Connecting communities with My Country

Sixteen illuminated glass shields held aloft by electric cables cast their ethereal shadow on a cloud-like oblong white podium at the heart of My Country, a breathtaking new exhibition hosted at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia. Emerging artists from each Australian state and territory were commissioned for the exhibition, and the resulting artworks will all become part of the Gallery’s permanent collection.

These violent delights, Aidan Hartshorn’s stunning sculptural lighting installation, marks a new direction for the Walgalu and Wiradjuri man raised in the small rural town of Tumut nestled in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains. Each of the diamond-shaped glass panels represents both the proud tradition of Wiradjuri bark shields and also the erasure of Culture through the 16 dams of the Snowy Hydro system, vanishing the Tumut River and flooding the sacred site where he should have been initiated.

This fractious duality is captured in the astounding work’s title, drawn from Friar Laurence’s turn of phrase when musing on both the beauty and the bloodshed at the heart of the young lovers’ passion in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, which concludes with ‘… have violent ends’.

‘That’s what electricity is, for us, a total violent delight because we need it,’ says Hartshorn. ‘I love aircon and TV. I’m not going to give it up. But what have we lost, as people, as a result of that?’

Installation view of Aidan Hartshorn’s work ‘These violent delights’ 2024 on display in ‘My Country: Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions’ from 22 March to 4 August 2024 at the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Melbourne. Photo: Tom Ross.

Inaugural exhibition

The depth and wealth of layered conversation on show in My Country is remarkable. The inaugural presentation of a biennial series, it’s a collaboration between the NGV and Australian retail outfit Country Road, facilitating eight creative partnerships between the artists on show and supportive mentors. Hartshorn was guided by good friend James Tylor, a Nunga (Kaurna Miyurna) and Māori (Te Arawa) man.

Hartshorn spent most of his young life in or around the Brungle Creek that flows into the Tumut River. ‘There’s always this connection for me, to water and water people, and so it was sort of written in the sky that this work was going to happen,’ he says.

For Hartshorn, an assistant curator at the National Gallery of Australia and a lecturer on contemporary art and field-based methodologies, sharing knowledge is crucial to his practice. ‘Materiality is something that I teach my students, always remembering that every material you bring to work has an inherent history,’ he says. ‘And so it is with the glass. It’s a way of me looking at absence and presence. It’s also looking at the idea of something being fragile, and for Walgalu culture, it is a fragile space, because we are a forgotten people in that area. That glass is also a material that is used for insulating in the installation of electricity.’

He notes that the planned extension of the Hydro scheme ‘will run a pipe right through our sacred mountain, which our people go through, when we die, to join into the sky’.

A pragmatist, he agrees with Professor Marcia Langton, a descendant of the Yiman and Bidjara peoples of Queensland, that ‘reconciliation is dead’, following the calamitous referendum, but that a new path forward must be found for genuine mutualism between First Nations peoples and the rest of Australia, allowing for self-determination. Governments of all levels, and bodies like the Snowy Hydro scheme, must come to the table to talk about how we can do things better. ‘We can be pragmatic and say that these projects have to happen, but is there a way that they can happen with community?

‘If Land Councils were able to have revenue to buy land and employ more people, we’d be able to have a say in what happens in those places,’ he says. ‘It’s about providing space for us to say, “what are we going to do from here?”’

‘It’s almost cried with me’

You can feel the river of light flow as you stare at Hartshorn’s mesmerising work, and feel the wind on your skin as you soak in Pataway (Burnie)-based artist Cheryl Rose’s equally moving Fragments. Rose was mentored by regular collaborator Denise Robinson, both Trawlwoolway women. A multidisciplinary work incorporating both a moving audiovisual component developed with digital artist Darryl Rogers and the ancient Japanese tradition of Kozo paper, it tells a deeply personal story of place and First Nations pride offered up with abundant generosity to new interpretations.

Rose spent her childhood clambering over the outcrops of Pinmatik/Rocky Cape in north-western Lutruwita/Tasmania watching her dad fish and her mother dig up the cowrie shells that she would treasure. It’s where she cast her late mother’s ashes. ‘Darryl went out on Country and sat with me and did some filming, and those ghostly images play out across the work,’ she says. ‘My mother’s face appears.’

It was Rose’s first time working with Kozo, a process that involved soaking the paper canvas with water and tea ‘countless times until I’ve pushed it to its limits and it’s almost cried with me,’ she says. ‘That creates all those timelines.’

