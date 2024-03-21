Exit interview: Tim Newth AM, Tracks Dance Company

Last year, Tim Newth AM was finally able to experience a performance by Tracks Dance – the much-admired Northern Territory company he co-founded and helped guide for many years – without knowing anything about the work in question.

‘This was the first time I’ve ever been to a Tracks performance in over three decades where I had no idea what was going to happen, who was going to be in it, anything about it. And I was just so, so overjoyed with that experience,’ Newth tells ArtsHub.

The work, New Light, was a collaboration between Tracks Dance Company and the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) and saw ‘a series of solos in and around [MAGNT] and each one of them was just so rich,’ he says.

‘And between them you were being taken backstage, past all the paintings being stored, and then you’d come out somewhere else, and the finishing glory of that just left me totally satisfied.’

The final performance as part of New Light took place outdoors, under a banyan tree, and began with an Indigenous woman painting herself up, Newth continues.

‘We had just experienced eight superb experiences reflecting on what it means to paint a portrait, from people in their 60s to people in their 20s, as well as different cultural backgrounds. And then finally, for the last performance, here was this person painting up their body.’

Tim Newth in 2021. Photo: D Preston.

That experience took Newth back to his very first encounter with art-making in the Territory and also reminded him of what drew him north originally.

‘Going into an Indigenous community for the first time and having my mind completely expanded – that that painting is that dance, which is that family, which is that place, which is that song. All those definitions that I had grown up with as to what a dance was or what a painting was, were all just drawn together,’ he explains.

‘That was really a prime reason as to why I moved to Darwin in the first place, because at the time I had no idea what it means to be an Australian artist … and so just to be reminded of that context and reminded, as an artist, of the cultural richness that exists within the Company – to be lucky enough to be able to walk away from all that, and to have had nothing to do with [New Light] was just such a joy,’ Newth says.

Should I stay or should I go?

Having officially retired from Tracks Dance Company on 31 December 2023, marking the end of 35 years of paid employment in the Territory, Newth was in a reflective mood when he spoke with ArtsHub on two separate occasions about his career and his achievements.

One of the first warning signs telling him it was time to leave, Newth says, was when people would ask him about the company and he would feel himself tensing up.

‘The signs were there, but because it was a company that David [McMicken AM, now Tracks’ sole Artistic Director] and I had evolved collaboratively over a very long period of time, it was complicated for us,’ says Newth.

‘If I’m being honest, I was probably starting to feel resentful about the obligations of being in the company, and tired, and probably I was feeling “too full,” if you like.

‘We had a consultant working with the company and we were looking at future planning. The Board and senior staff were there, and I was about to do a presentation with senior staff. The consultant brought a cup of tea in and I ended up drinking that and hurling the cup across the room and smashing it, and running out hysterically and jamming myself behind the filing cabinet,’ Newth says frankly, of a moment he acknowledges was ‘very untypical for me’.

‘And then, after taking a couple of agreed days off, one afternoon this little voice inside me just went, “You’ve got to leave, Tim.” And at that moment my whole body just completely softened. I absolutely knew that it wasn’t about slowly reducing my time, fading my time out, that it was about leaving right now.’

After taking an extended period of leave before finishing up at the end of December last year, as previously reported in ArtsHub’s On The Move column, Newth says he now feels ‘more in my body at this moment in my life than I’ve ever felt in the past 60 years’.

As a result, he also feels ‘kind and I feel generous, firstly to myself, but I know I am able to radiate that out to the people around me that I care for,’ he says.

‘And I know that every time I step into Tracks, into the office or the studio, that I can give something that I wasn’t able to give before.’

New learnings

Discovering new ways of not only making art, but understanding the world, were key drivers in Newth’s decision to relocate from Victoria to the Northern Territory all those years ago, with his first visit to an Indigenous community in 1988 helping to play a transformative role in his life and practice.

