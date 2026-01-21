Best grants and opportunities for NSW creatives in 2026

The flourishing creative economy of New South Wales positions funding bodies to support a variety of projects and practitioners across multiple arts industries. For creatives and arts organisations based in NSW, here are the main opportunities to support your creative goals in 2026.

Screen NSW Made in NSW – rolling deadlines

Value: Determined on a case-by-case basis

Determined on a case-by-case basis Important dates: This is a rolling fund, apply anytime.

This is a rolling fund, apply anytime. Eligibility: Projects must be genuinely ‘footloose’ and not already locked into production in NSW

This is a five-year Screen NSW funding program to support the advancement of NSW as a production destination for feature films and major television drama programs. Applicants must discuss their application with the Senior Manager Production Attraction prior to applying. Learn more.

Screen NSW International Travel Fund – rolling deadlines

Value: Up to $5000 for one Key Creative or up to $6000 for two or more Key Creatives per project

Up to $5000 for one Key Creative or up to $6000 for two or more Key Creatives per project Important dates: 25/26 FY round closes 30 June; 26/27 FY round opens on 1 July

25/26 FY round closes 30 June; 26/27 FY round opens on 1 July Eligibility: Applicants must be NSW-based creatives (with ABN) attached to the proposed project/s being taken to the festival or market; for market travel, applicants must be attending a recognised screen industry market, and hold the rights to the project; and for festival travel, applicants must be invited to represent project/s with confirmed screenings in the program of an approved festival or awards program

The Screen NSW International Travel Fund supports NSW-based screen practitioners in undertaking travel related to significant international festivals, markets, awards, industry trade missions and financing projects. The objectives of this program are to nurture NSW talent and strengthen global connections that will shape the future of NSW’s creative landscape. Learn more.

Screen NSW Development Program – closes 30 June

Value: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 11pm AEST 30 June 2026

Closes 11pm AEST 30 June 2026 Eligibility: The applicant must be a writer or producer who is an Australian resident or citizen; the applicant (or a member of the key creative team) must have an appropriate credit on a Qualifying Project, and must be able to provide chain-of-title documents for the submitted project; non-NSW Producer applicants must engage a NSW-resident writer; and all applications must have a well-articulated plan for their next stage of development and be able to identify appropriate market partners

This fund supports writers, directors and producers of fiction, unscripted (documentary) and online projects with distinctive ideas and ambitious stories. Projects can be for release on any platforms including cinema, television and online. Priority will be given to fully NSW-resident teams/projects that intend to shoot/post-produce in NSW, in order to nurture NSW talent and ideas. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Business: First Nations Development Fund – closes 3 February

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February; with notifications from late April and projects commencing from June

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February; with notifications from late April and projects commencing from June Eligibility: Individuals and groups must be First Nations artists, who are sole traders residing in Australia with Australian citizenship or permanent residency; organisations must be First Nations-led small businesses or micro-organisations (with no more than 5 full time staff) based in Australia

The purpose of this Creative Australia funding is to support First Nations individuals, groups and micro-organisations in building sustainable arts and culture business practices through improving skills, capacity and financial stability. Funding can be used for professional and workforce development, governance training, capacity building, marketing, seed funding, strategic planning and building digital capabilities. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs, which aim to build on a 50-year legacy of First Nations leadership and investment at Creative Australia. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia funding offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Organisations – closes 3 March

Value: $20,000 and $100,000

$20,000 and $100,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Only organisations may apply, for projects that benefit practicing Australian artists, their work or Australian audiences

This Creative Australia grant supports a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices, that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public. Organisations can propose a single project, a suite of projects or an annual program of activity. Supported activities must last no longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Read: Arts opportunities 2026: residencies, fellowships and scholarships for artists and arts workers

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state)

Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project Grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Also keep an eye on the Create NSW Funding Calendar and NSW Government Funding opportunities, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.