Dance mentorship leads to a decade-long relationship

KING, the current dance production from Shaun Parker and Company is about to tour Europe after a recent successful run at Sydney’s WorldPride. It is hauntingly moody, showcasing a diversity of masculinities and body types moving hypnotically, either naked or in black tie, to the sonorous vocals of Bulgarian-born Ivo Dimchev. One particularly captivating dancer is Joel Fenton.

Ten years ago, Fenton was the recipient of an Australia Council JUMP Mentorship, a program designed to partner emerging artists with industry professionals. The mentorship germinated a special relationship with Shaun Parker that endures today. It has been, as Fenton describes it, ‘the gift that keeps on giving’. Since 2013, he has featured in multiple productions and projects by the company.

After an exhausting regime of rehearsals on a chilly late-autumnal evening, Fenton and Parker sit down with ArtsHub. They are ‘drained, because you just give so much of yourself each day,’ says Fenton, yet they are simultaneously excited about the upcoming overseas trip where they will showcase KING and another work, Trolleys, described as a melange of ‘high-octane dance’ and acrobatics.

They talk about the progression of the original mentorship and how it outpaced expectation, while also offering their insights into the dance industry with its certain assumptions of body normativity. This is interlaced with Fenton’s articulation of his unique experience with clediocranial dystosis, which he explains is ‘a genetic condition that means [he] was born without collarbones’. Regarding how it has impacted his artistic practice, he says, ‘This gives me an extra range of mobility in my shoulders and means I need to use more muscle instead of bone structure when doing handstands and similar movements.’ Fenton’s hyper-flexibility, while replete with its challenges, immediately grips audiences, as it allows him to move in ways other dancers cannot.

Joel Fenton and Shaun Parker at KING opening night event 2019. Photo: Supplied.

Mentorships such as JUMP are so important to early-career artists. Fenton says that working in the studio with Parker while he was still so young provided him with ‘a toolbox of different skills’.

‘I know the life of the dancer is not forever… and I want to be able to wear all the hats,’ he says.

Fenton adds that being able to witness the internal mechanisms of a small company has been invaluable, and that if he had been working at a large institution such as Sydney Dance Company, he would never have been able to do it all. ‘There are things that you just can’t learn in a university degree,’ he says. ‘It’s been so hands-on… Dancers’ careers are often short… Do I retire from dance in my early thirties now, and go into another profession? No.’

Parker adds, ‘Dancers are part athletes, part artists. You have to carve your own niche.’

The mentorship with Parker has enabled Fenton to feel confident that he can extend his career in the industry, understanding the logistics and also being multi-skilled as a tour manager, producer, choreographer and director. ‘A slashie, we call it,’ says Parker, with a chuckle.

Shaun Parker and Company ‘KING’. Photo: Prudence Upton

Inspiration

Fenton grew up in Launceston, Tasmania and completed an undergraduate degree at Queensland University of Technology, and a Master of Dance at VCA. He credits Jay Watson at Tasdance for inspiring him to pursue the form and think seriously about it as a career, following an early flirtation with jazz and tap, alongside his interest in AFL and cricket.

‘Dance lets you connect with people,’ Fenton says.

What advice would he give those who may be intimidated by dance, who would never think to buy a ticket to the ballet or to a contemporary production, assuming it’s not for them? Parker jumps in: ‘Most people understand [dance] more than they think they do… they’re watching it all the time now on TikTok and Netflix. Audiences are smart. I don’t want to put the onus on audiences, I put that on myself… I don’t want to dumb it down or tell them the answers. What are we saying? Why are we saying it? We make sure that the work has multiple points of entry for someone who’s in the audience and sits down after a busy day… I’m always trying to burn images onto the retina.’

Kinetic magic

All Shaun Parker and Company productions have a visual indelibility, a kinetic magic, and this is what initially drew Fenton to Parker.

This deeply democratic approach to accessible performance is hugely appealing and Fenton elaborates on his bowerbird-style of accumulating influences from an array of sources. ‘In contemporary dance you can take bits of ballet, bits of krump and hip-hop, even some Irish dance I do at one point! Everyone understands body language, gesture, movement styles, working together to communicate an idea, but leaving space for every different audience member to interpret.’

There is a tender magnanimity to Fenton’s desire to want to constantly ‘create opportunities for other people’. He produced a dance photography exhibition in Brisbane, and the summer solo series in Melbourne, which provided 25 emerging artists with the space and opportunity to create and perform short solos.

With mesmeric, unpredictable gravitas, the themes of KING encompass masculinity, sexuality, power dynamics and physical presentation. There is a great deal going on, not just with regards to the performers and choreography, but also thanks to the horticultural consultant and so-called “jungle designer”, Penny Hunstead, who has created an incredible onstage hermetic world for the dancers.

Shaun Parker and Company ‘KING’. Photo: Prudence Upton.

Fenton says, ‘There were originally 15 male-identifying performers in the room, which gave a lot of testosterone – a lot of energy!’

How does he fit in to that environment?

‘I’m much shorter,’ he says candidly. ‘I’m definitely not an Alpha male, I’m more second-in-command… I’m not your traditional six-foot, dancer with a six-pack, and I’m never going to be the prince.

‘But I worked super hard in those rehearsals because I realised how special this performance was going to be. I kept pages and pages of notes.’

Historically there have been limits when it comes to diversity in dance. While sexuality may have been relatively open in the industry, different bodily presentations have been excluded. Parker believes this largely remains the case.

‘In contemporary dance in Australia there is unfortunately a tendency to still platform the conventional “beautiful people” – except in my company. I’ve never been attracted to that, I’m attracted to the artist,’ he says.

Outreach

Shaun Parker and Company has been involved in various antidiscrimination and anti-bullying outreach initiatives across Greater Sydney. Fenton says that the kind of contemporary dance theatre the company produces ‘celebrates diversity… because it allows the freedom to draw upon endless movement options to be communicated with intentions’.

‘This inherently allows for a greater diversity of body types, ethnicities, training styles and ideologies,’ he adds.

‘Joel always wants to keep learning and has such an open mind. Not everyone has that. It’s amazing to see how far he’s come in a decade,’ concludes Parker.

KING begins its European tour in Germany on Friday 16 June. It will also be performed in Luxembourg and Italy.