumaadi and The Shadow Factory using overhead projectors, paper and music. Gamelans are an accompaniment to shadow puppetry in the Javanese wayang tradition.

Jumaadi says, ‘It is not only wayang kulit as we know it, but the traditions of shadow play in general have informed this work. Chinese, Turkey, Greek, Indian, Thai and more cultures have shadow play traditions.’

The performance, through both its narrative and production, demonstrates the capacity of arts to capture and catalyse change.

Through Voice of Reason, Seeto is seeking to create a forum that promotes, ‘speaking up or speaking out,’ he says. ‘[It’s] necessary for us to view our surroundings in more critically nuanced ways.’

From post-colonial to regional power

The appointment of the Jakarta-based collective Ruangrupa to curate documenta15 in Kassel may reflect the growing prominence of Indonesia in Southeast Asia. The Yogyakarta-based collective, Taring Padi, which was controversially censored at the event, is presently on a residency in Brisbane. The residency is supported by project partners including Griffith University, through GUAM, and the Queensland College of Art and Design (QCAD), Milani Gallery and proppaNOW.

proppaNOW founding member, Richard Bell, says of Taring Padi, ‘[We’re] different, they’re real political.’

Amid the fallout from Suharto’s forced resignation, the group began as the leftist Institute of Cultures for the People Taring Padi. A reduction in organisational structure is reflected in the simplification of its name. The term ‘taring padi’ refers to the sharp tip of a rice plant, which can cause the skin to itch on contact.

Emerging from the activist hub that was the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation in Yogyakarta, this group of art workers supported demonstrations by producing woodcut posters and wayang-styled puppets. Collaboration was necessitated by the requirement to paint banners of significant scale over short periods of time.

According to Taring Padi founding member, Alexander Supartono, the purchase and presentation of their “political tools” by and in museums and galleries commenced with their inclusion in documenta15.

An amalgamation of approaches

On the other hand, proppaNOW formed in 2003 to counter the invisibility of urban First Nations artists in the museums and galleries sector. While the group may not be inherently political, many of the artworks produced by its members call attention to the continuing issues in settler and First Nations relations.

Proving an emissary for the ‘emancipation and self-determination’ of his people, Bell’s contribution to documenta15 was Pay the Rent. The gigantic digital counter calculated an amount of rent owing to First Nations people since Federation, and will be shown again at this year’s RISING festival in Melbourne in June.

In admiration for his co-exhibitors in Kassel, and current collaborators through proppaNOW, Bell says, ‘They know their aesthetic so well.’

‘One starts where the other one finishes,’ he adds of Taring Padi members.

Over the past month, proppaNOW and Taring Padi have been creating banners and cardboard puppets at The Paint Factory in Yeronga. A set was affixed to an external wall and lawn of GUAM for the opening of Taring Padi: Tanah Tumpah Darah. Central to the composition is a skeleton of colonialism. Divided by a ray omitted from a sun, it is wearing half Dutch and half British attire.

Collaborative artworks by Taring Padi and proppaNOW installed outside of Griffith University Art Museum on 3 March. Photo: Supplied.

While Supartono insists that references to art history may be incidental, the style of Taring Padi’s prints and paintings appears an amalgamation of animism and Soviet Socialist Realism. The rhetoric of the latter evolved under Stalin’s regime and was adopted by communists worldwide, including Indonesia’s ill-fated party. Attendees of the opening on 3 March appeared to approve of the incorporation of proppaNOW’s iconic imagery, including depictions of campfires, kangaroos and the flag of Australia’s First Nations Peoples.

A continuing cultivation of communities

Another difference between the collectives prior to this exchange was that members of proppaNOW, have ‘never collaborated before,’ reveals Bell.

However, he adds that further exchange with Indonesia and Taring Padi is being considered. ‘We’re already talking about it… We’ll go over there… We’ll try to find somewhere to show [the art] round here.’

It is the capacity of artists traversing the Timor Sea to both find commonality in concerns and bring distinct ways of addressing them, which makes these bilateral art exchanges captivating. Their trajectory is bright, if the exhibitions Voice Against Reason and Taring Padi, Tanah Tumpah Darah are an indication.

Voice Against Reason is on view at Museum MACAN until 14 April and Taring Padi, Tanah Tumpah Darah is on view at GUAM until 25 May.