During the creative process, Rose temporarily borrowed ancient tools from the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery archives to return them to Country. ‘Those fragments represent the whole story, so I gained permission, and they entrusted me and Denise with a box, and with my two boys, who are 24 and 27, we went back and put some of that material in the cave,’ she says. ‘Unfortunately, we couldn’t leave them there. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was put that material back in that box, but it was a very emotional experience.’

Like Hartshorn, Rose also embraces a pragmatic desire to heal old wounds. ‘I’m grateful to the Gallery team, because they’ve got that material and they’re keeping it safe, and we do have access to it. That’s really important to us.’

Childhood memories also thrum in a gloriously colourful triptych of woollen rugs – Daruka – grass, water, granite – woven by textile artist and Gamilaroi woman Sophie Honess. Mentored by Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones, as well as drawing on knowledge holder Marc Sutherland and cultural mentor Amy Hammond, Honess dipped into her evolving understanding of Daruka, a site on Gamilaroi Country (outside Tamworth) of great significance that she wasn’t aware of when she was young.

Installation view of Sophie Honess’ work ‘Daruka’ 2024 on display in ‘My Country: Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions’ from 22 March to 4 August 2024 at the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Melbourne. Photo: Tom Ross.

‘All my friends lived there and we would climb the big granite mountains, swim in the creek, and I’d get scared by snakes, spiders and crawbobs,’ she says. ‘I had no clue, but after moving to Sydney for a couple of years and then coming back, I joined a collective and learned so much more, with Daruka loosely meaning “Place of the Rainbow Serpent” and being a huge place of ceremony for women.’

It seems to her now that weaving was destined to be her path, and in working some 86,000 knots into tapestries, Honess has also embraced where seemingly divergent stories can knit together once more.

Read: Call for a major First Nations arts body

‘Obviously, when the stations were all set up and our land was cleared, we’d still needed blankets for our babies, aunties and grandmothers to carry our belongings and dress ourselves,’ Honess says. ‘Not being able to access Country and practise our traditional weaving, we did change from grass to cotton and wool, so this work pays respect to that. There are so many Black women and Black artists who don’t use traditional materials, because at some point we couldn’t and that’s a big Cultural thing as well.’

Music in the dark

Kamilaroi man Warraba Weatherall, mentored by Girramay/Yidinji /Kuku Yalanji man Tony Albert, wrestles with a tumultuous past, present and future in his profoundly affecting audiovisual work, Dirge. Cloistered in a darkened gallery space tucked away in the back corner of My Country, it’s anchored by a custom-built polyphon, a large cylindrical music box dotted with ferocious-looking spikes that pluck strings as it spins.

Weatherall also wrote the music, after a fashion, with Dirge reading Braille that the artist – a lecturer and director of the contemporary Australian Indigenous Arts program at Griffith University – translated from violent colonial documents that leave a deep scar.

‘There’s a tendency for people to see them as benign documents, and so I wanted to find other ways that people can see them in a different light, to then recognise the unethical processes, some of the violence and the inherent racism in how they were created and distributed,’ Weatherall says. ‘Within a Cultural realm, there’s no separation between Country and people, and so to translate those words into Braille, read by those stainless steel spikes, it gives you this visceral feeling, but then it’s also kind of dangerous.’

Read: Bilingual Indigenous books preserve language while storytelling

The profound impact of the contemplative and provocative piece is staggering, symbolising the disdainful disregard for predominantly oral traditions demonstrated by Western nations that must evolve if we truly want to move forward.

‘There’s still this precedent of Western knowledge and epistemology – you see it within land claims with Native Title where they need to be corroborated by non-Indigenous anthropologist records from the 1850s or 1900s, which is a farce,’ Weatherall says. ‘It’s also about understanding that some of those ways of thinking, those beliefs and values that inform these old colonial documents, are still very real and ingrained within contemporary institutions. They are still the foundation to a lot of policy, and so have real repercussions. It’s not this esoteric kind of thing.’

Mitch Mahoney. Photo: Renae Saxb. Denise Robinson and Cheryl Rose. Photo: Natasha Mulhall. Aidan Hartshorn and James Tylor. Photo: Lightbulb Studio. Tony Albert and Warraba Weatherall. Photo: Rhett Hammerton. Sophie Honess. Photo: Jacquie Manning. Johnathon World Peace Bush and Pedro Womaeamirri. Photo: Leicolhn McKellar. Alec Baker and Eric Barney. Photo: Rhett Hammerton. Jan Griffiths and Peggy Griffiths. Photo: Michael Torres.

My Country is on display from March 22 to August 4 at the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia.