Best opportunities and grants for Queensland creatives in 2026

Queensland arts grants and funding programs continue to invest heavily in the creative industries, with a strong emphasis on attracting production, supporting projects and nurturing emerging voices.

Whether your creative goal for this year is the completion of a manuscript, the execution of an exhibition, or the development of a documentary, you’re sure to find a suitable source of potential support for your skillset, project, or production in 2026.

Screen Queensland Development Fund – apply anytime

Value: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Important dates: This is a rolling fund, apply anytime

This is a rolling fund, apply anytime Eligibility: Applications are open to QLD residents as well as interstate applicants, provided they are an Australian resident working with minimum 50% writers or directors living and working in QLD, and funding is directed towards Queensland elements; and applicants must own the rights to the story they are telling

Screen Queensland’s Development Fund assists QLD-based practitioners and interstate producers working with QLD-based key creatives to turn their fresh, exciting and marketable ideas into a project ready for the screen. Learn more.

Screen Queensland Screen Finance Fund – apply anytime

Value: Up to $850,000

Up to $850,000 Important dates: This is a rolling fund, apply anytime

This is a rolling fund, apply anytime Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must be the rights-holding producer (with a solicitor’s chain of title opinion required before first drawdown) who is an Australian resident; and the project must have a Queensland-resident producer or line producer attached

Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Fund supports projects with QLD practitioners in key creative roles with up to $850,000 in financing towards production. Learn more.

Screen Queensland Games Grants – apply anytime

Value: Up to $200,000

Up to $200,000 Important dates: This is a rolling fund, apply anytime

This is a rolling fund, apply anytime Eligibility: Applicants must be a QLD-resident game development company or individual who can demonstrate IP ownership (commissioned projects are not eligible)

Screen Queensland’s Games Grants are open to applications from both emerging and established games developers. At least 75% of the development team must be based in QLD unless an exemption is granted. Funding caps vary depending on the project production target such as prototype, vertical slice/early access and full game release. Grants of up to $200,000 are available with a total of $300,000 in grants available for any single project over its lifetime. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia funding offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Organisations – closes 3 March

Value: $20,000 and $100,000

$20,000 and $100,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Only organisations may apply, for projects that benefit practicing Australian artists, their work or Australian audiences

This Creative Australia grant supports a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices, that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public. Organisations can propose a single project, a suite of projects or an annual program of activity. Supported activities must last no longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state)

Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project Grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Also keep an eye on Arts Queensland grants and funding opportunities, as well as ArtsHub's list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

