News

 > Features

Bluey’s World revealed in new images

Excitement is building for the highly anticipated Bluey's World attraction.
15 Oct 2024 12:06
David Burton
Bluey's World will open in November, 2024.

Activity

Bluey’s World will open next month in Brisbane. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Since its announcement in December last year, the launch of Bluey’s World, a new ‘immersive experience’ installed on Brisbane’s Northshore, has been highly anticipated. 

Originally slated to open in August, the 4000-square metre experience will now open in November. The original program has been extended until at least September 2025, but tickets are expected to sell fast. 

Newly released Bluey’s World images offer fans their first glimpse of the larger-than-life sets, mostly referencing the character’s iconic Queenslander home. 

More details about the experience itself are now available. Bluey and Bingo will guide participants through a loose narrative, but (very) occasional side character Unicorse is set to ruin the girls’ game. Visitors must find Bluey and Bingo and ‘unfreeze’ them. 

Bluey’s World has been crafted with the creative input of Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey, Suzy Brumm and the team from Ludo Studio. Their involvement has shaped the storyline and aesthetic of the entire experience. 

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has spoken enthusiastically about the installation. “We know this attraction will bring fans from across the world to Brisbane, creating more to see and do in our city, boosting our economy and supporting local jobs,” he said.

Bluey’s World designers have executed painstaking attention to detail to create an immersive experience. Photo: Supplied.

Tickets are accessible here from 21 October 2024.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Visual Arts Installation Reviews Sculpture Painting Prints & Drawings Video Textile art Craft Galleries
More
Video in orange coloured room. Primavera 2024
Reviews

Exhibition review: Primavera 2024: Young Australian Artists, MCA

Now in its 33rd year, this year’s Primavera manages to deliver a dynamic exhibition via its fresh crop of artists.

Gina Fairley
An inverted triangle with a chunk taken out of it is covered with black and white print and sitting on a small plinth. A white spotlight is shining on it.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Bandarr Wirrpanda and Yinimala Gumana: Timeless, MAGMA Galleries

MAGMA Galleries showcases spectacular contemporary Indigenous Australian art

Ash Brom
Artwork by Khaled Sabsabi hang from the ceilings. There is a video still on the left.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Khaled Sabsabi, The Lock Up

A significant survey of works from the renowned Lebanese Australian artist.

Karen Leong
coiled shiny gold fabric sculpture on gallery floor. Tarryn Gill.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Tarryn Gill: Soft, Gallery Sally Dan Cuthbert

Soft sculptures that challenge our perceptions of the body.

Gina Fairley
Crowd dancing within art gallery, with colour flags and lights. NGV Indian Community Day
News

Bollywood vibes activate NGV for all at the Indian Community Day

Be transported with Bollywood dancing, dhol drumming and DJ sets at NGV’s Indian Community Day.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login