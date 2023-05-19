Celebrating audacious art made at Cabaret Fringe

‘The magic of cabaret is that connection with the audience, and that cannot be replicated,’ says Simone DiSisto, Assistant Producer of the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival.

‘You cannot have any one show that is the same. It’s all about that interaction between the acts and the audience, and about that moment in time.

‘So the beauty of cabaret is that we don’t know the end destination. We don’t know exactly what each show will be, and only the people in that room create it, whether they’re on the stage or in the audience,’ DiSisto says.

Running from 26 May to 4 June at venues across Adelaide’s CBD and suburbs, the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe (or ‘Cab Fringe’ as it’s known colloquially) is one of many festivals held around the country each year that, by their existence, affirm the enduring popularity of cabaret as an art form.

The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, first held in 2001, is the grandmother of them all, and this year returns from 9-24 June, programmed by not one but nine Artistic Directors.

Speaking with ArtsHub earlier in the year, Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer Alex Sinclair described the decision to invite former Artistic Directors back to program the 2023 Festival as ‘an absolutely wild experiment, as so often happens in the world of cabaret, which has really paid off in spades’.

Read: Collective effort programs 23rd Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Unlike the Adelaide Fringe Festival, first held in 1960 in protest against the newly established Adelaide Festival’s apparent snubbing of local artists, Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival was deliberately conceived as the Cabaret Festival’s ‘naughty younger sibling,’ DiSisto explains.

Perhaps uniquely in the history of fringe festivals, the Cabaret Fringe was established by the same person who founded Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the late, great Frank Ford AM (who was also the founding Chair of the Adelaide Fringe once the latter had become established enough to require formal governance).

‘Frank really believed in the quality of the local talent in South Australia, and that we had these performers and musicians that were world-class and could hold themselves against performers from anywhere around the world. And so he believed it was really important to have an open access cabaret festival, just like the Fringe Festival,’ DiSisto tells ArtsHub.

The open access nature of the Cabaret Fringe is emphasised by Festival Chair Mark de Raad, who says: ‘At the heart of the Cabaret Fringe Association is supporting local arts, providing the opportunity to encourage and present new and emerging works.

‘I am proud of what our small team of voluntary Board members has achieved. Long may it continue to provide its enthusiastic and positive presence in our South Australia arts landscape,’ de Raad adds.

Creating space for creativity

More than 30 independently produced cabaret shows are featured in the 2023 Adelaide Cabaret Fringe, including crowd favourite Choo and Peek at The Parks Theatre, Secret Speakeasy Society at Woodville Town Hall, If I Were Elton – Trippin’ With The Rocket Man at Nineteen Ten, Medusa’s Guide to Modern Dating at The Warehouse Theatre and Lyra La Belle’s Hotties also at Nineteen Ten.

An especially important venue for this year’s Festival is the recently redeveloped Piccadilly Cinema in North Adelaide. The Wallis family-owned Art Deco cinema is the Cabaret Fringe’s 2023 Festival Hub, and will feature an intimate, piano bar-style event each evening for artists and audiences hosted by performer Dolly Diamond (who recently received death threats because she performs in drag).

Anything can happen at the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe. Photo: Supplied.

Also taking place at the Cabaret Fringe Hub in North Adelaide is a new event, CabLive, designed to bringing together ‘emerging creatives and iconic stars’, DiSisto explains, adding that CabLive was created in response to the loss of the much-loved Grote Street cabaret venue, La Boheme, in 2019.

‘La Boheme was a place where the Cabaret Fringe Festival had its home for many years … and it was such a special place in our arts community. I mean, it’s one thing to be a performer, but you can’t hone your craft if you don’t have a place to perform. So that was a place that was really special and when it closed it definitely created a gap in our community,’ says DiSisto.

Describing the lost venue as somewhere that artists could ‘play with [their] ideas and experiment in front of an audience,’ DiSisto says that CabLive at the Piccadilly Cinema is intended to perform a similar role for Adelaide’s cabaret community.

‘I often hear from women who had been creators for years when they were younger, and then they have families – and you can’t have a revolution with childcare. So it’s hard for them to get out at night and still be part of their arts community. So CabLive will be a place that they can come back to, as well as the huge acts – the likes of Hans and Michaela Burger and Dave McEvoy, artists who are playing on tours all around the world. But this is still their hometown and this will be a place that they can come back to and be part of that community,’ she explains.

‘[It will be] a place where people can meet each other and they can sow the ideas of shows. Because you don’t start off with a one-hour show; you start off playing with bits and pieces just to create those shows – and then you meet your community and meet the other people that will inspire you.’

Read: Can you have a sustainable career in cabaret?

While CabLive is very much envisioned as a home for Adelaide artists at all stages of their career during the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe, DiSisto is especially excited that it will also be a place for regional cabaret artists to connect with their metropolitan peers.

‘After the CabLive shout-out that we did, a lot of young regional artists came out of the woodwork, which was really exciting. Because I think for regional artists who may perhaps be involved in cabaret in their high school years, when they move out of those structured spaces, then finding somewhere to perform can be quite tricky.

‘And so it’s been a real pleasure to find some really talented regional artists that have reached out to us and said, “We want to come and play; we need somewhere to perform.” So that’s been really special to us,’ DiSisto concludes.

The Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival runs from 26 May to 4 June 2023.