Creating an exciting new vision for contemporary arts and culture

Appointed just 14 months ago, CEO and Artistic Director of the Brisbane Powerhouse, Kate Gould, returned to the RiverCity after an 18-year absence. With a solid background in programming, plus management roles at the Adelaide Festival and the creation of Dark Mofo festival in Tasmania, Gould arrived with an enthusiastic vision to rejuvenate and revitalise the current arts programming.

‘The strengths here were the incredible building, which offered so many riverside opportunities, plus inheriting a very hard-working team,’ said Gould.

‘Conversely, the systems and processes of running the Powerhouse needed rethinking. COVID took a terrible toll on the staff, not helped by the floods in February, which impacted us severely. Much of my first year was taken up repairing both morale and the building, while trying to build on our capacity and strengths.’

A vision for the future

Gould saw an opportunity for the Powerhouse to position itself in a new cultural space in Brisbane, one that had probably not been sufficiently explored. She recognised that the city was artistically more vibrant and open to the world than the one in which she had grown up. And with the prospect of the Olympics on the horizon, many possibilities presented themselves to add to the current cultural mix and bridge some gaps in the arts ecology of the city.

‘My ambition for this place is for the Powerhouse to be the home of contemporary art and culture in Brisbane,’ said Gould. To make that happen requires an enormous amount of work and a complete shift in focus. We created a campaign to demonstrate the importance of our strategy, based on two premises of being both artist-led and First Nations guided.’

Gould inherited a business model focused on filling the theatres, but this became unviable as revenue was mostly limited to ticket sales. Her ambitious new business model required the Powerhouse to have sufficient income to fund high-quality art at a national level. It required a new way of thinking and new delivery models.

‘We have had to take risks to climb out of the difficulties we faced, which included raising money,’ said Gould. ‘We are fortunate to have been well supported by the Brisbane City Council, which owns the building, both state and federal governments and a range of sponsorships. Plus, a wonderful and supportive board. For me, the advantage of taking on both roles of CEO and Artistic Director is that you can identify your objective artistically but strategically you can also build a business model that will support that.’

Commercial imperatives and audience building

Gould’s business model has set up an interdependency between arts programming and artist-led practice alongside the ability to create new audiences. Arts Program Director, Brad Spolding, is keenly aware of this. Arriving from Victoria only six months ago, where he had been both CEO and Artistic Director of The Substation in Melbourne, Spolding jokingly refers to having graduated north, as well as from a sub to a power station.

He has always been interested in creating artistic change that can build new programs and develop audiences, working hand in glove with his co-programmer, Commercial Program Director, Phoebe Meredith, to achieve this.

Their joint roles are ‘an attempt to balance commercial imperatives with curation and audience building, to focus on contemporary arts practice, building a national network through partnerships and collaborations,’ explained Spolding.

Totally supportive of Gould’s vision, he added: ‘The whole team are embarking on a fairly significant change to the institution, not just in terms of the program, but with new activities and the way that we communicate with our audience. It’s both exciting but also immensely challenging. We could get it wrong.’

Gould said her Dark Mofo experience has been invaluable. ‘We are taking great risks but the untapped market for the Powerhouse is certainly younger people, who may be looking for a whole experience rather than just a night out at a show. The arts are and should be egalitarian and I believe that one can attract a broader audience initially through the visual rather than the performing arts. To this end the Powerhouse will be opening a new gallery in the venue next year. Collaborations and partnerships will be central to funding these initiatives.’

New and revitalised arts programming

Both Spolding and Gould pointed to a range of new programming initiatives that are designed to support this new model, offering the widest range of contemporary visual and performance art. Gould stressed that the focus will be on curating programs internally to support artists, rather than simply bringing in shows from elsewhere.

Gould felt that Brisbane’s climate dictated that open-air venues were a logical model of delivery for the Powerhouse, given its position on the river and with so much green space. It can also accommodate more people.

Commencing with an outdoor space, Kaleidoscope was an immense steel installation of mirrors and prisms staged on the Performance Lawn as part of the Brisbane Festival in September.

Pleasuredome is due to open soon on the same spot, with a design responding to the landscape. It will be a semi-permanent ivory sailcloth performance venue that can be used in cabaret mode, or for staging music, comedy, circus and dance performances as well as for full theatre shows ands events.

A new Night Market program is being planned twice a year from 2023 in March and October entitled Night Feast, while a free high-quality curated arts program as part of the market is aiming for a different and younger audience, akin to the Rising Festival in Melbourne.

A deluxe Outdoor Cinema will open in Spring 2022 in front of the Powerhouse’s Stores Building in partnership with a major distributor. It will show both arthouse and blockbuster films to appeal to the widest market.

Spolding pointed to the 18-day MELT festival in November, curated by Daniel Evans, as an indication of the trends in new artist-led and fully curated programming. While the successful celebration of queer art, artists and ideas is now in its seventh year, this year the model of shared venue and fee costs has changed. Putting artists square and centre, the Powerhouse has fully curated the program, with artists being paid professional fees and the Powerhouse taking 100% of the risk.

Spolding is particularly proud of a new program of contemporary music practice that he is jointly curating with composer, Lawrence English. OHM – Festival of Other Music will bring back standing music concerts in the Powerhouse venues, particularly appealing to younger audiences. Partnerships with other organisations and potential touring are also being planned.

Next steps

As far as the future is concerned, Gould said she wants to cement what they have planned so far, building what she calls ‘brand devotion’ to their product.

Spolding added: ‘My particular focus is to build a genuine platform for artists and to build an audience for their work, so one must have a thoughtful, curatorial program shifting the program more generally towards contemporary art, particularly performance which does not exist in Brisbane quite yet.’

If they can do that over the next few years, then they will have added greatly to the ecology of the arts scene in Brisbane.

Brisbane Powerhouse is presenting MELT festival from 10 to 27 November.