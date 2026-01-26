Best opportunities and grants for Northern Territory creatives in 2026

Funding bodies in the Northern Territory aim to amplify local voices by supporting arts practitioners, with grants focused on early development and skill acquisition providing crucial support to emerging practitioners and small teams.

Whether you’re a creative practitioner or building a local arts business or organisation, these upcoming opportunities are worth checking out.

Screen Territory Conceptual Development – closes 16 March

Value: Up to $5000

Up to $5000 Important dates: Open 9 February to 16 March

Open 9 February to 16 March Eligibility: Applications are open to NT residents and companies; the applicant must be an emerging or established games developer who is able to demonstrate IP ownership; and at least 50% of the development team must be based in the Northern Territory, with at least one team member having a lead credit in a previously published interactive screen project relevant to the application

This Screen Territory game development funding supports micro-prototypes demonstrating innovative game mechanics. Learn more.

Screen Territory Vertical Slice/Early Access – closes 16 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Open 9 February to 16 March

Open 9 February to 16 March Eligibility: Applications are open to NT residents and companies; the applicant must be an emerging or established games developer who is able to demonstrate IP ownership; and at least 50% of the development team must be based in the Northern Territory, with at least one team member having a lead credit in a previously published interactive screen project relevant to the application

This Screen Territory game development funding contributes to polished core gameplay, enabling players to experience an accurate representation of full release gameplay. Learn more.

Screen Territory Prototype – closes 16 March

Value: Up to $10,000

Up to $10,000 Important dates: Open 9 February to 16 March

Open 9 February to 16 March Eligibility: Applications are open to NT residents and companies; the applicant must be an emerging or established games developer who is able to demonstrate IP ownership; and at least 50% of the development team must be based in the Northern Territory, with at least one team member having a lead credit in a previously published interactive screen project relevant to the application

This Screen Territory game development funding contributes to significant development of a digital game prototype in order to illustrate core gameplay and demonstrate key differentiators to market competitors. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state)

Opens 1-3 February (depending on state) and closes 13-17 March (depending on state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project Grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia funding offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Organisations – closes 3 March

Value: $20,000 and $100,000

$20,000 and $100,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Only organisations may apply, for projects that benefit practicing Australian artists, their work or Australian audiences

This Creative Australia grant supports a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices, that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public. Organisations can propose a single project, a suite of projects or an annual program of activity. Supported activities must last no longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Business: First Nations Development Fund – closes 3 February

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February, with notifications late April and projects starting from 1 June Eligibility: Individuals and groups must be First Nations artists who are sole traders residing in Australia with Australian Citizenship or Permanent Residency; and organisations must be a First Nations-led small business or micro-organisation (with no more than 5 full time staff) based in Australia

The purpose of this Creative Australia grant is to support First Nations individuals, groups and micro-organisations in building sustainable arts and culture business practices through improving skills, capacity and financial stability. Funding can be used for professional and workforce development, governance training, capacity building, marketing, seed funding, strategic planning and building digital capabilities. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs, which aim to build on a 50-year legacy of First Nations leadership and investment at Creative Australia. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Also keep an eye on the NT Government Arts Grant Program, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

