Fashion, craft and design calendar 2024

Exhibitions

JamFactory Adelaide (SA)

Multiple dates

Exhibitions on view at JamFactory include the MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design and Kath Inglis: Immersed in the Offsure, both until 28 April. Inglis is a South Australian contemporary jewellery maker who creates vividly coloured and intricately crafted wearable pieces. Also showing is Patterns and Textiles and Lines, Oh My! At JamFactory, Seppeltsfield, until 25 February.

Canberra Glassworks (ACT)

Multiple dates

Canberra Glasswork’s 2024 program launches in January with a solo show by Melbourne-based artist Nicholas Burridge (until 25 February), developed during his 2023 residency at Glassworks. It will be followed by solo shows with Rosalind Lemoh (7 March to 28 April), Robert Fielding (9 May to 21 July), and Cobi Cockburn (1 August to 22 September). Hanging by a Thread – Mosaics for Afghan Women will open on 22 August and run until 22 October, and shows featuring Elliat Rich and Jeffrey Sarmiento will run from 3 October to 15 December.

Tasmania Makes (Tas)

Until 3 March

Tasmania Makes is a new annual platform initiated by Design Tasmania to celebrate and invigorate the state’s rich culture of creativity and craftsmanship in design. Living on an island creates a self-sufficient culture, driven by the use of local materials that are responsive to need and lifestyle. Design innovators featured in Tasmania Makes include an architect crafting small-scale objects for ageing in place, a timber craftsperson exploring sustainable surfboard materials and a master ceramicist exploring composting toilet designs.

POP! Design that Packs a Punch! (NSW)

Until 3 March

POP! at Sturt Gallery celebrates contemporary makers who vibrantly express themselves through colour. The intricately crafted pieces take viewers on a kaleidoscopic journey into the rich tapestry of human sentiment, captivating our senses and weaving a visceral connection between the viewer and the maker’s creative expression.

Craft Victoria (Vic)

Multiple dates

Craft Victoria’s first exhibition for 2024 kicks off with the annual FRESH!, celebrating next wave talent with an annual show of graduates in contemporary craft and design. It’s on view from 3 February to 9 March. To follow is Pet Shop (16 March to 4 May), Aluminium (11 May to 22 June), Moombarra curated by Wadawurrung artist Kait James (29 June to 3 August), Luminosity (10 August to 21 September) and Material Language (28 September to 9 November).

Sabbia Gallery (NSW)

3 February

Sabbia Gallery in Redfern will be launching its 2024 exhibition program with The Gaffers and Variation by Janice Vitkovsky in February. The Gaffers is an annual exhibition hosted by gallery director Anna Grigson, focusing on promoting the world of glass art in Australia. Selected artists include Annette Blair, Kristel Britcher, Scott Chaseling, Billy Crellin, Ben Edols, Marcel Hoogstad Hay, Laurel Kohut, Madeline Prowd and Tom Rowney. Variations is a solo exhibition with works by Vitkovsky, who works with pattern, geometry and colour using the historic Venetian murrine glass technique.

Cathy Franzi, ‘Daviesia Leptophylla’, 2023, porcelain, wheel thrown and altered, sgraffito. Showing as part of ‘The Gaffers’ at Sabbia Gallery. Photo: Andrew Sikorski.

International Art Textile Biennale 2023 (NSW)

6 February to 16 March

The International Art Textile Biennale 2023 at the Australian Design Centre in Sydney showcases 35 finalists from 11 countries, who dismantle preconceived notions of what it means to be a textile artist. The Centre will also be presenting two other exhibitions at the same time, TILED in collaboration with kil.n.it Experimental Ceramics Studio and رُفات قِدّيسٍ (rufat qiddys: object of a holy person): rachel ramsis farag.

LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: to breathe with the rhythm of the heart (Vic)

Until 17 March

LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: to breathe with the rhythm of the heart aligns the work of two pioneering and ground-breaking Australian artists whose practices traverse generations and media – intersecting at two iconic moments in Australian art and fashion history.

Read: Exhibition review: LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart, Warrnambool Art Gallery

artisan Brisbane (Qld)

Multiple dates

Upcoming exhibitions at artisan include two solo shows by Daniel Agdag and Glen Skien, Silly Girl by Jessica Nothdurft and Jean Bennett Touched, all running from 24 February to 8 June.

A Century of Quilts at the NGA (ACT)

16 March to 25 August

This exhibition showcases the National Gallery of Australia’s collection of textiles that present the imaginative artistic expression of women from 1840 to 1940. Featuring 22 works, including the Gallery’s most requested work, The Rajah quilt made in 1841, the exhibition demonstrates creativity, innovation and determination, even when the makers have faced financial hardships, geographical isolation or poor health.

Scott Chaseling: Liquid Geometry (NSW)

6 April to 25 May

This solo exhibition featuring glass artist Scott Chaseling showcases a series of works that delve into colour, texture and form, while pushing and combining multiple glass techniques. Exhibition on view at SevenMarks Gallery, Kiama.

