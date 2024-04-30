Australian reflections on Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

Post the travel craze of Hong Kong Art Week 2024, ArtsHub reached out to several galleries in Australia that participated in this year’s Art Basel Hong Kong to investigate how the market performed against the general enthusiasm towards this global art fair, which returned to a pre-pandemic scale.

The official sales figures, which usually accompany post-fair media releases, have not been revealed to date, leading to some reasonable speculation around the volume of commercial activity, as compared to visitation or public interest. Many galleries noticed a slower and more cautious crowd at Art Basel Hong Kong’s (ABHK) preview day on 26 March.

However, sources, including Artnet, have reported steady sales for some Australian galleries. One, in particular, reflects the synergetic relationship between gallery participation and visibility in curated sections.

So, here is what Australian galleries showed at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024, a general overview of market performance and some reflections from participating galleries.

Read: 16 bold and thoughtful installations by Asia Pacific artists at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

STATION (Sydney, Melbourne)

For its debut at Art Basel Hong Kong, STATION presented a well-paired booth of paintings by First Nations artist Daniel Boyd and hand-carved copper structures by Lebanese Australian artist Shireen Taweel.

Boyd presented a major off-site installation, Doan, as part of Art Basel Hong Kong’s Encounters section, curated by Artspace Executive Director, Alexie Glass-Kantor. The piece garnered wide attention, and five of Boyd’s paintings were reportedly sold at Station’s booth, ranging in price from US$30,000 to US$75,000 (AU$46,490 to AU$116,220).

The works are from Boyd’s Untitled series of oil, charcoal and pastel on canvas, all created this year. The series often draws upon colonial archival imagery of First Nations people, reconstructed through Boyd’s carefully executed dot work.

Works by Daniel Boyd and Shireen Taweel at STATION, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Olivia Fuller, STATION Gallery Director, tells ArtsHub, ‘The atmosphere at Art Basel Hong Kong this year was vibrant, with strong interest in contemporary Australian art from a diverse range of collectors and institutions globally.’

She adds that Boyd’s Encounters project and the Swire Properties Dialogue Series allowed the gallery to ‘engage with new audiences’, and the fair as a whole ‘provided STATION with a platform to present the practices of both Australian First Nations and Contemporary artists, and introduce the broader audience to alternative ways of seeing’.

The Gallery has previously exhibited at Singapore’s ART SG and Frieze Seoul in South Korea, and Fuller says STATION looks forward to returning to Art Basel HK in 2025.

Sullivan+Strumpf (Sydney, Melbourne)

Sullivan+Strumpf presented a group showing of diverse mediums, including sculptures by Alex Seton, new works on paper by Lindy Lee, the ceramics of Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, paintings by Gregory Hodge and video by Dawn Ng.

The Gallery also supported the presentation of two artworks in the Encounters section by Adeela Suleman and Naminapu Maymuru-White. Angela Tiatia’s film, The Dark Current was screened at the fair, previously shown at ACMI, as well as Sullivan+Strumpf’s Sydney gallery.

According to Artnet, pieces sold at the booth include Gregory Hodge’s Nine Landscape, Golden Weave and Blue Light (2024) for US$23,800 (AU$36,885) and Alex Seton’s The Monobloc Throne (2017–24) for US$60,000 (AU$92,990). A spokesperson at Sullivan+Strumpf tells ArtsHub that works ranged from US$15,000 to US$60,000 (AU$23,250 to AU$92,900).

Front to back: Alex Seton, ‘The Monobloc Throne’, 2017-24; Gregory Hodge, ‘Afternoon Landscape’, 2024; and Dawn Ng, ‘Avalanche I, Time Lost Falling in Love’, 2021 (video). Installation view at Sullivan+Strumpf, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

The gallery also reveals to ArtsHub that ‘the majority of the installation Larrakitj Forest by Naminapu Maymuru-White was acquired by a prominent institution ahead of her presentation at the Venice Biennale’, but the price was undisclosed. The Senior Yolŋu Elder was supported by Creative Australia to showcase works in the 60th Venice Biennale this year, Foreigners Everywhere, curated by Adriano Pedrosa.

The gallery says, ‘There was a lot of excitement and joy around the fair, while the vibrant calendar of external events amplified the buzzing energy across the city.’ They continue, ‘We love attending ABHK because you meet collectors, enthusiasts and curators from all over the world who may not otherwise venture out to Australia. Over the years of attending the fair we have connected with many collectors who have become very good friends, who we look forward to reconnecting with again every year in HK.

