Darwin Symphony Orchestra to tour Territory-wide in 2025

Darwin Symphony Orchestra’s ambitious 2025 season includes its first Territory-wide tour in a decade and the premiere of a formidable new work for Darwin Festival. This will also mark the final year for current Artistic Director/Chief Conductor Jonathan Tooby, who has taken the adage about leaving at the top of one’s game to heart.

“The orchestra is in such a fine position both artistically and structurally. It’s been an incredible six and a half years til now, which I’ve really enjoyed, but I guess fundamental to my beliefs as an Artistic Director is that I think organisations need to go through change, need to have new directions and perspectives placed upon them, just to keep them relevant,” Tooby tells ArtsHub.

One of the most significant changes experienced by Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) this year was a major funding increase, with the Orchestra receiving an additional $1 million over four years in the 2024-2025 Federal budget. As well as helping strengthen the DSO’s education programs, this will also grow the number of paid principal positions within the Orchestra (audition for such positions were being conducted at the time of this interview) in 2025.

“We’ve had four paid principals in the Orchestra up until the end of this year: the principal first and second violin, viola and cello. And as of next year, we will have 13 principals, so a principal bass added to that, the woodwinds, horn, trumpet, trombone and percussion. So it’s a real game changer for this Orchestra. Of course, it’s not fully professional and it will always have that wonderful sort of community volunteer element, which is, I think, in many ways it’s strength, because of this huge commitment that we get from these players. They really love being there and being challenged by sometimes quite difficult repertoire,” Tooby explains.

“It just felt like all the stars have aligned. It’s not even that I have something better to go to – I just feel like it’s time for change. I’ve had a terrific time, and I want to leave feeling positive and excited about the DSO, which will always remain dear to me; these years I will cherish for forever.”

The DSO’s 2025 highlights

In April, the DSO takes to the road for its first Territory-wide tour in a decade, with performances taking place in Katherine, Tennant Creek, and Alice Springs, culminating in a performance in Desert Park for Parrtjima – A Festival in Light.

Such a tour has been on Tooby’s wish-list for several years, and even before the new Federal funding had been announced, the Orchestra had committed to venturing out across the Territory.

“As well as reaching out into the communities of Alice Springs, Catherine and Tennant Creek, the other exciting part of the tour is that we’re going to be collaborating with artists from those towns. So we’re not just going to go, ‘We’re Darwin Symphony Orchestra and this is what you’re going to get’. We are actually working with artists along the way. That’s going to be a big part of our program, actually, on the tour – sharing a space with local talent.”

The touring program will feature a suite of orchestral favourites, from Brahms and Prokofiev to film soundtracks by John Williams and Howard Shore, as well as Gurrulwa Guligi (‘Big Wind’) by Larrakia Senior Elder Dr Aunty Bilawara Lee and DSO Composer in Residence Netanela Mizrahi, a symphonic commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Cyclone Tracy’s devastation of Darwin, which premiered earlier this year at Darwin Festival.

“Taking a Larrakia perspective on that event, and to be able to take it through the Territory and share that story – a Territory story – just makes it even more powerful,” Tooby says.

DSO’s 2025 season also includes the return of the now cornerstone outdoor concert at Darwin Botanic Gardens’ Amphitheatre (entry by donation), which this year celebrates one-hit wonders of the 1980s and other decades; a weekend of fine music and film music at the Palmerston Recreation Centre as part of a new partnership with the City of Palmerston; and in August, a special concert, Heaven and Earth, as part of Darwin Festival and featuring the premiere of Wuyal’s Journey, a new collaboration between Rirratjingu songman Banula Marika and Mizrahi exploring the story of Wuyal (the sugarbag man, an important ancestral being in northeast Arnhem Land) and his journey in search of wild honey.

Education and young artists

In addition to its performance program, the DSO is also committed to education and outreach, as well as to nurturing the next generation of young Territorian musicians through the Orchestra’s Young Artists Program. In 2025, participants in the program will feature in the interactive and immersive performance Gene Tree: Listen. Now. Again by Melbourne company St Martins Youth Arts, presented with Corrugated Iron Youth Arts and Darwin Fringe Festival.

“We’re really big on collaborating, and it adds a whole other dimension to these young people’s journey,” Tooby says, adding that such collaborations can help break down people’s preconceptions of orchestral concerts being “stuffy” and elitist.

“I think the future of orchestras is very much about diversification, and this [collaboration] is just a really tangible example of how young people can access those different art forms and share that space. It’s so meaningful, and the young artists have really thrived because of these interactions,” he explains.

His last hurrah

Darwin Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 season concludes with a concert entitled Symphony of the Soul, featuring Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony, Pathétique, Bernstein’s Overture to Candide, and Weber’s Bassoon Concerto featuring DSO Bassoonist Robert Llewellyn. The concert will also mark the conclusion of Tooby’s tenure with the Orchestra – his last hurrah as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor.

“It’s going to be bittersweet,” he tells ArtsHub. “I mean, I play a lot of chamber music, I’m a cellist as well, so that’s huge in my life. But conducting-wise, this just felt like the right time for [me to leave] this orchestra. And like I said, I want to really hold that experience dear to me, close to my heart, and make sure that the transition going forward is strong.

“That’s also one of the reasons why I’ve given a year’s notice, not because I want to have a hand in who takes over, but so I can be there just to assist whoever does take over, giving them a bit of a leg up about this amazing orchestra and some of the exciting things that they do, but also explain some of the challenges and about how they make it best work,” Tooby concludes.

