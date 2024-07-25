News

Blue and white porcelain reimagined by 14 contemporary artists

Expect the unexpected when 14 Asian Australian ceramic artists come together to reinvent the classic blue and white piece of porcelain.
25 Jul 2024 12:22
Celina Lei
Six Asian artists stand or sit next to the products of their ceramic practice.

14 Asian Australian artists have been given the prompt to reimagine blue and white porcelain. L-R top row: Casey Chen, Nani Puspasari, Zhu Ohmu. L-R bottom row: Yang Qi, E J Son and Jayanto Tan. Photos: Supplied.

Many people will be familiar with blue and white porcelain, its popularity sustained throughout history across Asian, Middle Eastern and Western cultures.

But its proliferation – from royal palaces to pop culture (some may know the Chinese song called ‘Blue and White Porcelain 青花瓷’ by Jay Chou, “King of Mandopop”) – also comes with certain stereotypes associating it with tradition and antiquity.

This is why Thai Australian artist and ceramicist Vipoo Srivilasa is bringing Asian Australian creatives together for a contemporary remake of the blue and white element in Generation Clay: Reimagining Asian Heritage at Bunjil Place in Narre Warren, Victoria.

A hand-picked selection of 14 artists are producing new work for the show: Mai Nguyễn-Long, E J Son, Jayanto Tan, Asahi So, Casey Chen, Nani Puspasari, Theodosius Ng, Yang Qiu, Yen Yen Lo, Armie Sungvaribud, Dai Li, Zhu Ohmu, Monica Rani Rudhar and Yoko Ozawa.

A shifting attitude towards blue and white porcelain

While Srivilasa won’t be showing any of his pieces in Generation Clay, the artist has worked with blue and white porcelain since 2005. ‘I was having a solo show in Bangkok and I wanted to make something that people would understand,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘Everybody knows this pattern and it’s called laicram in Thailand.

‘It was so common and wasn’t that special [to me] until I came to Australia and looked back at it.’ More recently, for his collaborative project re/JOY, Srivilasa reconnected with ceramic pieces he had brought to Australia from his hometown, one of them being a blue and white porcelain button from his grandmother.

Each of the 14 artists will be creating a new work for Generation Clay, thanks to generous artists’ fees offered by Bunjil. Srivilasa set “blue and white ceramics” as a prompt and allowed the artists to run with their own interpretations.

Srivilasa reveals that some works will include participatory elements, while for others, there is more than what meets the eye.

’I encouraged [the artists] to step outside of their comfort zone and think of a different way for people to experience their work. Quite a few took up this challenge by creating a participatory element, such as asking people to write down their secret and put it in the work, or creating origami flowers to add to the piece.’

Artists have also sent Srivilasa test pieces during their process, which will form a “touch station” in the exhibition, where curious visitors, kids and those with visual impairments can get hands-on and feel the material.

These interactive elements are part of The Bloom Room, a central feature of Generation Clay designed by architect Kelwin Wong that adds a dynamic layer to the exhibition.

Read: Alter State: a celebration of Disability, art and radical care

Platforming Asian Australian ceramic artists

Speaking of his hopes for what Generation Clay will offer artists and visitors, Srivilasa says he doesn’t really see himself as a curator but, rather, simply as an artist providing a platform for others.

He says, ‘When I was starting my career I had a lot of support from older generation artists who gave me the space and opportunity to show my work and I want to do the same [for others].

’It’s the biggest show I’ve ever put together, working with creatives from the Asian diaspora. We’re also working with Alice Pung, who wrote a beautiful essay for the exhibition, and Kelwin Wong on exhibition design,’ adds Srivilasa.

This process has also allowed Srivilasa to discover new artists of whom he previously wasn’t aware.

Instead of a more traditional approach to find which artists to showcase, Srivilasa placed a call-out for recommendations on social media. ‘I received around 200 comments suggesting Asian Australian ceramic artists from people who follow me – there are so many more artists I haven’t known or heard of before. From that list I put together works that are interesting and will complement each other.’

The artists come from diverse backgrounds with different Asian heritages, and they will share their stories through the ceramic pieces. ‘It’s a way for people to think differently about Asian ceramics… By organising this and talking to the artists, I realised the thing I know is actually the thing I don’t know until I dig deeper,’ says Srivilasa.

It speaks to the essence of the exhibition, where visitors can prepare to be deceived and delighted.

The exhibiting artists will also be showcasing and selling some of their work alongside other makers at the Artist Market on 3 August, coinciding with the opening of Generation Clay at Bunjil. A total of over 30 creatives will be showcasing works in ceramics and other mediums.

Generation Clay: Reimagining Asian Heritage will run from 3 August to 24 November at Bunjil Place Gallery; free.

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne and was most recently engaged in consultation for the Emerging Writers’ Festival and ArtsGen. Instagram @lleizy_

