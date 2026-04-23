News

 > Opinions & Analysis

Solidarity with Jazz Money, Evelyn Araluen: ‘We have an obligation to stand against genocide’

Writer Claire G Coleman watches in horror as UQP pulps a children's book by a First Nations writer.
23 Apr 2026 12:35
Claire G Coleman
Photo: Andriyko Podilnyk / Unsplash.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Andriyko Podilnyk / Unsplash.

Share Icon

I am becoming increasingly convinced that Australia as a whole – yes, even including the ‘woke’ arts world – forgets that the entire nation is an often unwelcome and uninvited guest on Indigenous land. 

When you add that to my utter conviction that everybody has not only a right but also an obligation to speak up against genocide, every genocide everywhere and everywhen, it makes my opinion on recent shitshows in the arts not only easy to understand but also easy to predict.

Solidarity with Jazz Money, Evelyn Araluen – quick links

A recognisable pattern

We are living in an Australia many of us might not recognise but perhaps should. The rot is not new but it has sure been growing too fast to be contained. First the commissioned artist for the Australia Pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale, Khaled Sabsabi, was cancelled then reinstated once Creative Australia reexamined their ridiculous decision and the damage they had done to their reputation.

Then the Bendigo Writers Festival shot itself in the foot by misunderstanding the average author’s dedication to freedom of expression, leading to a boycott by 80-something artists. The Adelaide Writers’ Week, not learning at all from the lessons right in front of them, borrowed foot-bullets from Bendigo and committed suicide by cancelling Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah and then the festival.

The State Library of Queensland also cancelled the black&write! Fellowship, a prize I have won, because one of the authors, Ren Wyld, dared to speak up against genocide. 

Recently we have seen the unexpected rise of John Farnham as a folk hero at the protests against Queensland’s new hate-speech laws, which seem aimed only at people who object to the genocide being committed by Israel; not by the Jewish people, I add, but specifically by the state of Israel in Palestine.

The latest target

Just yesterday I received word that a children’s book, Bila, a river cycle, written by multiple award-winning Wiradjuri poet, writer, artist and all-round awesome person Jazz Money, has been cancelled from publication and the entire first run pulped – not because of anything she did but because the illustrator of the work wrote an opinion piece objecting to the genocide in Palestine. 

Jazz Money. Image: UQP.
Jazz Money. Image: UQP.
Bila, a river cycle. Image: UQP.

This frankly disturbing decision was by the University of Queensland Press, a publisher that’s had, until the last couple of years, a good reputation for publishing important works by Indigenous authors.

None of my books have been published by UQP but if they were I would like to think I would make the same difficult decision as Aboriginal poet, writer and awesome person Evelyn Araluen, who stated she will no longer publish with them

Sadly, she is not the only Indigenous author in recent times who has withdrawn books from their consideration but she’s the highest profile author to do so publicly and loudly. I haven’t had a chance to speak to Evelyn yet but when I do see her next, I will tell her in person what I will type right here: ‘Well done, you wonderful strong woman, that was awesome.’

Evelyn Araluen. Image: UQP.
Evelyn Araluen. Image: supplied.

While writing this, I received word that debut author Natalia Figueroa Barroso, whose debut novel Hailstones Fell Without Rain was slated for publication with UQP, has made a statement withdrawing her book and I am sure there will be others after her. 

I cannot even begin to explain the bravery of such an act. Every author who withdraws their book is taking the risk their work will never see publication. I would like to think I was that brave, we all like to think we are that brave, but who of us ever really is? I hope a publisher with conviction and courage gets in contact with Natalia soon.

Stand with us from the beginning

I need to note it is often Indigenous people who catch the brunt of abusive hate-speech laws and cancellation campaigns from the right wing. It is Indigenous people who stand up first and who are uncompromising in standing against genocide in solidarity with others. 

We are targets when we wake up in the morning, targets while we work, and targets while we sleep.  Regardless of the fact we know we will take a hit for whatever we do and whatever we say, even knowing our lives and successes are tenuous, we stand for what is right. If I had one wish it would be for people to fight for us when colonisers try to take us down, not after we have been taken down. Stand with us from the beginning, don’t wait until the fight takes casualties.

Claire G Coleman. Image: Jen Dainer.
Claire G Coleman. Image: Jen Dainer.

No author should have their work cancelled because of their opinion or because of the right wing press’ perceptions of their opinion. We have the right to speak and the obligation to stand against genocide. Certainly no writer should have their work pulped because of their opinion or that of their associates. It doesn’t matter to which extent you agree or disagree with what they are saying. What matters is that they have the right to say it.

Solidarity with Jazz Money and Evelyn Araluen, always.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Claire G Coleman

Claire G Coleman is a Noongar woman whose family have belonged to the south coast of Western Australia since long before history started being recorded. She writes fiction, essays, poetry and art, writing while either living in Naarm (Melbourne) or on the road. She is the author of Enclave (2022), Lies, Damned Lies: A personal investigation into the impacts of colonisation (2021), The Old Lie (2019) and Terra Nullius (2017). Born in Perth, away from her ancestral country she has lived most of her life in Victoria and most of that in and around Melbourne. She is a founding collaborator at Creative Climate.

Related News

David Malouf. Image: Conrad del Villar.
Features

Vale David Malouf, a writer of wisdom, grace and generosity

David Malouf will be a remembered as a writer of wisdom, grace and generosity, and for the richness of his…

The Conversation
Rosemarie Milson, the new Director of Adelaide Writers' Week. Image: Edwina Richards.
News

Adelaide Writers’ Week: Rosemarie Milsom announced as new director

Milsom's appointment follows a boycott, multiple resignations and the cancellation of the 2026 Adelaide Writers' Week.

Paul Dalgarno
Image: Aaron Burden on Unsplash.
Analysis

Dennis Altman: UQP has cancelled a children’s book illustrated by Matt Chun, citing antisemitism

'As a writer, I do not believe we counter racism, antisemitism, homophobia or transphobia by boycotts and cancellations.'

The Conversation
A scene from WA’s Black Swan State Theatre Company’s 2023 production of 'Things I Know To Be True'. Actors l–r: Caroline Brazier, Laura Shaw, Kaz Kane, Emma Jackson, Humphrey Bower and Will O’Mahony. Photo: Daniel J Grant.
News

Major WA arts companies welcome early state funding announcement

The WA Arts Minister has released key components of the state's arts funding plans for 2026-27, though details are still…

Jo Pickup
Photo: Gowtham / Pexels.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

In this week's arts sector appointments, a diverse new board joins a Sydney gallery.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login