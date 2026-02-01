News

Best opportunities and grants for Tasmanian creatives in 2026

Here are the major arts grants and funding opportunities for Tasmanian creative practitioners and arts organisations.
1 Feb 2026 14:26
Nanci Nott
Photo: Cottonbro / Pexels. Best arts grants and opportunities for Tasmanian creatives in 2026

Tasmania’s close-knit creative community drives support for experimentation, professional development, and meaningful opportunities for the creation of new work.

Whether you’re an emerging artist seeking professional development, a First Nations artist seeking mentorship, or a screen practitioner seeking production placement, you can find opportunities for grants and targeted support in Tasmania’s engaged artistic ecosystem.

Screen Tasmania Training and Placements – apply anytime

  • Value: N/A
  • Important dates: This is a rolling program, apply anytime
  • Eligibility: Applicants must be an early or emerging Tasmanian-resident screen practitioner, who can demonstrate commitment to a career in drama, comedy, factual, documentary or games production

Screen Tasmania is committed to growing the skills of local practitioners. Through its Industry Development training program, there are three types of on-the-job paid opportunities available across professional productions. Productions wanting to film in Tasmania with support from the Production Support Program will be encouraged to employ one or more of the following opportunities: attachments, placements and traineeships. Positions can be in linear scripted and unscripted (documentary) productions for film, television, online or games development. Learn more.

Arts Tasmania Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program – closes 16 March

  • Value: $8000
  • Important dates: Closes 16 March
  • Eligibility: Applicants must be aged 25 years or under at the time of application, and in the first five years of their professional creative practice

This Arts Tasmania grant aims to support young artists and arts workers to undertake creative and professional development activities. Learn more.

Arts Tasmania Tasmanian Aboriginal Arts Mentoring Scheme – closes 19 March

  • Value: $10,000
  • Important dates: Closes 19 March 19
  • Eligibility: Applications are open to Tasmanian First Nations artists under the age of 25, in the first five years of their arts practice; and Tasmanian arts organisations looking to mentor a Tasmanian First Nations artist are also eligible to apply

This Arts Tasmania program supports mentorships that develop the capacity of young or emerging Aboriginal artists. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Business: First Nations Development Fund – closes 3 February

  • Value: $10,000 to $50,000
  • Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June
  • Eligibility: Individuals and groups must be First Nations artists who are sole traders residing in Australia with Australian Citizenship or Permanent Residency; and organisations must be a First Nations-led small business or micro-organisation (with no more than 5 full time staff) based in Australia

The purpose of this Creative Australia grant is to support First Nations individuals, groups and micro-organisations in building sustainable arts and culture business practices through improving skills, capacity and financial stability. Funding can be used for professional and workforce development, governance training, capacity building, marketing, seed funding, strategic planning and building digital capabilities. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs, which aim to build on a 50-year legacy of First Nations leadership and investment at Creative Australia. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

  • Value: $10,000 to $50,000
  • Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026
  • Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only) 

This Creative Australia grant offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Organisations – closes 3 March

  • Value:  $20,000 and $100,000
  • Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026
  • Eligibility: Only organisations may apply, for projects that benefit practicing Australian artists, their work or Australian audiences

This Creative Australia grant supports a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices, that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public. Organisations can propose a single project, a suite of projects or an annual program of activity. Supported activities must last no longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

  • Value: Up to $30,000
  • Important dates: Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state)
  • Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project Grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Nanci Nott

Nanci Nott is a nerdy creative with particular passions for philosophy and the arts. She has completed a BA in Philosophy, and postgraduate studies in digital and social media. Nanci is currently undertaking an MA in Creative Writing, and is working on a variety of projects ranging from novels to video games. Nanci loves reviewing books, exhibitions, and performances for ArtsHub, and is creative director at Defy Reality Entertainment.

