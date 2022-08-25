Can arts funding be self-sustaining?

In October last year, Sydney Contemporary – Australia’s largest art fair – announced their partnership with new tech startup ArtsPay to transform their transaction fees to a meaningful contributions to the arts.

In essence, ArtsPay’s goal is to create a sustainable funding source for the arts, through the arts.

The initiative launched with $97,000 in funding from the Australia Council’s Re-imagine program in May 2021, targeted at projects making an impact on sector recovery.

Since then, ArtsPay founders Lara Thoms, Alistair Webster and Marc Goldenfein have presented their mission at REMIX Sydney 2022, and lobbied the support of Australian Music Association and Australian Booksellers Association (ABA) among others.

A successful example of this model is Humanitix, the social enterprise established in 2016 that hosts ticketing systems for music festivals and a range of events and donates all booking fee profits to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In the first half of 2022, Humanitix redistributed $615,333 of their booking fee profits to organisations including Room to Read, Yalari, Manaiakalani and more.

But the question of how funding should be distributed is evidently more complex in the arts, where impact is difficult to gauge and under-funding a decade long issue.

In light of this discussion, ArtsPay’s latest report Turning Point? Arts funding in Australia today, and tomorrow seeks to understand the issues arts funding faces today and proposes a vision where ArtsPay fills a significant gap.

The report suggested ’rather than returning to the same funding structure artists and arts organisations have been relying on for decades, we could take the lessons we have learnt from the pandemic and do a thorough rethink of how we value the arts – and how we support it…’

So what does it take to build a self-sustaining ecosystem for the arts and where do we start?

Rethinking the future for funding

If the state of arts funding continues as is where low wages, job precarity, and policy neglect prevails, Australia’s arts sector faces a gloomy future.

ArtsPay in essence is a payment provider, but the establishment of The ArtsPay Foundation (ACNC registered) and channelling profits from transaction fees to support the arts, has the potential to turn the tables.

The report interviewed over 35 individuals to inform the development of The ArtsPay Foundation’s strategic plan, and ultimately its governance and grant-making structures.

The National Cultural Policy is a start, but specific details are yet to be established and it’s unclear whether it will address the three major issues posed by the interviewees: difficulty in making a living as an artist, struggles of small arts organisations, and barriers of access to funding that mean many groups miss out entirely.

The change that ArtsPay is spearheading is not only concerned with more funding, but the way and structure of how these funds are distributed.

One interviewee in the report said: ’Yes, we need more funding, of course, but we need more than that. We need to think about why we are funded, what we are funded for, and how that funding is delivered.’

Another said: ’ArtsPay has an opportunity to be disruptive – this is a great moment to do the big thinking and we need a disruptor in the arts.’

A focus on the initiative will be distributing funding to small arts organisations and independent artists, who have been highlighted as the most under-resourced subjects.

Grants, fellowships or a living wage?

The funding structures being considered come down to two models: smaller, hardship-based support or larger, multi-year fellowship-type support.

Instead of skilling up applicants to understand your systems, skill up your system to be understandable for the applicants. Skill up yourselves. Interviewee, Turning Point? Arts funding in Australia today, and tomorrow

A case study of the $1,000 Sidney Myer COVID support grant and the $70,000 Sidney Myer two-year fellowship revealed the pros and cons of each.

While hardship grants have great short-term impact and quick distribution, they lack the ability to stimulate creative activity, rather than just alleviating a pressing crisis, one interviewee highlighted.

On the other hand, the fellowship model ’create[s] winners and losers, but you significantly transform someone’s life’ and winners are selected via nomination.

ArtsPay currently sits at this intersection and need to decide which area they are able to make the greatest impact.

But more importantly, the thought is that ArtsPay needs to begin a shift away from project- based funding towards long term real wages for artists.

This creates the potential to completely shift away from the grants and funding model – and indeed that sort of thinking – to addressing the need for an artists’ living wage.

‘For example, ArtsPay can pay artists a minimum wage for one or two years – which is reasonably easy – and then innovate, lead debates with new ideas and get government to think differently,’ said an interviewee.

Another furthers this idea that ArtsPay could play a role of advocacy on the national level.

There is space for a foundation that can intervene in political debates – more funding for research and support for a progressive arts policy. Getting ideas out there in the public sphere. Interviewee, Turning Point? Arts funding in Australia today, and tomorrow

What people want from ArtsPay

Towards the end of the report, it lists out six aspirations that the interviewees had on the future of the ArtsPay Foundation. They are a Foundation which:

Fills the gaps in the current funding landscape by supporting small arts organisations and independent artists.

Is administratively simple and accessible for artists of all backgrounds.

Recognises the inherent value in the work of artists and works towards ensuring they are properly paid and can achieve a living wage.

Work towards sustainability for small arts organisations that currently struggle to make ends meet.

Strives to ensure funding is distributed to those groups who have historically missed out on arts funding in Australia.

Advocates for policies that contribute to a vibrant ecosystem all around Australia.

Moving towards the next steps that ArtsPay and the Foundation can take, one uniting message from the industry is: good, transparent, open communication with the sector is a must.

