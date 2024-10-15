Bluey’s World revealed in new images

Since its announcement in December last year, the launch of Bluey’s World, a new ‘immersive experience’ installed on Brisbane’s Northshore, has been highly anticipated.

Originally slated to open in August, the 4000-square metre experience will now open in November. The original program has been extended until at least September 2025, but tickets are expected to sell fast.

Newly released Bluey’s World images offer fans their first glimpse of the larger-than-life sets, mostly referencing the character’s iconic Queenslander home.

More details about the experience itself are now available. Bluey and Bingo will guide participants through a loose narrative, but (very) occasional side character Unicorse is set to ruin the girls’ game. Visitors must find Bluey and Bingo and ‘unfreeze’ them.

Bluey’s World has been crafted with the creative input of Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey, Suzy Brumm and the team from Ludo Studio. Their involvement has shaped the storyline and aesthetic of the entire experience.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has spoken enthusiastically about the installation. “We know this attraction will bring fans from across the world to Brisbane, creating more to see and do in our city, boosting our economy and supporting local jobs,” he said.

Bluey’s World designers have executed painstaking attention to detail to create an immersive experience. Photo: Supplied.

Tickets are accessible here from 21 October 2024.