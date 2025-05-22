News

 > Features

David Attenborough at 99: A legacy of ocean advocacy

As the environmental titan Sir David Attenborough celebrates another milestone, what can the arts learn from his lifelong commitment to the sea?
22 May 2025 9:00
David Burton
An elderly, fair-skinned man with white hair, and wearing a blue shirt, sits with his trousers rolled up to his knees on the rocky edge of a beach. The ocean, the beach, bushland and the sky are visible behind him. The photo depicts the influential naturalist and broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough.

All Arts

Sir David Attenborough has made a deep impact upon countless artists around the world. Image: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Share Icon

Sir David Attenborough turned 99 earlier this month, a moment that has sparked both celebration and reflection across the globe. For Australians in particular – many of whom grew up with his voice narrating the world’s wonders – Attenborough’s birthday offers an opportunity to honour his impact not just on science and conservation but also on art and cultural consciousness. His messages around oceans resonate with countless Australians.

David Attenborough’s influence has long rippled through the creative industries, inspiring artists, playwrights, filmmakers and curators to respond to the natural world with renewed urgency and care. His focus on ocean health, particularly in the past decade, has galvanised a generation of environmental art practice in Australia.

“The oceans are the lifeblood of our planet,” Attenborough once said – and many artists have taken that to heart. His documentaries – Blue Planet, A Life on Our Planet, Planet Earth II – have seeded not only knowledge, but aesthetic and emotional responses that translate into creative action.

In 2023, Australian artist Janet Laurence explicitly cited Attenborough as a touchstone for her multi-sensory installation Elixir Lab, which sought to ‘activate ecological grief as a creative catalyst’. The exhibition joined a growing body of work exploring ‘eco-emotion’ – a term now embedded in curatorial lexicons worldwide.

Artists aren’t alone in channelling David Attenborough’s message. Theatres and festivals, too, have programmed work that reckons with climate and oceanic change. From The Reef by the Australian Chamber Orchestra to participatory events like Tan Zi Xi’s Plastic Oceans, the arts sector increasingly positions itself as both witness and advocate.

Read: Artists navigating environmental costs of AI art

Yet, as Attenborough himself has warned, awareness must translate into action. For the arts, that may mean greater scrutiny of materials and touring footprints, or investment in sustainable practice and programming. It may also require deeper collaborations with scientists, Traditional Owners, and communities most affected by ecological damage.

Still, if David Attenborough has taught us anything, it is that wonder can be a powerful motivator. At 99, his voice remains a clarion call – not just for policymakers or activists, but for artists. To observe closely. To respond imaginatively. To bear witness. And to never stop advocating for the planet we call home.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Guy Sebastian and a diverse range of talent will take to the stage for Darwin Festival, 2025. Image: supplied.
News

Darwin Festival 2025 announces Guy Sebastian and L.A.B as opening acts

Two nights of music will launch this year’s Darwin Festival, with a mix of national and international names and Territory…

David Burton
Mr Squiggle, puppet with a pencil as a nose, and a black board with a sad expression.
News

Mr Squiggle and K-pop megastars heading to Canberra in 2 new exhibitions

What do Mr Squiggle – a famous puppet – and Korean pop culture have in common?

ArtsHub
Artists from across the country will gather in Sydney for the National Indigenous Art Fair in July. The photo shows a woman looking through a stack of unframed Indigenous paintings on linen; more Indigenous artworks hang behind her.
News

Remote artists to gather in Sydney for 2025 National Indigenous Art Fair

The National Indigenous Art Fair brings First Nations artists from across the continent together on Gadigal Land in July.

David Burton
The CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) joins a suite of speakers at the upcoming REMIX Summit, Sydney. Pictured are the main buildings of MoPOP: the architecture is inspired by the energy, movement and fluidity of the arts; a visually impactful image showing a series of interconnected buildings adorned in aluminum shingles in white, red and blue, which have a flowing, fabric-like quality to them.
Sponsored

Beyond the exhibit: How Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is reimagining what a museum can be

The CEO of MoPOP is heading to REMIX Summit Sydney to share her insights into ways cultural institutions can stay…

David Burton
A painting of little figures camping by the beach in a naive style.
Sponsored

Pay Attention! – and maybe learn a thing or two

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair returns with an empowering message and new cultural experiences in tropical Queensland.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login