Exit interview, Barry Keldoulis, Sydney Contemporary

Sydney Contemporary is a signature event of Arts Fairs Australia, launched in 2013. Its inaugural Director, Barry Keldoulis has been key in building the organisation’s growth – not only its terms of its national profile, but also its international reach. He is now stepping down from the role after a decade of leadership.

ArtsHub speaks with Keldoulis as he is looking at booth floor plans for the oversubscribed next event, which will be held in September this year, under a new Fair Director.

Of his decision to leave on a high, he says, ‘I’ve often said that I think cultural institutions or organisations need refreshment and renewal at the helm. So, I probably should put my actions where my mouth is. And I think it’s time to be leaving – we’re in a very strong position this year, and are enormously oversubscribed. And, for the first time, we’ve had to limit the standard booth size for any one entity.

Everyone is keen to be part of the success story of Sydney Contemporary, especially after last year’s record-breaking attendance and sales figures. It attracted just under 29,000 collectors and art lovers over five days, and featured 90 galleries and the work of over 450 artists hailing from 35 countries.

On Keldoulis’ departure, Tim Etchells, Founder of Sydney Contemporary, says, ‘Barry has played an important role in establishing Sydney Contemporary as Australasia’s premier art fair. Over the past 10 years Barry has helped grow the Fair into one of the most anticipated cultural events in the region.’

Driving something that is part of a bigger picture

Keldoulis joined Art Fairs Australia after having run his own commercial gallery for a decade. ‘I was in the process of moving it to what I thought was a very 21st century idea of a virtual gallery that operated through pop-ups, because having a space that you’re paying a mortgage on 12 months a year didn’t make a lot of sense.

‘At that time, the Aussie dollar was up over the US dollar, and people were travelling more. And over those last few years of having the gallery, I had to acknowledge that more and more of people’s dollars were being spent at art fairs. And so it wasn’t a huge leap to take on the role of director,’ explains Keldoulis.

He adds that while he really enjoyed having a gallery and a good stable of artists, ’it was slightly frustrating to have to only promote your own artists’.

‘There were more good artists out there. So some aspects, like being able to promote contemporary art in general, as opposed to a very specific stable, I’ve really enjoyed.’

That bigger lens can be applied to the organisation more generally. Etchells also co-founded Art Central (Hong Kong), Taipei Dangdai, ART SG and ART HK (now Art Basel Hong Kong). Sydney Contemporary is part of the Art Assembly.

‘I think we’ve yet to really see the full potential of the benefits that can come from that,’ says Keldoulis. ‘The loose grouping has really only been consolidated under the Art Assembly umbrella, and the plan is to cooperate on VIP visitation, and that sort of thing throughout Asia. I think that’s a really exciting development, and has a lot of potential to lift the Fair to a new height.’

Challenges along the way

While the pandemic caused issues for the global art fair sector, Keldoulis says convincing people that Sydney was a good place for an art fair was one of the challenges in the early days. ‘There have been fairs before, but really what we were establishing was a premium Art Fair. So it was a matter of making sure that the quality is at a certain standard,’ he explains.

‘Being a new art fair, you had to convince galleries, you had to convince collectors, and then curators to come. In the beginning people said, “Sydney is not ready for a fair.” I never really understood what that meant. But it took off like a rocket, and became easier over time.

‘Sydney is actually a great place for an art fair, because it has fantastic institutions and a really good collector base, but also huge tranches of what we call art buyers, which is wealthy people who aren’t enormously intertwined and connected to the art world, but they like art and they can afford to buy it.’

The other challenge was sponsorship. ‘I never really engaged with sponsorship with my gallery, so it was was quite a big learning curve. Luckily, I’ve always had a really good team around me – people who understood sponsorship to a far greater extent than I did. Ultimately, what you’re looking for is a path forward where everybody is happy. It’s been an eye opener for me, but also something that I’ve found quite… almost enjoyable,’ says Keldoulis.

Proudest achievements?

‘It’s the strongest week of art sales in the year for Australian galleries, and [potentially] our New Zealand counterparts – we’re looking at probably over $10 million in that week, going straight back to artists to continue their practice,’ says Keldoulis.

‘I think my proudest moment was a couple of years ago, visiting a gallery, and they were installing a show and the installer was an artist himself. And when he heard me mentioned Sydney Contemporary, he piped up and said, “Oh, that’s the artists’ Christmas”.’

Burnout and cycles as Fair Director

The nature of art fairs is that they are cyclical; in the case of Sydney Contemporary, it is annual.

‘There is that aspect, after 10 years, where it does become a bit of the same thing. And you know, as time passes, you think, there are other things potentially that I’d like to do, which you can’t when you have a full-time job. So I’m looking forward to taking a bit of time off, and probably travelling around Australia, and visiting some of the more remote communities that I’ve never had the opportunity to visit before. And then to watch what pops up next year for me,’ he says of the future. ‘That’s the point of taking a sabbatical.’

His love of contemporary art, and network of colleagues in the sector, should ensure, however, the next job doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Though he says, with a laugh, ‘But then, you know, it could be time to do something completely different, to quote Monty Python.’

Read: Sydney Contemporary’s new way forward

Keldoulis says he wouldn’t change anything in terms of his journey in the role at Sydney Contemporary. ‘It’s not rocket science – it’s a particular beast – and the only thing is I think that we probably could have gone annual a little bit earlier. But we wanted to be sure that the galleries were up for it.’

Keldoulis is confident that his departure will have little impact on the next edition of Sydney Contemporary. ‘I’m here to the end of the month, and a lot of things will be in place. It’s now down to floor plan placement. The team is very much up and running. These are cyclical events, so you’re not reinventing the wheel.

‘Tim wanted to wait until after Easter to make the announcement of my leaving, and he is also potentially looking for somebody with some international experience as well as. They have started that recruitment process.’

Offering a closing statement, Keldoulis says, ‘Well, probably just see you later; see you around the traps.’

The next edition of Sydney Contemporary, in partnership with MA Financial Group, will be presented from 7-10 September 2023, at Carriageworks.