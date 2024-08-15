First-ever Festival of Australian Queer Theatre welcomes authentic disruption

The Festival of Australian Queer Theatre (FAQT) will kick off its inaugural program from 22-25 August in Ballarat, Victoria, with a festival theme that is centred on ‘authentic disruption’.

Curated by playwright and director Dr Robert Reid, the Festival is described as ‘a proof of concept’. Reid elaborates, ‘As far as I can see historically, there hasn’t been a festival dedicated to Australian queer theatre… There hasn’t been an opportunity for community to come together and celebrate, but also interrogate what we think of as queer theatre in Australia.’

It means the Festival is not only a public showcase of performances, but also a platform to bring people in the industry together – in regional Victoria no less – to discuss ideas, deliver masterclasses and connect with each other.

Reid continues that ‘authentic disruption’ is about ‘both theatre and being queer in public as an expression of your authentic self,’ he says.

‘It’s a chance to stand up in front of a group of people and say, “This is who I am and this is what I think”.’

He sees “disruption” as a way to reveal the ‘messy and multifaceted’ aspects of what it means to be human.

Reid also channels some of his academic background into thinking around where queer theatre is now at in Australia and the work that needs to be done towards better inclusion, especially around programming for mainstage. ‘There is an awareness that more space needs to be made and the system doesn’t love that,’ suggests Reid. ‘Pattern repetition is so evident in Australia. We do things because this is the way we’ve always done them. That’s where I think that notion of authentic disruption also lies.’

A jam-packed start for Festival of Australian Queer Theatre

The inaugural festival line-up includes A Body at Work by Frankie van Kan, previously reviewed by ArtsHub as ‘a dynamite debut’; The Wholesome Hour’s family-friendly variety show Polite Mammals and the special Festival commission of a staged reading of Dax Carney-Hanrahan’s Chasing Dick: A Love Story.

Reid will deliver a keynote at the FAQT Conference (23 August), hosted by ArtsHub‘s National Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts OAM, with a guest performance by Six Inches Uncut. Guest speakers include Ash Flanders, Jack Beeby, Kate Gaul, Jennifer Vuletic and Beng Oh.

Actor, writer, teacher and director Maude Davey will be presenting a writing and practice workshop, and thinking about what it means to “dis/inter/corr/e/rupt”. She is interested in taking participants through processes that would allow them to try new things and reveal new voices – things that are unusual or not ordinarily accessible.

Davey thinks about ‘queering’ as not necessarily making something new, but about uncovering prejudice and showing perspectives outside the normative.

She tells ArtsHub, ‘I love tiny rooms with 48 chairs for a drag performance that pops up at 2am. It’s kind of destined for obscurity, but I’m much more interested in seeing something at a tacky little bar than measuring the metrics of success, money, fame and glamour.’

Davey also looks forward to attending van Kan’s performance and a three-hour master class delivered by Moira Finucane. ‘A theatre festival usually doesn’t bring a community together, but FAQT seems predicated on that. I’m really excited to get to know who’s doing what and be in a space where people are chucking ideas around,’ she adds.

FAQT is currently supported by funding from different government bodies including Regional Arts Victoria and the City of Ballarat. Reid says he’s already got next year’s program planned out in his mind, and hopes for the festival to run annually.

Check out the full Festival of Australian Queer Theatre 2024 program.