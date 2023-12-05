New attraction, Bluey’s World, to launch exclusively in Brisbane

On Tuesday, BBC Studios announced the creation of Bluey’s World, an “immersive experience” set to open in August 2024, exclusively in Brisbane, Queensland.

Bluey remains one of the world’s most popular children’s television shows. In 2022, Bluey was streamed for over 20 billion minutes on Disney+ in the US, beating evergreen programming such as Gilmore Girls and Seinfeld. The Queensland Government is seeking to capitalise on the worldwide interest in Bluey’s hometown, Brisbane.

The new attraction will be housed in a 4000-square metre specially built pavilion on Brisbane’s Northshore. The interactive guided experience will recreate Bluey’s home and feature interactive play, soundscapes, and dining and retail facilities. Families can explore Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom, kitchen and living room, and play beneath the branches of the Heeler family’s poinciana tree in the backyard.

In a press release announcing the project, Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said, ‘The world-famous Brisbane-based Heeler family has taken global TV and streaming by storm.’ The show features ‘many embedded animated references to the Queensland capital’s landmarks and lifestyle’.

Bluey’s World will be a significant attraction for Brisbane’s new Northshore precinct in Hamilton, which will later house the Athletes’ Village for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Northshore Hamilton represents $12 billion of Queensland Government investment, a part of which is reflected in Bluey’s World through Tourism and Events Queensland and the Brisbane Economic Development Agency from Brisbane City Council.

Ludo Studios, which produces Bluey and is based in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, is working with BBC Studios and HVK Productions on the creative talent for the new experience. HVK Productions, based in Melbourne, has previously worked with the Bluey intellectual property through the stage show, Bluey’s Big Play.

Bingo and Bluey. Image: Supplied.

Bluey has become Brisbane’s most influential cultural export, if not Australia’s. Hinchliffe said his department estimated Bluey’s World to generate up to $18 million in visitor spending.

‘Our Government has backed Bluey from the very beginning,’ added Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, citing the show’s location as a key reason why the show has been so successful worldwide.

The Queensland Government supported the initial production of Bluey through Screen Queensland. ABC and BBC Studios co-commissioned Bluey in 2017. While ABC retained the broadcasting rights in Australia, the BBC secured global broadcast and commercial rights.

The BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie has praised Ludo Studios’ artistry. ‘I think there are thousands of people trying to create kids’ franchises around the world, and very few do it… Australia should be very proud,’ he told the Financial Review. ‘They have the hottest property in the world coming out of Ludo. We, as BBC Studios, have the rights to exploit Bluey commercially in Australia and around the world.’

Regardless, Bluey’s World places an exclusive Bluey experience in Brisbane. ‘We’re proud to support this world-first event,’ said Lord Mayor Brisbane Adrian Schrinner, ‘which will create local jobs and inject millions into our economy with our restaurants, hotels and tourism experiences benefiting from the influx of excited Bluey fans.’