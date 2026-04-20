Top tips for building a sustainable arts practice in 2026

Whether you’re a musician, writer, painter or multi-disciplinary artist, you know that intentionality, dedication and resilience are key to transforming your creative passion into a thriving practice. But laying the foundation of your practice is one thing and building a life around it is something else entirely!

But what does sustainability mean in the context of a creative practice? Here, ArtsHub can offer plenty of concrete advice, you can reap the most benefit by reflecting on your own creativity. It doesn’t matter whether or not you implement any of the following suggestions. The important part is your ability to extend pre-existing frames of reference to include new perspectives, approaches and ideas.