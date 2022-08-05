Ever Present: a lesson on comparative histories

Heralded as Asia’s largest exhibition of First Nations art from Australia, Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia at National Gallery Singapore is an extensive survey drawing on the National Gallery of Australia and The Wesfarmers Collection of Australian Art.

Capturing over 170 works by 150 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, the works dates back to 1890 and across a breadth of contemporary practices.

Visitors can encounter an almost 5-metre painting by Emily Kame Kngwarreye among the works of Albert Namatjira, Destiny Deacon, Timothy Cook, Judy Watson, Tony Albert, Rover Thomas and many others.

The exhibition also includes two special commissions: Jonathan Jones’ Untitled (walam-wunga.galang) and an iteration of Richard Bell’s Embassy.

Dr Eugene Tan, Director of NGS said: ’Ever Present encourages visitors to reconsider their understanding of Southeast Asia through our historical ties with First Peoples of Australia, to reflect on our shared colonial history alongside ongoing conversations over decolonisation and drawing attention to artistic expressions and voices marginalised by conventional art historical narratives.’

Tina Baum, Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the NGA echoed: ’The history and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is a crucial part, not just of Australia’s history, but globally as well.’

This inter-connection is exemplified in a recent talk, staged inside Richard Bell’s Embassy, between Badtjala artist Fiona Foley and Sabah-born Malaysian artist Yee I-Lann, who presented works as part of an art trail to Ever Present, titled Between Declarations and Dreams.

Installation view of Richard Bell’s Embassy, 2013- in City Hall Chamber, National Gallery Singapore; image supplied.

Joining the art trail to the national institution, and reflecting on the histories and art of Southeast Asia and the First Peoples of Australia, are the works by five Aboriginal artists including Foley’s Badtjala Woman (1994) and Yee’s Picturing Power (2013).

NGS Gallery Curator Goh Sze Ying, who moderated the panel, observed the trail exhibition and pairing of conversations, ’are sometimes presented as parallels but at times they are punctuated as a provocation.’

Goh told ArtsHub: ‘It is unequivocal how First Peoples art is firmly rooted in political, social, and creative action – a testament to their enduring presence in spite of a violent history.

‘The exhibition also immediately challenges the stereotypes of our local and regional audiences of the arts history, culture, and heritage of First Peoples,’ she added.

Through this discussion, similarities can be drawn between Foley and Yee’s practices and their cultural backgrounds as they examined the impacts of British colonialism and globalisation.

Changing the archival lens

For both artists, photo archives and photography served as a medium of exploration. Yee said: ’Through looking at colonial archives of Southeast Asian societies, particularly in Java … This massive realisation struck me that we are part of a constructed history.’

This includes the construction of the nation state and manipulation of geographical borders which now umbrella Malaya and Borneo under ’Malaysia’ as established in the second half of the 20th century.

Yee continued: ’The relationship that we in Sabah, and the Borneo States of Malaysia still have with federal Malaysia, is an issue. And trying to understand why we feel this anxiety … My entire practice is about this, understanding our borders and these power structures.’

How do you colonise someone? You colonise them through admin, through the violence of administration, through the violence of the education system, through the directives of language or loss of language, of what is defined as civilised or not civilised, what is considered precious and should be kept in a museum. Yee I-Lann, Sabah Malaysian artist

For Yee the lightbulb moment came from the presence of tables in historic photographs captured through a colonial lens.

She explained: ’I started seeing everything differently, and Picturing Power was a result of that lightbulb moment of the violence of the table and how invisible or how innocuous it may seem. The archipelagos of Southeast Asia does not have a history of tables, everyone sat on the mat.’

Installation view, Between Declarations and Dreams. L: Fiona Foley, Badtjala Woman, 1994 and R: Yee I-Lann, Picturing Power, 2003. Image supplied.

Similarly for Foley, who followed in her mother’s footsteps of retrieving cultural materials from archives in Australia, re-examining and reinterpreting historical material gives way to empowerment.

Foley said: ’My mother pieced together a word list from all those archives at state museums and libraries and I grew up in a family that was very proud to speak a remnant language, even it was not full sentences, just a word here and there.’

In her artwork Badtjala Woman, Foley recasted herself in the image of an anonymous forebearer found through those archival searches in admiration.

‘It’s like mining the archives to articulate a different form of Badtjala reality in contemporary art,’ Foley added.

More importantly, these practices seek to empower those which it represents, translating to real-life impacts on communities and cultures.

Art translating to real-life impacts

The impact that an artistic practice can have on communities could not be underestimated, as both artists have put their lifework into creating visibility and empowerment for their people.

One thing Foley encountered in the early 70s is this lack of recognition around city-based First Nations artists and their legitimate connection to Country.

‘I was part of a wave of artists through the Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative and it took a lot of convincing of people in art institutions that we are just as legitimate as people making art from Arnhem Land or Central Australia or Western Australia.

‘We had to fight for that space, which is now quite commonly accepted. And part of that acceptance is that there are Indigenous curators in all state galleries in Australia,’ Foley added.

‘It’s a history that many young curators working in the industry are (blissfully) unaware of,’ said Foley.

Yee reflected: ’I want to put my thinking and theory and concepts into practice – it’s essentially what I’m doing now. I can talk about the violence of this hard, patriarchal colonial table but what’s the alternative?

’How the hell do you make communities value themselves? How do I make communities see their knowledge is valuable and something that needs to be nurtured?

‘I’ve been on this quest to relearn our local philosophies and how to deal with current issues via something that is deeply familiar and sometimes taken for granted,’ continued Yee.

Yee’s practice fosters circular economies, employing woman weavers who then teach the next generation their craft and hire their husbands to be part of a construction team for a permanent space.

Turning back to Ever Present, Yee said the inclusion of her work in national institutions further affirms that knowledge and signals visibility and power.

Yee said: ’I think having my Tikar-A-Gagah (2019) downstairs at the NGS has an impact on the thinking of the curators at one of the most important art institutions in the Southeast Asia region, [who are] writing our art canon. How big is that role? I think about that as power.’

Ever Present is showing at the National Gallery of Singapore until 25 September. ArtsHub received a draft recording of the panel which will be available on NGS’s YouTube channel in the next week.

The touring exhibition was first presented at the Art Gallery of WA earlier this year.