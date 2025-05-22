David Attenborough at 99: A legacy of ocean advocacy

Sir David Attenborough turned 99 earlier this month, a moment that has sparked both celebration and reflection across the globe. For Australians in particular – many of whom grew up with his voice narrating the world’s wonders – Attenborough’s birthday offers an opportunity to honour his impact not just on science and conservation but also on art and cultural consciousness. His messages around oceans resonate with countless Australians.

David Attenborough’s influence has long rippled through the creative industries, inspiring artists, playwrights, filmmakers and curators to respond to the natural world with renewed urgency and care. His focus on ocean health, particularly in the past decade, has galvanised a generation of environmental art practice in Australia.

“The oceans are the lifeblood of our planet,” Attenborough once said – and many artists have taken that to heart. His documentaries – Blue Planet, A Life on Our Planet, Planet Earth II – have seeded not only knowledge, but aesthetic and emotional responses that translate into creative action.

In 2023, Australian artist Janet Laurence explicitly cited Attenborough as a touchstone for her multi-sensory installation Elixir Lab, which sought to ‘activate ecological grief as a creative catalyst’. The exhibition joined a growing body of work exploring ‘eco-emotion’ – a term now embedded in curatorial lexicons worldwide.

Artists aren’t alone in channelling David Attenborough’s message. Theatres and festivals, too, have programmed work that reckons with climate and oceanic change. From The Reef by the Australian Chamber Orchestra to participatory events like Tan Zi Xi’s Plastic Oceans, the arts sector increasingly positions itself as both witness and advocate.

Yet, as Attenborough himself has warned, awareness must translate into action. For the arts, that may mean greater scrutiny of materials and touring footprints, or investment in sustainable practice and programming. It may also require deeper collaborations with scientists, Traditional Owners, and communities most affected by ecological damage.

Still, if David Attenborough has taught us anything, it is that wonder can be a powerful motivator. At 99, his voice remains a clarion call – not just for policymakers or activists, but for artists. To observe closely. To respond imaginatively. To bear witness. And to never stop advocating for the planet we call home.