Events

Stitch ‘n’ Bitch – Quilt Making Workshop (Vic)

3 February

Presented as part of The Huxleys’ exhibition, Bloodlines at Abbotsford Convent, Stitch ‘n’ Bitch is an opportunity for queer storytelling and history. Participants are invited to submit images of loved ones or artists who lost their lives in the HIV/AIDS epidemic. A selection of these images will be transferred to fabric panels and sewn into the evolving Bloodlines Quilt, inspired by historical and legendary AIDS quilts from the 1980s and 90s.

PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival (Vic)

24 February to 9 March

The PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival will include both emerging and established designers, models, stylists and creatives from across Victoria. The extended 15-day schedule features a renewed focus on the Festival’s Independent Program in the first week with a curated selection of over 80 events.

Bowery Ball at NGV (Vic)

22 March

The Bowery Ball is a late night queer party celebrating queer performance art, fashion and Leigh Bowery’s legacy as a global queer icon. The event will take place at NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) International, with an array of artists performing, including Art Simone, Ruby Slippers, Rosie Rai and Dazza and Keif. The dress code will encourage guests to draw on Bowery’s iconic personal style and boundary pushing repertoire of ensembles to create their own looks honouring the legendary designer.

Australian Fashion Week (NSW)

13-17 May

Australian Fashion week is held annually each May in Sydney, featuring the industry’s biggest names alongside the next generation of Australian designers.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair fashion performance (Qld)

25-28 July

Apart from the main art fair, performances, exhibitions and market stalls, CIAF also presents an annual fashion performance as part of its programming, celebrating the rich tapestry of First Nations fashion and design creatives.

Country to Couture and National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NT)

6-7 August

Presented annually as part of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF), Country to Couture will celebrate First Nations fashion designers and clothing labels on 6 August, with the National Indigenous Fashion Awards presented on 7 August.

National Indigenous Fashion Awards. Photo: Courtesy of Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair.

Indian Ocean Craft Triennial 2024 (WA)

August to October

The first Indian Ocean Craft Triennial in 2021 brought together artists, makers and crafted works from around the Indian Ocean Rim (IOR) with a series of exhibitions and events that took place in Western Australia. IOTA24 will run this year with the theme ‘Codes in Parallel’.

Art fairs and craft markets

CraftAlive Sydney (NSW)

15-17 February

CraftAlive events feature craft teachers and retailers from across the country and cover a wide range of crafts from traditional to modern. Each event features both local and national experts with the latest craft supplies, kits and equipment.

Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail (NSW)

16-17 March

Over 100 artisans from across Australian will be participating in the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail, showcasing the beauty and skill of craftsmanship and hand-made items. The two-day program features a fair at the historic Bathurst Showground, demonstrations, workshops, live music and entertainment. New exhibitors in 2024 include a professional sand sculptor and sock maker, joining blacksmiths, bodgers, candle makers, Aboriginal tool makers, violin makers, spinners, weavers, upholsterers, furniture makers and winemakers.

Bowerbird (SA)

3-5 May

Bowerbird offers a line-up of Australian designers, makers and producers, carefully curated to ensure a variety of makers and handmade products. At Adelaide Showground.

Tactile Arts Makers Markets (NT)

5 May, 21 July, 9-10 November

The Tactile Arts Makers Markets run across the year at different venues, showcasing works by local artisans and craftspeople. All items for sale at Tactile Arts Makers Markets are handmade by local artists and designers, representing multiple creative disciplines including textiles, ceramics, jewellery, glass, painting, drawing and sculpture.

The Big Design Market, Melbourne (Vic)

24-26 May, 29 November to 1 December

The Big Design Market “Almost Winter” will be back at the Royal Exhibition Building, Carlton this May. Celebrate the work of 200 of the country’s most admired designers and makers all surrounded by an Almost Winter forest, complete with twinkling lights. The summer iteration will return to Melbourne in late November.

Melbourne Craft & Quilt Fair (Vic)

24-27 July

This fair is for anyone interested in craft, and where they can find the latest works and products for knitting, crochet, quilting, papercraft, weaving, jewellery making, sewing, cross stitch, patchwork, embroidery and more.

The Big Design Market, Sydney (NSW)

20-22 September

The Big Design Market will return to Carriageworks this year, when the space gets transformed with over 200 exceptional exhibitors, including newcomers and designers from New Zealand.

Tasmania Craft Fair (Tas)

1-4 November

The Tasmanian Craft Fair is the largest display, sale and working demonstration of all types of crafts in the southern hemisphere, held annually over four days on the November long weekend in the picturesque town of Deloraine in northern Tasmania. It also features the $10,000 Premier’s Art Prize.

Tasmania Fashion Festival

Was held end of early September 2023 and returns in 2024.

Geelong Design Week (Vic)

Held mid to late October.

Adelaide Fashion Week

Was held end of October 2023 and returns in 2024.

Melbourne Fashion Week

Was held end of October 2023 and returns in 2024.