‘For galleries and artists from Australia, it is a fantastic exposure and networking opportunity. This year, there was a larger group of curators and collectors who hadn’t visited ABHK before, as well as many young and emerging collectors from Asia.’

Fox Jensen (Sydney, Auckland)

Fox Jensen (Sydney) and Fox Jensen McCrory (Auckland) are decade-long regulars at Art Basel Hong Kong and they also participated in the fair’s 2019 iteration.

This time, the galleries presented works by Tomislav Nikolic, Koen Delaere, Mark Francis, Shila Khatami and Jan Albers – artists who delved into explorations of colour, composition, dimensionality and “being viewed”.

Works by Mark Francis (left) and Tomislav Nikolic (right) at Fox Jensen, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Gallery founder, Andrew Jensen, tells ArtsHub, ‘It was good to be back in Hong Kong, a city we love very much and the full roster of galleries made the fair feel substantial in many ways. Perhaps our sense was that the audience was more local than was previously the case and perhaps there were fewer experienced collectors.’

However, Jensen adds, ‘[We have] always combined works from Australia with works from abroad and there was interest in most of the artists regardless of where they were from.’

Artwork prices in the booth ranged from US$15,000 to US$150,000 (AU$22,890 to AU$228,850). For example, Melbourne-based and self-taught artist, Nikolic’s Bringing about the deception of the unthinking (2023-24) was priced at US$28,000 (AU$47,180) and Alber’s relief sculpture, Upppercut (2023) was US$38,000 (AU$57,950). Jensen reveals that the most expensive work from the booth was sold recently.

It was the first time that the gallery presented Belgian painter, Koen Delaere, and four major works have been placed in collections in Hong Kong.

Read: Strengthening regional connections through Taipei Dangdai

Ames Yavuz (Singapore, Sydney)

The newly rebranded Ames Yavuz brought a group show of works by Vincent Namatjira OAM, Abdul Abdullah, Alvin Ong, Karen Black, Ayka Go, André Hemer, Madeleine Pfull, Curtis Talwst Santiago, Brook Andrew, Caroline Rothwell and the Aquilizans (Alfredo and Isabel).

The gallery also presented a well-curated presentation of works by Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak, as part of Art Basel Hong Kong’s Kabinett program.

Within the booth, Sanpitak’s suggestive bamboo sculpture, Big Mama (2023) was paired humorously with Pfull’s two paintings, Bluff 1/2 (2024). Abdullah’s realistic figurative paintings were once again cheekily disrupted by cartoonish interference, this time featuring a majestic horse against a mountain backdrop with a little white cat by its side. The work is titled Watching to see what happens (2024) and was also part of Ames Yavuz’s presentation at Art Brussels from 25-28 April.

Alvin Ong, ‘Ballad’, 2024 (right) and Abdul Abdullah, ‘Watching to see what happens’, 2024 (right) at Ames Yavuz, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

At the Art Basel Hong Kong preview on 26 March, Ong’s massive 200 by 260-centimetre oil on canvas, Ballad – a poetic and consuming composition of a figure at the piano with striking blue and yellow hues – was already sold. The price was said to be around US$60,000 (AU$91,430). This seems to have laid good groundwork for Ong’s current exhibition, Body and blood at Ames Yavuz’s Sydney gallery.

Discoveries: Fine Arts, Sydney

Fine Arts, Sydney was the only Australian participant in Art Basel Hong Kong’s Discoveries section this year, showing new work by emerging artists created specifically for the fair.

Clearly, Auckland-based artist Yona Lee understood the brief. Her stainless steel installation, In Transit, combines the familiar with the absurd and was a highlight for visitors, with many walking through the booth to experience the work. It recreated the ambiance of being simultaneously in a therapy room, a bar, a beach-side cafe and a storage room.

Lee’s 2023 exhibition at Melbourne’s Gertrude Contemporary, Wall, Floor and Ceiling, also left a deep impression for this writer, and she’s definitely a rising star to follow.

Art Basel will return to Basel, Switzerland, from 13-16 June.

ArtsHub travelled to Hong Kong from 24-29 March as a guest of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Sponsored Journalist Programme.