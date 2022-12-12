Exit interview: Adelaide Wood, Tracks Dance Company

‘Tracks is probably one of the best companies I’ve ever worked with. They are really phenomenal,’ says Adelaide Wood, the outgoing Company Director of Darwin’s Tracks Dance Company.

Given her obvious respect for the company, why is Wood leaving after five years in order to pursue a number of self-directed international residencies?

‘It’s a good question,’ Wood replies.

‘It’s just got to a point where there’s a bunch of other things I’d like to do. So I had to call it for myself, really. And I think what’s great about it is that I’m leaving on a complete high. I love the Territory, I love working with Tracks. There are just some other things I want to do,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Celebrating place and time

Established in 1994, having developed out of an earlier community dance program, Tracks Dance Company has a very specific way of working, including with members of remote communities, as well as in multicultural Darwin.

‘Something that we talk about a lot here, and something that I’ve learned, is when you are really genuinely making those connections, it takes time. It’s not a quick fix. It’s not a quick, “go in, do something and come out”. The relationships that we build in community take years and years and years, so Tracks is a very relational company,’ says Wood.

‘And that’s something that I fed into the National Cultural Policy when they asked for people’s input, that we really need to fund projects to take time to be really meaningful. So, for example, Lajamanu where we work and did Milpirri, that’s a 30-year relationship with that community. And when you have those long-term relationships you have a lot of trust, and it works. So I think taking that time is something that the rest of Australia could catch up with, too.’

Read: Tracks Dance Company’s In Your Blood, Darwin Festival

Making place-based work that’s truly reflective of the local population, the Tracks model reflects the Northern Territory’s rich culture.

‘We’re very much looking at Southeast Asia right on our doorstep, and we’re also looking at Arnhem Land and the Central Desert. We have such a rich cultural convergence point here in Darwin and we’re incredibly lucky to have that. And I think that is reflected in the people that you see on stage and the people that you see behind stage and the people who are writing works. We have a very particular flavour up here,’ Wood explains.

As a result, Darwin’s arts sector is significantly more diverse than elsewhere in the country.

‘Darwin lives that and breathes diversity in such an incredible way… We don’t have to try and tick that box because most companies up here are naturally doing that, just because they’re reflecting the environment and the culture that we live in.’

That said, Wood wants the rest of the sector to recognise some of the unique challenges of art-making in the Northern Territory.

‘We’re running projects that have 2000 kilometres between where the artists are [based]. They’re just vast spaces and I think that’s a great thing for people to realise – just how big our country is. When we create work in somewhere like the Territory, we’re creating over distances that are equivalent to travelling across Europe.’

Challenges and highlights

One of the challenges of working at a company like Tracks, which has a three-decade history and is much loved by its community, lies in ‘navigating any changes and shifts,’ Wood explains.

‘It’s like a big ship that you’re moving and turning. And, luckily, working with a great team, we have been able to do that. So we’ve had some significant shifts in our leadership and going forward it’s very exciting, there are some great innovations, but it has definitely been a whole team effort to reset the sails, you might say.’

Some of the team at Tracks Dance Company (top l-r clockwise) Debbie Micairan, Steph Spillett, Kelly Beneforti, Adelaide Wood, Duane Preston, David McMicken AM and Jess Devereux. Photo: Duane Preston.

Wood is quick to name some of her proudest moments from her five years at Tracks.

‘Something that was really fantastic was when we brought the National Dance Forum up here in 2019. That was a real highlight for the company because it was us bringing the national dance scene to us, instead of us in a regional city always going out to the national dance [scene],’ she says.

‘And I think people’s response to actually seeing what was happening in Darwin, and what was happening in the arts up here, was really incredible. It was a complete highlight and I suppose I would have liked to have done that another couple of times. But, of course, along came 2020 and COVID and that really did shift things for everybody.’

Hosting the National Dance Forum in Darwin was more than just an opportunity to showcase Tracks and its work to the dance sector, she adds.

‘It was actually about showing the arts sector here in Darwin, including our funders, that we can attract our national peers to come to us. Until we had the National Dance Forum up here it had never been to a regional place, so that was a first – but it was also a first for organisations up here to see us bring that national gathering to us.’

Growth and setbacks

As Company Director, Wood worked closely with Tracks’ Artistic Co-Directors, Tim Newth AM and David McMicken AM, on all executive decisions in order to help realise the company’s artistic, community and financial goals.

‘I always say my job at Tracks has been to make the dreams of the artistic team come true. And when I reflect over the last five years, I think I’ve been able to achieve that, which is great – and also help birth a couple of other projects, which we’ll hear about next year and beyond.’

Before joining Tracks, Wood worked with Music NT from 2013 to 2017, including coordinating the Bush Bands Program for several years. How has Wood seen both Tracks Dance Company and the Northern Territory’s arts and cultural sector evolve during her time in the region?

‘Obviously since I’ve been here, we’ve gone through the whole COVID thing, and that’s really shifted things for a lot of people, a lot of companies – a lot of people all around the world actually. But Tracks weathered that really well. It brought the focus very much back onto ourselves and supporting the staff and artists working in Darwin and the Territory. And that’s been a really big commitment for the company, which COVID just highlighted, really.’

The company also used the COVID-enforced pause as an opportunity to innovate; consequently, 2023 will see a few changes announced, Wood hints.

‘There are a lot of fresh things coming. There’ll be announcements next year. We’ve got a new Associate Artistic Director, Jess Devereux, a really fantastic team, and some great new ideas coming into the company. So that feels like a really good note to be leaving Tracks on,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Read: How to strengthen a fragile arts ecology

As to the broader changes she’s seen during her time in the Territory, Wood notes that the loss of Australia Council funding for organisations like Tracks and Browns Mart Theatre in 2020 was a significant blow for the local sector.

‘The last four-year funding round really did knock a lot of what was happening in the territory. Obviously, some companies got through, but a lot of companies didn’t, and I think probably in some of those decisions, what wasn’t really taken into account was the whole arts ecosystem up here in this regional centre,’ she says.

Decrying what she calls a ‘metropolitan-centric’ bias in those companies supported by the four-year funding program, Wood notes, ‘Australia is a wonderful, vast, regional place. I love working regionally, and I think the regional arts are incredibly vibrant and we’ve got a huge amount to offer. And maybe the Australia Council will catch up with that.’

She adds: ‘We’re not quite nailing a cultural policy for smaller regional centres. I think we’re all very much looking forward to the National Cultural Policy, but I think in regional centres, we’ve still got a bit of work to do in that space.’

Adelaide Wood’s final day with Tracks Dance Company was Friday 9 December. A new Company Director has yet to be announced.