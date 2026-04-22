Major WA arts companies welcome early state funding announcement

As the date for handing down Western Australia’s 2026-27 budget draws near, there are at least 37 small-to-medium WA arts companies already working hard on their all-important WA Government funding applications, which will largely determine their financial viability over the next three-to-five years.

While this particular detail was not headlined in WA Arts Minister Simone McGurk’s pre-budget arts funding announcement made last weekend (18 April), it’s a point worth noting – especially in light of the wider national arts landscape where so many small-to-medium arts organisations are facing unprecedented levels of funding precarity.

New opportunities for small-to-medium WA arts organisations

In what appears to be a responsive, well-considered move by the WA Government to offer some of its smaller arts organisations greater funding stability, a new multi-year organisational funding program has been launched for small-to-medium arts companies. It includes a new two-year funding category, in addition to the existing four-year funding contracts.

This change, while small in design, is in fact a very promising sign the WA Government is cognisant of the increasing financial vulnerabilities of Australia’s small-to-medium arts organisations.

Funding security for WA’s major performing arts companies

West Australian Ballet’s Dracula, which tours to Adelaide and Perth over April and May. Photo: Jonathan VDK.

In addition, the other big piece of news in the WA Arts Minister’s pre-budget arts announcement is a $9.4 million spend on annual ‘funding injection’ allocations to its five major performing arts companies over the next three years.

While the detail around how this $9.4 million investment will be delivered is not yet clear, it may mean that these five major performing arts companies – namely Black Swan State Theatre Company, West Australian Ballet, West Australian Symphony Orchestra, West Australian Opera and Broome-based dance company Marrugeku – will continue to receive annual top-up or ‘injection funding’ payments from the WA Government to help them maintain their core programming in a difficult cost environment.

It could also mean that new baseline levels of ongoing funding will be established for these companies from 2026-27 to account for the widely-acknowledged new cost pressures these companies are facing, such as increased production costs, inflationary pressures and wage and superannuation rises.

In response to questions posed by ArtsHub to the WA Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport about these new funding allocations, a spokesperson said funding details were not yet available, but that they ‘will be available when the [WA] budget is handed down [next month]’.

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Major WA arts companies welcome funding announcement

Whatever the specifics of the new funding, the announcement has been warmly welcomed by these major companies as a positive sign of the WA Government’s commitment to the local creative sector.

As Black Swan Theatre Company CEO Ian Booth commented, the announcement ‘continues the momentum that we have been developing as a sector, creating some incredible work – in all artforms – that has been really strongly embraced by the public’.

He added: ‘This takes years of planning and dedication to achieve, and its fantastic Minister McGurk and the Cook Government are prioritising the creative industries and recognising that fostering a vibrant and creative economy will deliver great benefits to WA.’

Similarly, Executive Director of West Australian Ballet Lauren Major described the funding announcement as important to ‘preserving jobs for WAB’s dancers and our creative workforce, as well as being vital to the company’s capacity to progress our program planning for the next few years, including for our 75th Anniversary year in 2027’.

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Multi-year state funding support for FRINGE WORLD

FRINGE WORLD. Photo: Miles Noel.

The final significant beneficiary of the WA Government’s latest arts funding announcement is the FRINGE WORLD festival, which will receive $4.3 million in funding over the next three years, carrying through to 2029-30.

As FRINGE WORLD CEO and Artistic Director Jo Thomas told ArtsHub, the festival is ‘incredibly grateful for the WA Government’s continued investment in arts and culture, and the recognition of the important role the sector plays in the life of our state’.

She added that, ‘Across Western Australia, many artists, arts workers and organisations are still recovering from the long-term impacts of Covid-19, alongside rising costs of living and doing business, workforce pressures and increasing barriers to participation. These challenges are compounded in a state defined by distance, where touring, collaboration and access to markets come at a higher cost.

‘While we will continue to work hard to maximise the impact of the investment we receive, there is a clear opportunity to further strengthen the sector through sustained and equitable support across all parts of the creative industries.’

Chamber of Arts and Culture WA Executive Director Rick Heath shared similar thoughts on the announcement. ‘This is a much needed injection for the sector,’ he said. ‘The fact that the WA Arts Minister has gone in to bat for us and won is a strong indication of how the Cook Government is centring arts and culture among its six headline priorities.’

Heath added: ‘Together with the 10-Year Creative Vision, the Creative Industries Taskforce and a massive injection of funds in infrastructure, the WA Government is positioning the state for a strong cultural future.

‘We need to lean into that momentum and ensure our ambition is scaled up and matched with investment from government, private and corporate sources, and where possible earned revenue, to see it become a reality.

‘Yes, the glass is half-full, and this is all about partnering and working together,’ he said.

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