‘It was a place called Lajamanu; we’d driven up from Alice Springs, which took two days along the track. And in that time I experienced something I’d never experienced before. I was with a group of people whose skin was not the same colour as my skin, who were speaking a different language. I was walking past people’s houses and they were doing paintings on their veranda. There was football happening on the oval, but there were women on the other side of the oval painting up and dancing. There was something present there that I did not understand,’ he stresses.

‘I was 26 and I thought I knew what it was to be an Australian growing up in country Victoria. But I had no idea what it meant to be an Australian, and that moment just really shone a light on that, and that was my key reason for eventually moving to Darwin.’

Once in Darwin, Newth was also introduced to the city’s strong Southeast Asian culture, which is reflected in the culture and climate, as well as through the vibrant presence of many diverse populations. Living and working in Darwin also enabled him to bring into the dance world with Tracks his visual arts practice (which he embraced together with a community arts practice after originally studying finance).

The company’s productions – which embrace site-specific practice, community engagement, cross-generational work, live music and more – have for many years been a fusion of Newth and McMicken’s ‘Western training as artists, with David coming from a dance education background and me from a visual arts background’.

Newth continues: ‘We were learning from people. It was about the community and it was about the culture and there wasn’t a line that “this is dance”. This painting could be sung, that painting could be danced, that painting was a place, that painting was a family. My mind absolutely had to triple in space to take in those concepts and a lot of our work has really been sharing that knowing that we developed over years, whether it was working down in Lajamanu or with Balinese people or Sri Lankan communities up in Darwin.

‘Whether we were being on stage or creating work, it wasn’t about us as individuals. It was about us as a community. And so when somebody steps forward onto that stage, they’re not just representing themselves as a young Sri Lankan woman, they’re representing their community,’ Newth tells ArtsHub.

A time for reflection

Traditionally, in ArtsHub exit interviews, interviewees are asked about their proudest achievements, their regrets and the legacy they leave behind them when they step down from a role.

Newth has little time for such concerns. ‘[My legacy] continues in those people that continue in the company. Because it’s not about individuals. My proudest achievement with the company – and I’m sure David would say the same thing – is the community that we’ve worked with over those decades. We’re incredibly proud of that, and that’s a community that is much bigger than both of us,’ he says.

He’s also happy to share one of his most important learnings with arts sector peers, developed over many decades working in the Northern Territory, beginning with something that is not necessarily a regret, but certainly a question he asks himself constantly.

‘Could I have listened more, rather than trying to come up with the solution? I think listening to people is so important, because we hear and we see things from the cultural lens that we’re born into, that we’ve been educated into. And it is very difficult for us to see and to hear another person who comes from another cultural background, from another educational background, from another spiritual set of values. We don’t know those things. So it’s very easy to misinterpret what is being said, because we interpret it through our cultural being. So it’s not a regret. I just wonder whether I could have listened better,’ Newth says.

Tracks Dance Company’s Tim Newth (left) and David McMicken (right) with Milpiri resident Myra Nungarrayi Herbert. Photo: Peter Eve, 2012.

When prompted, he also offers up advice for sector colleagues on being more present: on listening more deeply instead of simply reacting.

After initially working with a consultant, Newth says, ‘At one point David and I, over a couple of years, worked with a counsellor in Sydney. And it was about our listening skills. It was about, firstly, our ability to listen to each other. Which was a bit hard at first. Because we had been leading the company for a long time, and there were habits that we had fallen into and assumptions as to what we heard,’ he laughs.

‘Were we actually hearing what the other person was saying? So we spent quite a bit of time with the counsellor going, “No, stop. Don’t say anything. Just look into David’s eyes and listen to what he said. Now repeat. What did David say?” And then the counsellor would say, “David, now, was that what you said?” And he would say, “No, that wasn’t actually what I said”.

‘So my advice is to be really present with what the other person is saying … just really listening. Hearing somebody through, and also hearing in your own mind when you’re actually going off on your own judgements or preparing your own stories to add to the conversation. When that happens, pull yourself back and … just listen to what that person’s saying. Really listen,’ he concludes.